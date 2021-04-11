Log in
WIIT S.P.A.

(WIIT)
Wiit S p A : Notice of the reopening of the presentation of slates for the appointment of the board of Statutory Auditors

04/11/2021 | 06:13am EDT
PRESS RELEASE

NOTICE OF THE REOPENING OF THE PRESENTATION OF SLATES FOR THE APPOINTMENT OF THE

BOARD OF STATUTORY AUDITORS

Milan, April 11, 2021 - With reference to the Shareholders' Meeting of WIIT S.p.A. ("WIIT" or the "Company") called, in ordinary and extraordinary session, for May 5, 2021, it is communicated that, at the deadline for the filing of the slates relating to the appointment of the Board of Statutory Auditors of the Company (i.e. April 10, 2021), only one slate has been filed, submitted by the shareholder WIIT Fin S.r.l., holder of a 57.85% stake in WIIT's share capital.

Consequently, as per Article 144-sexies, paragraph 5, of Consob Issuers' Regulation No. 11971/1999, the deadline for the submission of slates of candidates for the appointment of members of WIIT's Board of Statutory Auditors is extended to April 13, 2021 and the minimum threshold of shareholding in the Company's share capital required for the submission of slates is reduced by half, and is therefore equal to 1.25% of WIIT's share capital.

With regard to the procedures for submitting slates, reference should be made to the call notice of the Shareholders' Meeting and to the explanatory report of the Board of Directors, which have already been made available to the public at the registered office of the Company in Milan, via dei Mercanti 12, on the website of the Company (www.wiit.cloud), in the section "Investors - Shareholders' Meeting", as well as at the authorised storage mechanism "eMarket STORAGE" (www.emarketstorage.com).

The slates and the related attachments will be made available to the public by April 14, 2021 at the Company's registered office in Milan, via dei Mercanti No. 12, on the Company's website

(www.wiit.cloud), in the "Investors - Shareholders' meeting" section, as well as at the authorised storage

mechanism "eMarket STORAGE" (www.emarketstorage.com).

* * *

WIIT S.p.A.

WIIT S.p.A., listed on the STAR segment of the Italian Stock Exchange organised and managed by Borsa Italiana S.p.A (WIIT.MI), is a leading European Cloud Computing market player, focused particularly on the Hybrid Cloud and Hosted Private Cloud for enterprises market. This company specialises in Hosted Private and Hybrid Cloud services for enterprises requiring critical application and business continuity management, with all the main international application platforms managed (SAP, Oracle and Microsoft) using an end-to-end approach. WIIT manages proprietary data centers, with the main center Tier IV level certified by the Uptime Institute LLC of Seattle (USA). This is the highest possible level of reliability, while the company is also among the world's most certified SAP partners. For further details, reference should be made to the company website (wiit.cloud).

For further information:

Investor Relations WIIT S.p.A.:

Stefano Pasotto - CFO & Investor Relations Director

Francesca Cocco - Lerxi Consulting - Investor Relations

  1. +39.02.3660.7500 Fax +39.02.3660.7505 ir@wiit.cloud www.wiit.cloud

Media Relations:

Image Building

T +39 02 89011300 wiit@imagebuilding.it

Disclaimer

WIIT S.p.A. published this content on 11 April 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 11 April 2021 10:12:03 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
Financials
Sales 2021 72,0 M 85,7 M 85,7 M
Net income 2021 7,50 M 8,92 M 8,92 M
Net Debt 2021 91,1 M 108 M 108 M
P/E ratio 2021 52,8x
Yield 2021 1,13%
Capitalization 390 M 464 M 465 M
EV / Sales 2021 6,69x
EV / Sales 2022 6,00x
Nbr of Employees 296
Free-Float 37,0%
Chart WIIT S.P.A.
Duration : Period :
Wiit S.p.A. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends WIIT S.P.A.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralNeutralBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 4
Average target price 201,13 €
Last Close Price 156,80 €
Spread / Highest target 33,9%
Spread / Average Target 28,3%
Spread / Lowest Target 20,2%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
Alessandro Cozzi Chief Executive Officer & Director
Riccardo Mazzanti Chairman, President & Managing Director
Stefano Pasotto CFO & Investor Relations Director
Igor Bailo Chief Operating Officer
Aldo Napoli Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
WIIT S.P.A.-3.80%464
ACCENTURE PLC10.15%182 882
TATA CONSULTANCY SERVICES16.05%164 409
INTERNATIONAL BUSINESS MACHINES CORPORATION7.34%121 288
INFOSYS LIMITED14.75%81 827
AUTOMATIC DATA PROCESSING, INC.6.81%81 069
