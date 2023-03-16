Advanced search
    WIIT   IT0005440893

WIIT S.P.A.

(WIIT)
Real-time Estimate Cboe Europe  -  07:25:29 2023-03-16 am EDT
19.17 EUR   -4.18%
07:15aWiit S P A : announces the partnership with the Luna Rossa Prada Pirelli Team
PU
07:00aSquares breathe after sell-off; good for Cucinelli
AN
05:00aMib rears its head again; banking drags down listings
AN
Wiit S p A : announces the partnership with the Luna Rossa Prada Pirelli Team

03/16/2023 | 07:15am EDT
WIIT announces the partnership with the Luna Rossa Prada Pirelli Team PRESS RELEASE | Published on 16 March 2023 at 10:00
WIIT S.p.A. becomes Cloud and Cyber Security Partner of the Luna Rossa Prada Pirelli team in the 37th edition of the America's Cup, scheduled to take place in October 2024 in Barcelona, Spain.

WIIT will support the Italian Challenger through the provision of cloud and cyber security services, while benefiting from the visibility and resonance of such a prominent and prestigious international stage as the America's Cup.

Disclaimer

WIIT S.p.A. published this content on 16 March 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 16 March 2023 11:14:12 UTC.


© Publicnow 2023
Financials
Sales 2022 117 M 123 M 123 M
Net income 2022 9,05 M 9,53 M 9,53 M
Net Debt 2022 185 M 194 M 194 M
P/E ratio 2022 63,1x
Yield 2022 1,31%
Capitalization 527 M 556 M 556 M
EV / Sales 2022 6,10x
EV / Sales 2023 5,18x
Nbr of Employees 494
Free-Float 39,9%
Chart WIIT S.P.A.
Wiit S.p.A. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Technical analysis trends WIIT S.P.A.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 4
Last Close Price 20,00 €
Average target price 26,90 €
Spread / Average Target 34,5%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Alessandro Cozzi Chief Executive Officer & Director
Stefano Pasotto CFO & Director-Investor Relations
Riccardo Sciutto Chairman
Igor Bailo Chief Operating Officer & Executive Director
Annamaria di Ruscio Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
WIIT S.P.A.11.11%556
ACCENTURE PLC-7.75%158 997
TATA CONSULTANCY SERVICES LTD.-1.28%142 948
INTERNATIONAL BUSINESS MACHINES CORPORATION-12.50%113 071
AUTOMATIC DATA PROCESSING, INC.-10.72%88 501
INFOSYS LIMITED-5.85%71 585