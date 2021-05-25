Wiit S p A : Three-year framework agreement between WIIT, through the subsidiary Etaeria, and INTRED for the provision on its channel of IaaS and Cyber Security services

PRESS RELEASE

Three-year framework agreement between WIIT, through the subsidiary Etaeria, and INTRED

for the provision on its channel of IaaS and Cyber Security services

Milan, May 25, 2021 - Etaeria, a subsidiary of Wiit S.p.A. ("WIIT" or the "Group"; ISIN IT0005440893; WIIT.MI), a leading European player in the Cloud Computing market of enterprises demanding uninterrupted Hybrid Cloud and Hosted Private Cloud services for critical applications, and Intred S.p.A., a telecommunications operator listed since July 2018 on the AIM Italia market of the Italian Stock Exchange (symbol: ITD.MI), announces the signing of a three-year framework agreement for the supply of Cloud and Cyber Security services.

The value of the initial order is approx. Euro 1 million.

Etaeria provides White Label Cloud services directly, combining innovative security services solutions with the assets made available by the WIIT Group, primarily the Uptime Institute Tier 4 certified Data Center.

Intred seeks to improve its customer services through this agreement, utilising WIIT's Data Center and supplementing its offer with Private Cloud and Cyber Security solutions which are immediately marketable. The operating model is in fact based on technologies which ensure the scalability necessary to support the expansion of the user-base and the data managed in a quick and secure manner. The Cyber Security services component, finally, ensures maximum resilience.

This agreement closely reflects the growing demand in the Professional Services sector for agile and secure Cloud platforms to support digital conversion processes.

"We are proud of this agreement with such a leader as Intred" - stated Alessandro Cozzi, CEO of WIIT

"The Cloud increasingly enables not only end-businesses, but also companies who in turn provide services and benefit from a White Label offer such as that of Etaeria and the assets and Premium services of WIIT".

Daniele Peli, Intred's CEO stated: "We expect this collaboration with Etaeria part of the WIIT Group to ensure us the possibility to provide our customers with high level services and solutions which complement those already provided. Our objective is to provide effective tools to the enterprises with whom we operate, as they migrate to cutting-edge and maximum security Cloud solutions.

* * *

WIIT S.p.A.

WIIT S.p.A., listed on the STAR segment of the Italian Stock Exchange organised and managed by Borsa Italiana S.p.A (WIIT.MI), is a leading European Cloud Computing market player, focused particularly on the Hybrid Cloud and Hosted Private Cloud for enterprises market. This company specialises in Hosted Private and Hybrid Cloud services for enterprises requiring critical application and business continuity management, with all the main international application platforms managed (SAP, Oracle and Microsoft) using an end-to-end approach. WIIT manages proprietary data centers, with the main center Tier IV level certified by the Uptime Institute LLC of Seattle