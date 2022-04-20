Wilcon Depot : Notice of Analysts'/Investors' Briefing
04/20/2022 | 12:15am EDT
SECURITIES AND EXCHANGE COMMISSIONSEC FORM 17-C
CURRENT REPORT UNDER SECTION 17
OF THE SECURITIES REGULATION CODE
AND SRC RULE 17.2(c) THEREUNDER
1. Date of Report (Date of earliest event reported) Apr 20, 20222. SEC Identification Number CS2015247123. BIR Tax Identification No. 009-192-8784. Exact name of issuer as specified in its charter WILCON DEPOT, INC.5. Province, country or other jurisdiction of incorporation QUEZON CITY6. Industry Classification Code(SEC Use Only) 7. Address of principal office 90 E. RODRIGUEZ JR. AVENUE UGONG NORTE, QUEZON CITYPostal Code11108. Issuer's telephone number, including area code (02) 863483879. Former name or former address, if changed since last report N/A10. Securities registered pursuant to Sections 8 and 12 of the SRC or Sections 4 and 8 of the RSA
Title of Each Class
Number of Shares of Common Stock Outstanding and Amount of Debt Outstanding
COMMON SHARES
4,099,724,116
11. Indicate the item numbers reported herein -
Wilcon Depot, Inc.WLCON
PSE Disclosure Form 14-1 - Notice of Analysts'/Investors' Briefing References: Section 14 of the Revised Disclosure Rules
Subject of the Disclosure
Notice of Investors' and Analysts' Briefing
Background/Description of the Disclosure
Wilcon Depot, Inc. will hold an investors' and analysts' briefing for its financial and operating results for the First Quarter of 2022 on April 27, 2022 (Wednesday), 4:00PM Manila Time via zoom.
A Q&A segment will commence after the brief presentation where participants will be given the opportunity to raise
questions.
Zoom link will be provided to registered participants by April 26, 2022.
You may send your confirmation before April 26, 2022 to Cherry Ann Javier at cherryann_javier.iro@wilcon.com.ph
or investor_relations@wilcon.com.ph. Please indicate your name, company affiliation, position and email (see attached
Data Privacy Consent Statement).
Only confirmed participants are allowed to join the briefing.
Type of Briefing
Investors' and Analysts' Briefing
Subject of the Briefing
WLCON First Quarter 2022 Financial and Operating Results
Date of the Briefing
Apr 27, 2022
Time
4:00 PM
Venue
via Zoom
Contact Person
Cherry Ann Javier
Contact Details
cherryann_javier.iro@wilcon.com.ph or investor_relations@wilcon.com.ph