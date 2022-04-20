Wilcon Depot : Notice of Analysts'/Investors' Briefing

SEC FORM 17-C

Apr 20, 2022

CS201524712

009-192-878

WILCON DEPOT, INC.

QUEZON CITY

90 E. RODRIGUEZ JR. AVENUE UGONG NORTE, QUEZON CITY

Postal Code

1110

(02) 86348387

N/A

Title of Each Class Number of Shares of Common Stock Outstanding and Amount of Debt Outstanding COMMON SHARES 4,099,724,116

-

Wilcon Depot, Inc.

WLCON

References: Section 14 of the Revised Disclosure Rules

Subject of the Disclosure Notice of Investors' and Analysts' Briefing Background/Description of the Disclosure Wilcon Depot, Inc. will hold an investors' and analysts' briefing for its financial and operating results for the First Quarter of 2022 on April 27, 2022 (Wednesday), 4:00PM Manila Time via zoom.



A Q&A segment will commence after the brief presentation where participants will be given the opportunity to raise

questions.



Zoom link will be provided to registered participants by April 26, 2022.



You may send your confirmation before April 26, 2022 to Cherry Ann Javier at cherryann_javier.iro@wilcon.com.ph

or investor_relations@wilcon.com.ph. Please indicate your name, company affiliation, position and email (see attached

Data Privacy Consent Statement).



Only confirmed participants are allowed to join the briefing.

Type of Briefing Investors' and Analysts' Briefing Subject of the Briefing WLCON First Quarter 2022 Financial and Operating Results Date of the Briefing Apr 27, 2022 Time 4:00 PM Venue via Zoom Contact Person Cherry Ann Javier Contact Details cherryann_javier.iro@wilcon.com.ph or investor_relations@wilcon.com.ph

Other Relevant Information Please see attached