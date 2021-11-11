Pandemic Changes Hiring - WSFT HR Tech Stock

SAN FRANCISCO, CA, Nov. 11, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Wikisoft Corp. (the "Company," "we," and "our") (OTCQB:WSFT) - The global Covid-19 pandemic has accelerated digital transformation, perhaps, more than any other influence in the last decade. Whilst some businesses have had to adapt or resign from activity altogether, others have seen continual growth. Amongst the companies that have benefitted, some have seen unprecedented growth driven by changing consumer demand.

One area of business that has quickly evolved digitally is how companies hire new workers. This concerns almost all of the steps in the recruitment cycle. In the days of the pre-technology recruitment, the HR function was limited by geological factors along with the lack of resources, now, technology has afforded us an easier way to reach top talent across the globe and platforms for both freelancers and those looking for full-time jobs are increasing in number and popularity. A big player in professional networking, LinkedIn, reported a 25% revenue increase in the last quarter and also reported that they made $3 billion in ad revenue (ending March 2021).

According to this recent Forbes article How the Pandemic Has Forever Changed Hiring, about half the workforce are still working remotely. This opens up a much bigger pool of potential employees. The question is how do employees and employers find each other in this new world and how does technology play its part in hyper accelerating the process?



Wikisoft (OTCQB:WSFT) has seen a frenzy of activity since Carsten Falk the former Domino’s CEO took over at the helm. Not surprising, since he took Domino's online sales from 33% to 80% within six months and was awarded twice for best global online sales by Domino's International.

In a recent video interview with San Francisco-based Proactive Group, Falk, Wikisoft’s CEO, explained how Wikisoft’s vision is to use the power of big data to create opportunities globally for business professionals and businesses to make informed career and hiring decisions. Wikiprofile.com has a database now exceeding 175 million business profiles. The flagship online platform aims to be the go-to solution with tools and resources for businesses and business professionals to find valid information quickly and easily so that they can make informed career and hiring decisions. By leveraging artificial intelligence and machine learning techniques, Wikisoft processes millions of data elements and refines them into tangible and valuable analytical insights on Wikiprofile.



ABOUT WIKISOFT CORPORATION

In line with increasing globalization, we believe that there is a growing demand for access to credible company and employee information worldwide. Wikisoft's flagship online platform, Wikiprofile.com, aims to be a powerful solution with tools and resources for businesses and business professionals.

Our vision is to create opportunity globally for business people and companies to make informed career and hiring decisions. Manifesting this vision requires scaling information technology with high data validity across the key pillars: business professionals, businesses, job opportunities and professional skills. By pursuing this vision, we believe Wikisoft Corp. can enable users to connect to business opportunities on a global scale. In line with increasing globalization, there is a growing demand for access to credible business and employee information worldwide.



