Log in
Log in
E-mail
Password

Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Become a member for free
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Philippines
  4. Philippines Stock Exchange
  5. Wilcon Depot, Inc.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    WLCON   PHY9584X1055

WILCON DEPOT, INC.

(WLCON)
  Report
End-of-day quote Philippines Stock Exchange  -  04-18
29.00 PHP   +8.01%
12:15aWILCON DEPOT : Notice of Analysts'/Investors' Briefing
PU
02/24TRANSCRIPT : Wilcon Depot, Inc., 2021 Earnings Call, Feb 24, 2022
CI
02/23Wilcon Depot, Inc. Declares Special Dividend, Payable on 12 April 2022
CI
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Wilcon Depot : Notice of Analysts'/Investors' Briefing

04/20/2022 | 12:15am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
SECURITIES AND EXCHANGE COMMISSIONSEC FORM 17-C CURRENT REPORT UNDER SECTION 17
OF THE SECURITIES REGULATION CODE
AND SRC RULE 17.2(c) THEREUNDER 1. Date of Report (Date of earliest event reported) Apr 20, 20222. SEC Identification Number CS2015247123. BIR Tax Identification No. 009-192-8784. Exact name of issuer as specified in its charter WILCON DEPOT, INC.5. Province, country or other jurisdiction of incorporation QUEZON CITY6. Industry Classification Code(SEC Use Only) 7. Address of principal office 90 E. RODRIGUEZ JR. AVENUE UGONG NORTE, QUEZON CITYPostal Code11108. Issuer's telephone number, including area code (02) 863483879. Former name or former address, if changed since last report N/A10. Securities registered pursuant to Sections 8 and 12 of the SRC or Sections 4 and 8 of the RSA
Title of Each Class Number of Shares of Common Stock Outstanding and Amount of Debt Outstanding
COMMON SHARES 4,099,724,116
11. Indicate the item numbers reported herein -

The Exchange does not warrant and holds no responsibility for the veracity of the facts and representations contained in all corporate disclosures, including financial reports. All data contained herein are prepared and submitted by the disclosing party to the Exchange, and are disseminated solely for purposes of information. Any questions on the data contained herein should be addressed directly to the Corporate Information Officer of the disclosing party.

Wilcon Depot, Inc.WLCON PSE Disclosure Form 14-1 - Notice of Analysts'/Investors' Briefing References: Section 14 of the Revised Disclosure Rules
Subject of the Disclosure

Notice of Investors' and Analysts' Briefing

Background/Description of the Disclosure

Wilcon Depot, Inc. will hold an investors' and analysts' briefing for its financial and operating results for the First Quarter of 2022 on April 27, 2022 (Wednesday), 4:00PM Manila Time via zoom.

A Q&A segment will commence after the brief presentation where participants will be given the opportunity to raise
questions.

Zoom link will be provided to registered participants by April 26, 2022.

You may send your confirmation before April 26, 2022 to Cherry Ann Javier at cherryann_javier.iro@wilcon.com.ph
or investor_relations@wilcon.com.ph. Please indicate your name, company affiliation, position and email (see attached
Data Privacy Consent Statement).

Only confirmed participants are allowed to join the briefing.

Type of Briefing Investors' and Analysts' Briefing
Subject of the Briefing WLCON First Quarter 2022 Financial and Operating Results
Date of the Briefing Apr 27, 2022
Time 4:00 PM
Venue via Zoom
Contact Person Cherry Ann Javier
Contact Details cherryann_javier.iro@wilcon.com.ph or investor_relations@wilcon.com.ph
Other Relevant Information

Please see attached

Filed on behalf by:
Name SHEILA PASICOLAN - CAMERINO
Designation Compliance Officer

Disclaimer

Wilcon Depot Inc. published this content on 20 April 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 20 April 2022 04:14:07 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
All news about WILCON DEPOT, INC.
12:15aWILCON DEPOT : Notice of Analysts'/Investors' Briefing
PU
02/24TRANSCRIPT : Wilcon Depot, Inc., 2021 Earnings Call, Feb 24, 2022
CI
02/23Wilcon Depot, Inc. Declares Special Dividend, Payable on 12 April 2022
CI
02/23Wilcon Depot, Inc. Approves Dividend for the Year 2021, Payable 12 April 2022
CI
02/23Wilcon Depot, Inc. Reports Earnings Results for the Full Year Ended December 31, 2021
CI
02/18WILCON DEPOT : Notice of Analysts'/Investors' Briefing
PU
2021Wilcon Depot, Inc. Reports Earnings Results for the Third Quarter and Nine Months Ended..
CI
2021WILCON DEPOT, INC.(PSE : WLCON) added to Philippines PSE Composite Index
CI
2021TRANSCRIPT : Wilcon Depot, Inc., Q2 2021 Earnings Call, Jul 28, 2021
CI
2021Wilcon Depot, Inc. Reports Earnings Results for the Second Quarter Ended June 30, 2021
CI
More news
Financials
Sales 2022 32 615 M 621 M 621 M
Net income 2022 3 000 M 57,1 M 57,1 M
Net cash 2022 1 479 M 28,2 M 28,2 M
P/E ratio 2022 39,0x
Yield 2022 0,76%
Capitalization 119 B 2 264 M 2 264 M
EV / Sales 2022 3,60x
EV / Sales 2023 3,07x
Nbr of Employees 2 981
Free-Float 34,0%
Chart WILCON DEPOT, INC.
Duration : Period :
Wilcon Depot, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends WILCON DEPOT, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBearishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 8
Last Close Price 29,00 PHP
Average target price 29,53 PHP
Spread / Average Target 1,83%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Lorraine Belo-Cincochan President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Bertram B. Lim Chairman
Rosemarie Bosch-Ong Chief Operating Officer & Senior Executive VP
Sheila P. Pasicolan-Camerino Compliance Officer
Ricardo S. Pascua Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
WILCON DEPOT, INC.-4.92%2 106
THE HOME DEPOT, INC.-27.66%310 227
LOWE'S COMPANIES, INC.-22.13%131 246
KINGFISHER PLC-23.65%6 784
HOME PRODUCT CENTER PUBLIC COMPANY LIMITED11.03%6 283
MR D.I.Y. GROUP (M) BERHAD-5.82%5 023