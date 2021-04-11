Wiit S p A : Notice of the reopening of the presentation of slates for the appointment of the board of Statutory Auditors

PRESS RELEASE

NOTICE OF THE REOPENING OF THE PRESENTATION OF SLATES FOR THE APPOINTMENT OF THE

BOARD OF STATUTORY AUDITORS

Milan, April 11, 2021 - With reference to the Shareholders' Meeting of WIIT S.p.A. ("WIIT" or the "Company") called, in ordinary and extraordinary session, for May 5, 2021, it is communicated that, at the deadline for the filing of the slates relating to the appointment of the Board of Statutory Auditors of the Company (i.e. April 10, 2021), only one slate has been filed, submitted by the shareholder WIIT Fin S.r.l., holder of a 57.85% stake in WIIT's share capital.

Consequently, as per Article 144-sexies, paragraph 5, of Consob Issuers' Regulation No. 11971/1999, the deadline for the submission of slates of candidates for the appointment of members of WIIT's Board of Statutory Auditors is extended to April 13, 2021 and the minimum threshold of shareholding in the Company's share capital required for the submission of slates is reduced by half, and is therefore equal to 1.25% of WIIT's share capital.

With regard to the procedures for submitting slates, reference should be made to the call notice of the Shareholders' Meeting and to the explanatory report of the Board of Directors, which have already been made available to the public at the registered office of the Company in Milan, via dei Mercanti 12, on the website of the Company (www.wiit.cloud), in the section "Investors - Shareholders' Meeting", as well as at the authorised storage mechanism "eMarket STORAGE" (www.emarketstorage.com).

The slates and the related attachments will be made available to the public by April 14, 2021 at the Company's registered office in Milan, via dei Mercanti No. 12, on the Company's website

(www.wiit.cloud), in the "Investors - Shareholders' meeting" section, as well as at the authorised storage

mechanism "eMarket STORAGE" (www.emarketstorage.com).

WIIT S.p.A.

WIIT S.p.A., listed on the STAR segment of the Italian Stock Exchange organised and managed by Borsa Italiana S.p.A (WIIT.MI), is a leading European Cloud Computing market player, focused particularly on the Hybrid Cloud and Hosted Private Cloud for enterprises market. This company specialises in Hosted Private and Hybrid Cloud services for enterprises requiring critical application and business continuity management, with all the main international application platforms managed (SAP, Oracle and Microsoft) using an end-to-end approach. WIIT manages proprietary data centers, with the main center Tier IV level certified by the Uptime Institute LLC of Seattle (USA). This is the highest possible level of reliability, while the company is also among the world's most certified SAP partners. For further details, reference should be made to the company website (wiit.cloud).

For further information:

Investor Relations WIIT S.p.A.:

Stefano Pasotto - CFO & Investor Relations Director

Francesca Cocco - Lerxi Consulting - Investor Relations

Media Relations:

Image Building

T +39 02 89011300 wiit@imagebuilding.it