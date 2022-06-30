Log in
Log in
E-mail
Password

Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Become a member for free
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Italy
  4. Borsa Italiana
  5. Wiit S.p.A.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    WIIT   IT0005440893

WIIT S.P.A.

(WIIT)
  Report
Real-time Estimate Cboe Europe  -  04:45 2022-06-30 am EDT
17.62 EUR   -1.81%
04:22aWIIT S P A : Sustainability beyond cloud
PU
03:42aWIIT S P A : Sustainability Report 2021
PU
06/29WIIT S P A : Internal Dealing Igor Bailo
PU
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Wiit S p A : SUSTAINABILITY BEYOND CLOUD

06/30/2022 | 04:22am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
SUSTAINABILITY BEYOND CLOUD PRESS RELEASE | Published on 30 June 2022 at 09:40
WIIT continues in the effort to develop an increasingly integrated business model with ESG issues and presents the 3rd edition of the Group Sustainabilty Report and the progress of the ESG Plan 2030 and its objectives.

Disclaimer

WIIT S.p.A. published this content on 30 June 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 30 June 2022 08:21:03 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
All news about WIIT S.P.A.
04:22aWIIT S P A : Sustainability beyond cloud
PU
03:42aWIIT S P A : Sustainability Report 2021
PU
06/29WIIT S P A : Internal Dealing Igor Bailo
PU
06/20WIIT S P A : Internal Dealing - WIIT FIN
PU
06/16WIIT S P A : Internal Dealing - WIIT FIN
PU
06/14WIIT S P A : Internal Dealing - WIIT FIN
PU
06/09WIIT S P A : Internal Dealing - WIIT FIN
PU
06/07WIIT S P A : Internal Dealing - WIIT FIN
PU
06/01WIIT S P A : Internal Dealing - WIIT FIN
PU
05/11Wiit S.p.A. Reports Earnings Results for the First Quarter Ended March 31, 2022
CI
More news
Analyst Recommendations on WIIT S.P.A.
More recommendations
Financials
Sales 2022 117 M 122 M 122 M
Net income 2022 11,0 M 11,5 M 11,5 M
Net Debt 2022 157 M 164 M 164 M
P/E ratio 2022 43,8x
Yield 2022 1,60%
Capitalization 478 M 500 M 500 M
EV / Sales 2022 5,43x
EV / Sales 2023 4,94x
Nbr of Employees 494
Free-Float 40,0%
Chart WIIT S.P.A.
Duration : Period :
Wiit S.p.A. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends WIIT S.P.A.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 3
Last Close Price 17,94 €
Average target price 30,25 €
Spread / Average Target 68,6%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Alessandro Cozzi Chief Executive Officer & Director
Stefano Pasotto CFO & Director-Investor Relations
Riccardo Sciutto Chairman
Igor Bailo Chief Operating Officer & Executive Director
Annamaria di Ruscio Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
WIIT S.P.A.-49.94%500
ACCENTURE PLC-32.50%176 993
TATA CONSULTANCY SERVICES LTD.-11.98%152 455
AUTOMATIC DATA PROCESSING, INC.-13.19%88 642
INFOSYS LIMITED-22.49%77 705
VMWARE, INC.-0.77%48 462