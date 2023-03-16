Wiit S p A : announces the partnership with the Luna Rossa Prada Pirelli Team

WIIT announces the partnership with the Luna Rossa Prada Pirelli Team
Published on 16 March 2023
WIIT S.p.A. becomes Cloud and Cyber Security Partner of the Luna Rossa Prada Pirelli team in the 37th edition of the America's Cup, scheduled to take place in October 2024 in Barcelona, Spain.
WIIT will support the Italian Challenger through the provision of cloud and cyber security services, while benefiting from the visibility and resonance of such a prominent and prestigious international stage as the America's Cup.
