Wiit S p A : Stock Split proposal

Stock Split proposal

Milan, March 24, 2021 -The Board of Directors of WIIT S.p.A ("WIIT" or the "Company"; ISIN IT0004922826; WIIT.MI), a leading European player in the Cloud Computing market for enterprises demanding uninterrupted Hybrid Cloud and Hosted Private Cloud services for critical applications, which met today, resolved to submit to the convened Shareholders' Meeting of May 5, 2021, in an extraordinary session, the stock split proposal with a ratio of 1:10 of the no. 2.652.066 WIIT ordinary shares (with no par value) in no. 26.520.660 newly issued WIIT ordinary shares, having the same characteristics as the issued ordinary shares, through the withdrawal and cancellation of the issued and existing WIIT ordinary shares, and assignment, for each ordinary share withdrawn and canceled, of no. 10 newly issued WIIT ordinary shares.

The splitting operation - aimed at facilitate the trading of the stock and increase the liquidity - will be carried out after completing the decision-making process, within the times and in the manner that will be agreed with Borsa Italiana S.p.A. Finalization is expected to take place after the dividend payment (i.e., May 12, 2021), by the end of May 2021.

With reference to the proposal to authorize the purchase of treasury shares referred to in the press release issued by the Company on March 19, 2021, it is specified that this proposal, although the percentage of treasury shares that can be purchased remains unchanged (up to 10% of the share capital), must be understood as integrated to take into account the stock split (ie, from 265.207 ordinary shares to 2.652.066 ordinary shares).

The notice convening the Shareholders' Meeting will be published in an extract in the newspaper "MF - Milano Finanza" and made available to the public in accordance with the law and regulations at the registered office, at the authorized storage mechanism "eMarket STORAGE" (www.emarketstorage.com) and on the Company's website (http://www.wiit.cloud/), under the "Investors" section.

