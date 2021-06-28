Wiit S p A : Purchase of treasury shares – June 2021

PRESS RELEASE

Own shares purchases

Milan, 28th June 2021 - WIIT S.p.A. ("WIIT" or the "Company"), one of the leading Italian players in the market of Cloud Computing services for businesses with a focus on the delivery of continuous Hybrid Cloud and Hosted Private Cloud services for critical applications, in execution of the Shareholders' Meeting' resolution of 05th May 2021, informs to have bought during the period 21 - 25 June 2021 N° 45,295 own shares at an average price of EUR 18.8721 per share, for a total value of EUR 855,839.15.

Below, based on the information provided by the intermediary in charge of carry out the purchases, details of the transactions for the purchase of WIIT ordinary shares (ISIN IT0005440893) on the MTA regulated market are given on a daily basis:

Date N° of own shares Average Price (EUR) Value (EUR) 21 June 2021 4,000 18.7789 75,115.76 22 June 2021 16,500 18.8818 311,549.37 23 June 2021 9,795 18.7973 184,119.06 24 June 2021 5,000 18.7940 93,970.00 25 June 2021 10,000 19.1085 191,085.00

Since the start of the programme, WIIT has bought N° 128,921 ordinary shares (equal to 0.460% of the share capital equal to Eur 2,802,066.00), for a total value of EUR 2.355.058,43.

Following the purchases made so far, WIIT holds a total of N° 1,476,506 own shares, equal to approximately 5.27% of the share capital equal to Eur 2,802,066.00.

The purchases have been carried out pursuant to the provisions of Art. 144-bis of Consob Issuers Regulation no. 11971/99, on regulated markets in accordance with trading methods laid down in market rules, in order to not allow for the direct pairing of buying and selling bids.

* * *