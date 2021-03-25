Wiit S p A : Notice of publication of documents for the Shareholders' Meeting

PRESS RELEASE

NOTICE OF PUBLICATION OF DOCUMENTS

Milan, March 25, 2021- With reference to the Shareholders' Meeting of WIIT S.p.A. ("WIIT" or the "Company") convened, in ordinary and extraordinary session, for 5 May 2021, it is noted that the following documents are available to the public at the WIIT registered office, on the Company's website (https://www.wiit.cloud/it/), under the "Investors - Shareholders' Meeting" section, as well as at the authorized storage mechanism "eMarket STORAGE" (www.emarketstorage.com):

- the illustrative reports of the BoD as per, inter alia, art 125-ter of the Legislative Decree No. 58/1998 (the "CFA") and art. 84-ter of Consob Regulation 11971/1999, on the third(1) and fourth (2) points on the agenda of the aforementioned Shareholders' Meeting;

- The Proxy form and Voting instructions to Computershare S.p.A. which is the only subject legitimately entitled to attend the Meeting;

- The Proxy form to confer the proxy/sub delegation to the Appointed Representative exclusively entitled to attend to the Meeting pursuant to article. 106, paragraph 4, Law Decree n. 18 of March 17,2020.

Further documentation relating to the Shareholders' Meeting will be made available, in the manner described above, according to the terms provided for by current regulations.

WIIT S.p.A.

WIIT S.p.A., listed on the STAR segment of the Italian Stock Exchange organised and managed by Borsa Italiana S.p.A (WIIT.MI), is a leading European Cloud Computing market player, focused particularly on the Hybrid Cloud and Hosted Private Cloud for enterprises market. This company specialises in Hosted Private and Hybrid Cloud services for enterprises requiring critical application and business continuity management, with all the main international application platforms managed (SAP, Oracle and Microsoft) using an end-to-end approach. WIIT manages proprietary data centers, with the main center Tier IV level certified by the Uptime Institute LLC of Seattle (USA). This is the highest possible level of reliability, while the company is also among the world's most certified SAP partners. For further details, reference should be made to the Company website (wiit.cloud).

1) Point 3: Resolutions regarding the Board of Directors for the financial years 2021/2022/2023: 3.1 Determination of the number of members. 3.2 Appointment of directors (including the Chairman). 3.3 Determination of the term of office. 3.4 Determination of the remuneration

2) Point 4: Resolutions regarding the Board of Statutory Auditors for the financial years 2021/2022/2023: 4.1 Appointment of standing auditors (including the Chairman) and alternate auditors. 4.2 Determination of the remuneration

