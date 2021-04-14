Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Borsa Italiana  >  Wiit S.p.A.    WIIT   IT0004922826

WIIT S.P.A.

(WIIT)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Wiit S p A : Slates for the appointment of the Corporate Boards

04/14/2021 | 03:31pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

PRESS RELEASE

SLATES PUBLICATION FOR THE APPOINTMENT OF THE BOARD OF DIRECTORS AND THE

BOARD OF STATUTORY AUDITORS

Milan, April 14, 2021 - With reference to the Shareholders' Meeting of WIIT S.p.A. ("WIIT" or the "Company") convened, in ordinary and extraordinary session, for May 5, 2021, it is noted that (i) no. 1 slate of candidates for the appointment of the Board of Directors by the shareholder WIIT Fin S.r.l., owner of a stake equal to 57.85% of the WIIT share capital; and (ii) no. 1 slate of candidates for the appointment of the Board of Statutory Auditors, again by the aforementioned shareholder WIIT Fin S.r.l . have been filed.

Slate of candidates for the position of Director

  1. Riccardo Sciutto
  2. Alessandro Cozzi
  3. Igor Bailo
  4. Francesco Baroncelli
  5. Enrico Rampin
  6. Annamaria Di Ruscio(*)
  7. Emanuela Teresa Basso Petrino(*)
  8. Nathalie Brazzelli(*)
  9. Stefano Dario
  1. Candidate declaring satisfaction of the independence requirements referred in Article 148, paragraph 3, of Legislative Decree no. 58/1998 (the "CFA"), as referred to in Article 147-ter, paragraph 4, of the CFA; as well as the Corporate Governance Code approved by the Corporate Governance Committee in January 2020.

Slate of candidates for the position of Statutory Auditor

Section I - Statutory Auditors

  1. Paolo Ripamonti
  2. Chiara Olliveri Siccardi
  3. Francis De Zanche
    Section II - Alternate Auditors
  1. Guido Giovando
  2. Fabrizia Pecunia

* * *

The lists, also containing the proposed resolutions that the shareholder WIIT Fin S.r.l. formulated with regard to the number of the Board of Directors members, its duration in office, the determination of the emolument due to the same as well as that relating to the Board of Statutory Auditors, are available to the public at the Company's registered office in Milan, via

dei Mercanti n. 12, on the Company's website (www.wiit.cloud), in the "Investors - Shareholders' Meeting" section, as well as at the authorized storage mechanism "eMarket STORAGE" (www.emarketstorage.com).

* * *

It should also be noted that the "Report on the policy in subject of remuneration and remuneration paid ", drawn up pursuant to art. 123-ter of the TUF it is available to the public at the Company's registered office in Milan, via dei Mercanti n. 12, on the Company's website (www.wiit.cloud), in the section "Investors - Shareholders' Meeting", as well as at the authorized storage mechanism "eMarket STORAGE" (www.emarketstorage.com).

* * *

WIIT S.p.A.

WIIT S.p.A., listed on the STAR segment of the Italian Stock Exchange organised and managed by Borsa Italiana S.p.A (WIIT.MI), is a leading European Cloud Computing market player, focused particularly on the Hybrid Cloud and Hosted Private Cloud for enterprises market. This company specialises in Hosted Private and Hybrid Cloud services for enterprises requiring critical application and business continuity management, with all the main international application platforms managed (SAP, Oracle and Microsoft) using an end-to-endapproach. WIIT manages proprietary data centers, with the main center Tier IV level certified by the Uptime Institute LLC of Seattle (USA). This is the highest possible level of reliability, while the company is also among the world's most certified SAP partners. For further details, reference should be made to the Company website (wiit.cloud).

For further information:

Investor Relations WIIT S.p.A.:

Stefano Pasotto - CFO & Investor Relations Director

Francesca Cocco - Lerxi Consulting - Investor Relations

  1. +39.02.3660.7500 Fax +39.02.3660.7505 ir@wiit.clou www.wiit.cloud

Media Relations:

Image Building

T +39 02 89011300 wiit@imagebuilding.it

Disclaimer

WIIT S.p.A. published this content on 14 April 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 14 April 2021 19:30:05 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
All news about WIIT S.P.A.
03:31pWIIT S P A  : Slates for the appointment of the Corporate Boards
PU
04/11WIIT S P A  : Notice of the reopening of the presentation of slates for the appo..
PU
04/09WIIT S P A  : Report 2020
PU
04/03WIIT S P A  : Shareholders' meeting documents publication
PU
03/31WIIT S P A  : Shareholders' meeting documents publication
PU
03/25WIIT S P A  : Notice of publication of documents for the Shareholders' Meeting
PU
03/24WIIT S P A  : Stock Split proposal
PU
03/21WIIT S P A  : Purchase of treasury shares – March 2021
PU
03/19WIIT S P A  : Approval of the financial statement and the financial statement co..
PU
03/10WIIT S P A  : Four-year renewal for a value of Euro 3.3 million of the “Sm..
PU
More news
Financials
Sales 2021 72,0 M 86,2 M 86,2 M
Net income 2021 7,50 M 8,98 M 8,98 M
Net Debt 2021 91,1 M 109 M 109 M
P/E ratio 2021 52,2x
Yield 2021 1,14%
Capitalization 391 M 469 M 469 M
EV / Sales 2021 6,70x
EV / Sales 2022 6,01x
Nbr of Employees 296
Free-Float 37,0%
Chart WIIT S.P.A.
Duration : Period :
Wiit S.p.A. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends WIIT S.P.A.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralNeutralBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 4
Average target price 201,13 €
Last Close Price 155,20 €
Spread / Highest target 35,3%
Spread / Average Target 29,6%
Spread / Lowest Target 21,5%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
Alessandro Cozzi Chief Executive Officer & Director
Riccardo Mazzanti Chairman, President & Managing Director
Stefano Pasotto CFO & Investor Relations Director
Igor Bailo Chief Operating Officer
Aldo Napoli Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
WIIT S.P.A.-4.79%461
ACCENTURE PLC9.19%181 299
TATA CONSULTANCY SERVICES8.43%152 539
INTERNATIONAL BUSINESS MACHINES CORPORATION6.92%117 222
AUTOMATIC DATA PROCESSING, INC.7.70%82 130
INFOSYS LIMITED11.26%78 780
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers The best of tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2021 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Stock quotes are provided by Factset, Morningstar and S&P Capital IQ