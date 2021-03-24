Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Italian Stock Exchange  >  Wiit S.p.A.    WIIT   IT0004922826

WIIT S.P.A.

(WIIT)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Wiit S p A : Stock Split proposal

03/24/2021 | 02:13pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

PRESS RELEASE

Stock Split proposal

Milan, March 24, 2021 -The Board of Directors of WIIT S.p.A ("WIIT" or the "Company"; ISIN IT0004922826; WIIT.MI), a leading European player in the Cloud Computing market for enterprises demanding uninterrupted Hybrid Cloud and Hosted Private Cloud services for critical applications, which met today, resolved to submit to the convened Shareholders' Meeting of May 5, 2021, in an extraordinary session, the stock split proposal with a ratio of 1:10 of the no. 2.652.066 WIIT ordinary shares (with no par value) in no. 26.520.660 newly issued WIIT ordinary shares, having the same characteristics as the issued ordinary shares, through the withdrawal and cancellation of the issued and existing WIIT ordinary shares, and assignment, for each ordinary share withdrawn and canceled, of no. 10 newly issued WIIT ordinary shares.

The splitting operation - aimed at facilitate the trading of the stock and increase the liquidity - will be carried out after completing the decision-making process, within the times and in the manner that will be agreed with Borsa Italiana S.p.A. Finalization is expected to take place after the dividend payment (i.e., May 12, 2021), by the end of May 2021.

With reference to the proposal to authorize the purchase of treasury shares referred to in the press release issued by the Company on March 19, 2021, it is specified that this proposal, although the percentage of treasury shares that can be purchased remains unchanged (up to 10% of the share capital), must be understood as integrated to take into account the stock split (ie, from 265.207 ordinary shares to 2.652.066 ordinary shares).

The notice convening the Shareholders' Meeting will be published in an extract in the newspaper "MF - Milano Finanza" and made available to the public in accordance with the law and regulations at the registered office, at the authorized storage mechanism "eMarket STORAGE" (www.emarketstorage.com) and on the Company's website (http://www.wiit.cloud/), under the "Investors" section.

***

WIIT S.p.A.

WIIT S.p.A., listed on the STAR segment of the Italian Stock Exchange organised and managed by Borsa Italiana S.p.A (WIIT.MI), is a leading European Cloud Computing market player, focused particularly on the Hybrid Cloud and Hosted Private Cloud for enterprises market. This company specialises in Hosted Private and Hybrid Cloud services for enterprises requiring critical application and business continuity management, with all the main international application platforms managed (SAP, Oracle and Microsoft) using an end-to-end approach. WIIT manages proprietary data centers, with the main center Tier IV level certified by the Uptime Institute LLC of Seattle (USA). This is the highest possible level of reliability, while the company is also among the world's most certified SAP partners. For further details, reference should be made to the Company website (wiit.cloud).

For further information: Investor Relations WIIT S.p.A.:

Stefano Pasotto - CFO & Investor Relations Director Francesca Cocco - Lerxi Consulting - Investor Relations

T +39.02.3660.7500

Fax +39.02.3660.7505 ir@wiit.clouwww.wiit.cloud

Media Relations: Image Building

T +39 02 89011300 wiit@imagebuilding.it

Disclaimer

WIIT S.p.A. published this content on 24 March 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 24 March 2021 18:12:02 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
All news about WIIT S.P.A.
02:13pWIIT S P A  : Stock Split proposal
PU
03/19WIIT S P A  : Approval of the financial statement and the financial statement co..
PU
03/10WIIT S P A  : Four-year renewal for a value of Euro 3.3 million of the “Sm..
PU
02/18WIIT S P A  : 2020 Preliminary Results
PU
01/21WIIT S P A  : Five-yearly renewal and extension of the scope of services to the ..
PU
2020WIIT S P A  : 2021 Corporate Events Calendar
PU
2020WIIT S P A  : Igor bailo appointed new coo
PU
2020WIIT S P A  : Board Of Directors has approved the results of the Group at 30th S..
PU
2020WIIT S P A  : Press release
PU
2020WIIT S P A  : Completion of myLoc Management IT AG Acquisition
PU
More news
Financials
Sales 2020 51,6 M 61,0 M 61,0 M
Net income 2020 6,86 M 8,11 M 8,11 M
Net Debt 2020 85,2 M 101 M 101 M
P/E ratio 2020 56,6x
Yield 2020 1,01%
Capitalization 360 M 427 M 425 M
EV / Sales 2020 8,63x
EV / Sales 2021 6,25x
Nbr of Employees 238
Free-Float 37,0%
Chart WIIT S.P.A.
Duration : Period :
Wiit S.p.A. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends WIIT S.P.A.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishNeutralBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 4
Average target price 201,13 €
Last Close Price 144,50 €
Spread / Highest target 45,3%
Spread / Average Target 39,2%
Spread / Lowest Target 30,4%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
Alessandro Cozzi Chief Executive Officer & Director
Riccardo Mazzanti Chairman, President & Managing Director
Stefano Pasotto CFO & Investor Relations Director
Igor Bailo Chief Operating Officer
Aldo Napoli Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
WIIT S.P.A.-11.35%452
ACCENTURE PLC1.85%168 872
TATA CONSULTANCY SERVICES9.78%156 328
INTERNATIONAL BUSINESS MACHINES CORPORATION3.71%114 898
AUTOMATIC DATA PROCESSING, INC.4.65%80 915
INFOSYS LIMITED9.22%80 357
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers The best of tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2021 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Stock quotes are provided by Factset, Morningstar and S&P Capital IQ