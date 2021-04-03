Wiit S p A : Shareholders' meeting documents publication

PRESS RELEASE

NOTICE OF PUBLICATION OF DOCUMENTS

Milan, April 3, 2021- With reference to the Shareholders' Meeting of WIIT S.p.A. ("WIIT" or the "Company") convened, in ordinary and extraordinary session, for 5 May 2021, it is noted that the following documents are available to the public at the WIIT registered office, on the Company's website (https://www.wiit.cloud/it/), under the "Investors - Shareholders' Meeting" section, as well as at the authorized storage mechanism "eMarket STORAGE" (www.emarketstorage.com):

the illustrative reports of the Board of Directors of the Company (i) on the first, second, fifth and sixth points on the agenda of the ordinary part of the Shareholders' Meeting, as well as (ii) on the first point on the agenda of the extraordinary meeting of the Shareholders' Meeting;

the information documents relating (i) to the incentive plan called "RSU 2021 - 2025 plan", (ii) to the incentive plan called "2021-2023 monetary incentive plan", and (iii) to the incentive plan called " Stock Option Plan 2021-2026 ".

Further documentation relating to the Shareholders' Meeting will be made available, in the manner described above, according to the terms provided for by current regulations.

WIIT S.p.A., listed on the STAR segment of the Italian Stock Exchange organised and managed by Borsa Italiana S.p.A (WIIT.MI), is a leading European Cloud Computing market player, focused particularly on the Hybrid Cloud and Hosted Private Cloud for enterprises market. This company specialises in Hosted Private and Hybrid Cloud services for enterprises requiring critical application and business continuity management, with all the main international application platforms managed (SAP, Oracle and Microsoft) using an end-to-endapproach. WIIT manages proprietary data centers, with the main center Tier IV level certified by the Uptime Institute LLC of Seattle (USA). This is the highest possible level of reliability, while the company is also among the world's most certified SAP partners. For further details, reference should be made to the Company website (wiit.cloud).

