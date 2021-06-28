Wiit S p A : Purchase of treasury shares – June 2021

PRESS RELEASE
Own shares purchases
Milan, 28th June 2021 - WIIT S.p.A. ("WIIT" or the "Company"), one of the leading Italian players in the market of Cloud Computing services for businesses with a focus on the delivery of continuous Hybrid Cloud and Hosted Private Cloud services for critical applications, in execution of the Shareholders' Meeting' resolution of 05th May 2021, informs to have bought during the period 21 - 25 June 2021 N° 45,295 own shares at an average price of EUR 18.8721 per share, for a total value of EUR 855,839.15.
Below, based on the information provided by the intermediary in charge of carry out the purchases, details of the transactions for the purchase of WIIT ordinary shares (ISIN IT0005440893) on the MTA regulated market are given on a daily basis:
|
Date
|
N° of own shares
|
Average Price (EUR)
|
Value (EUR)
|
|
|
|
|
21 June 2021
|
4,000
|
18.7789
|
75,115.76
|
|
|
|
|
22 June 2021
|
16,500
|
18.8818
|
311,549.37
|
|
|
|
|
23 June 2021
|
9,795
|
18.7973
|
184,119.06
|
|
|
|
|
24 June 2021
|
5,000
|
18.7940
|
93,970.00
|
|
|
|
|
25 June 2021
|
10,000
|
19.1085
|
191,085.00
|
|
|
|
Since the start of the programme, WIIT has bought N° 128,921 ordinary shares (equal to 0.460% of the share capital equal to Eur 2,802,066.00), for a total value of EUR 2.355.058,43.
Following the purchases made so far, WIIT holds a total of N° 1,476,506 own shares, equal to approximately 5.27% of the share capital equal to Eur 2,802,066.00.
The purchases have been carried out pursuant to the provisions of Art. 144-bis of Consob Issuers Regulation no. 11971/99, on regulated markets in accordance with trading methods laid down in market rules, in order to not allow for the direct pairing of buying and selling bids.
* * *
WIIT S.p.A.
WIIT S.p.A., listed on the STAR segment of the Mercato Telematico Azionario organised and managed by Borsa Italiana S.p.A (WIIT.MI) is a leading Italian Cloud Computing market player, focused particularly on the Hybrid Cloud and Hosted Private Cloud for enterprises market. This company is specialised in Hosted Private and Hybrid Cloud services for enterprises requiring critical application and business continuity management, with all the main international application platforms managed (SAP, Oracle and Microsoft) using an end-to-end approach. WIIT manages proprietary data centers, with the main center "Tier IV" certified by the Uptime Institute LLC of Seattle (United States), the highest reliability level attainable, while also among the most certified SAP partners globally. For further details, reference should be made to the company website (wiit.cloud).
Investor Relations WIIT S.p.A.:
Stefano Pasotto - CFO & Investor Relations Director
Francesca Cocco - Lerxi Consulting - Investor Relations
-
+39.02.3660.7500 Fax +39.02.3660.7505 ir@wiit.cloud
Media Relations:
Image Building
-
+39.02.8901.1300
wiit@imagebuilding.it
Disclaimer
WIIT S.p.A. published this content on 28 June 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 28 June 2021 08:36:05 UTC.