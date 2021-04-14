Wiit S p A : Slates for the appointment of the Corporate Boards

PRESS RELEASE
SLATES PUBLICATION FOR THE APPOINTMENT OF THE BOARD OF DIRECTORS AND THE
BOARD OF STATUTORY AUDITORS
Milan, April 14, 2021 - With reference to the Shareholders' Meeting of WIIT S.p.A. ("WIIT" or the "Company") convened, in ordinary and extraordinary session, for May 5, 2021, it is noted that (i) no. 1 slate of candidates for the appointment of the Board of Directors by the shareholder WIIT Fin S.r.l., owner of a stake equal to 57.85% of the WIIT share capital; and (ii) no. 1 slate of candidates for the appointment of the Board of Statutory Auditors, again by the aforementioned shareholder WIIT Fin S.r.l . have been filed.
Slate of candidates for the position of Director
-
Riccardo Sciutto
-
Alessandro Cozzi
-
Igor Bailo
-
Francesco Baroncelli
-
Enrico Rampin
-
Annamaria Di Ruscio(*)
-
Emanuela Teresa Basso Petrino(*)
-
Nathalie Brazzelli(*)
-
Stefano Dario
-
Candidate declaring satisfaction of the independence requirements referred in Article 148, paragraph 3, of Legislative Decree no. 58/1998 (the "CFA"), as referred to in Article 147-ter, paragraph 4, of the CFA; as well as the Corporate Governance Code approved by the Corporate Governance Committee in January 2020.
Slate of candidates for the position of Statutory Auditor
Section I - Statutory Auditors
-
Paolo Ripamonti
-
Chiara Olliveri Siccardi
-
Francis De Zanche
Section II - Alternate Auditors
-
Guido Giovando
-
Fabrizia Pecunia
* * *
The lists, also containing the proposed resolutions that the shareholder WIIT Fin S.r.l. formulated with regard to the number of the Board of Directors members, its duration in office, the determination of the emolument due to the same as well as that relating to the Board of Statutory Auditors, are available to the public at the Company's registered office in Milan, via
dei Mercanti n. 12, on the Company's website (www.wiit.cloud), in the "Investors - Shareholders' Meeting" section, as well as at the authorized storage mechanism "eMarket STORAGE" (www.emarketstorage.com).
* * *
It should also be noted that the "Report on the policy in subject of remuneration and remuneration paid ", drawn up pursuant to art. 123-ter of the TUF it is available to the public at the Company's registered office in Milan, via dei Mercanti n. 12, on the Company's website (www.wiit.cloud), in the section "Investors - Shareholders' Meeting", as well as at the authorized storage mechanism "eMarket STORAGE" (www.emarketstorage.com).
* * *
WIIT S.p.A.
WIIT S.p.A., listed on the STAR segment of the Italian Stock Exchange organised and managed by Borsa Italiana S.p.A (WIIT.MI), is a leading European Cloud Computing market player, focused particularly on the Hybrid Cloud and Hosted Private Cloud for enterprises market. This company specialises in Hosted Private and Hybrid Cloud services for enterprises requiring critical application and business continuity management, with all the main international application platforms managed (SAP, Oracle and Microsoft) using an end-to-endapproach. WIIT manages proprietary data centers, with the main center Tier IV level certified by the Uptime Institute LLC of Seattle (USA). This is the highest possible level of reliability, while the company is also among the world's most certified SAP partners. For further details, reference should be made to the Company website (wiit.cloud).
