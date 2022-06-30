Wiit S p A : SUSTAINABILITY BEYOND CLOUD

SUSTAINABILITY BEYOND CLOUD
PRESS RELEASE | Published on 30 June 2022 at 09:40
WIIT continues in the effort to develop an increasingly integrated business model with ESG issues and presents the 3rd edition of the Group Sustainabilty Report and the progress of the ESG Plan 2030 and its objectives.
Disclaimer
WIIT S.p.A. published this content on 30 June 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 30 June 2022 08:21:03 UTC.