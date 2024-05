Wiit SpA is an Italy-based company engaged in the Information technology (IT) outsourcing. The Company offers business application outsourcing for medium and large enterprises and datacenter features. In additionally, the Company specializes in provision of hosting services, host sub solution, private cloud, disaster recovery, as well as services in application service provider (ASP) and business continuity methodology. Wiit SpA is involved in providing services on SAP, Oracle and Microsoft system. The Company operates in the domestic market.