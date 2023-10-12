PRESS RELEASE

WIIT:

The CEO Alessandro Cozzi through the parent company WIIT FIN S.r.l.

purchases 387,732 WIIT shares

Milan, 12 October 2023 - WIIT S.p.A. ("WIIT" or the "Company"; ISIN IT0005440893; WIIT.MI), one of the main European players in the market of Cloud Computing services for businesses, focused on the provision of continuous Hybrid Cloud and Hosted Private Cloud services for critical applications, announces that the CEO Alessandro Cozzi through the parent company WIIT FIN S.r.l. completed the purchase of 387,732 WIIT shares, bringing its stake to 56.47% of the share capital and 70.82% of the voting rights.

Alessandro Cozzi, CEO of WIIT, purchased on 11 October through the holding company WIIT FIN S.r.l. 387,732 shares of the company at an average price of €14,06 corresponding to a value of €5,451,511. This operation demonstrates the commitment to supporting the company's long-term projects and creating value for shareholders.

"In the current market scenario it is essential to give continuity to activities and projects, this further investment represents a commitment towards the company and its shareholders, to pursue medium and long-term objectives. We have important goals to achieve and new challenges to face". Stated Alessandro Cozzi, CEO of WIIT. "The purchase of WIIT shares expresses my trust in the company and in the people who contribute to its success on a daily basis and in the current corporate strategy".

WIIT S.p.A.

WIIT S.p.A., a company listed on the Euronext Star Milan ("STAR") segment, is a leader in the Cloud Computing market. The company has a pan-European footprint and is present in key markets, such as Italy and Germany, positioning itself among the leading players in the provision of innovative Hosted Private and Hybrid Cloud technology solutions. WIIT operates through its own datacenters spread across 6 Regions: 4 in Germany and 2 in Italy, 2 of which are Premium Zone enabled, i.e. with Tier IV certified datacenters by the Uptime Institute and the highest levels of security by design. WIIT has 6 SAP certifications at the highest level of specialisation. Its end- to-end approach enables the company to provide its partner companies with customised, high value-added services with the highest security and quality standards for the management of critical applications and business continuity, while guaranteeing maximum reliability in the management of the main international application platforms (SAP, Oracle and Microsoft). Since 2022, the WIIT Group has joined the UN Global Compact. (www.wiit.cloud).

