Wiit S p A : Slates for the appointment of the Corporate Boards

PRESS RELEASE

SLATES PUBLICATION FOR THE APPOINTMENT OF THE BOARD OF DIRECTORS AND THE

BOARD OF STATUTORY AUDITORS

Milan, April 14, 2021 - With reference to the Shareholders' Meeting of WIIT S.p.A. ("WIIT" or the "Company") convened, in ordinary and extraordinary session, for May 5, 2021, it is noted that (i) no. 1 slate of candidates for the appointment of the Board of Directors by the shareholder WIIT Fin S.r.l., owner of a stake equal to 57.85% of the WIIT share capital; and (ii) no. 1 slate of candidates for the appointment of the Board of Statutory Auditors, again by the aforementioned shareholder WIIT Fin S.r.l . have been filed.

Slate of candidates for the position of Director

Riccardo Sciutto Alessandro Cozzi Igor Bailo Francesco Baroncelli Enrico Rampin Annamaria Di Ruscio(*) Emanuela Teresa Basso Petrino(*) Nathalie Brazzelli(*) Stefano Dario

Candidate declaring satisfaction of the independence requirements referred in Article 148, paragraph 3, of Legislative Decree no. 58/1998 (the "CFA"), as referred to in Article 147-ter, paragraph 4, of the CFA; as well as the Corporate Governance Code approved by the Corporate Governance Committee in January 2020.

Slate of candidates for the position of Statutory Auditor

Section I - Statutory Auditors

Paolo Ripamonti Chiara Olliveri Siccardi Francis De Zanche

Section II - Alternate Auditors

Guido Giovando Fabrizia Pecunia

* * *

The lists, also containing the proposed resolutions that the shareholder WIIT Fin S.r.l. formulated with regard to the number of the Board of Directors members, its duration in office, the determination of the emolument due to the same as well as that relating to the Board of Statutory Auditors, are available to the public at the Company's registered office in Milan, via