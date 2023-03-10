WILDBRAIN : AND CHRISTIAN COWAN LAUNCH NEW TELETUBBIES APPAREL COLLECTION INSPIRED BY ICONIC FASHION CAMPAIGNS

Limited edition fashion collection from renowned British designer builds on momentum from the Teletubbies' 25th anniversary celebrations in 2022 and the launch of new streaming content

New York - March 10, 2023 - WildBrain, a global leader in kids' and family entertainment, has teamed up with acclaimed British fashion designer Christian Cowan for a Teletubbies collaboration, which builds on the recent momentum generated for the colorful quartet following the brand's 25th anniversary celebrations in 2022. The limited edition Teletubbies collection, which features the characters in signature fashion poses printed on every day elevated essentials, including hoodies, t-shirts and denim, is now available for purchase on christiancowan.com. Additionally, Cowan has created a pair of knee-high boots in tribute to his favorite Teletubby, Dipsy, in neon green plush fabric. The deal was brokered by WildBrain with H&S on behalf of Christian Cowan.

Cowan, who is renowned for his exuberant and whimsical designs, was inspired in creating the new collection to merge the Teletubbies with iconic, playful fashion campaigns that featured on billboards and magazine pages in the early 90s when the brand first launched. The collaboration reunites Cowan with the brand after the appearance of the Tinky Winky costume character at an exclusive behind-the-scenes tour of Cowan's show at New York Fashion Week in September 2021.

Christian Cowan said: "I grew up watching the Teletubbies, so being able to combine that nostalgia with my passion for fashion is a dream come true. The characters' fun, playful personalities match my own design aesthetic, so I'm excited to launch this new collection to show the Teletubbies in a new light and celebrate them as the stars that they are."

Jim Fielding, Chief Marketing and Brands Officer at WildBrain, said: "We're absolutely thrilled to be partnering with Christian on this new Teletubbies fashion line. Christian's vision as a designer is unparalleled, and his playful, creative sensibilities are an ideal match for the Teletubbies. At WildBrain, we want to ensure all Teletubbies fans have the opportunity to celebrate their love for the brand, both on and off screen. Christian has created an innovative and stylish line that adult fans are sure to love, while younger fans now have plenty of new opportunities to engage with Tinky Winky, Dipsy, Laa-Laa and Po through our new content on Netflix and YouTube."

The Christian Cowan collaboration builds on the momentum generated for the Teletubbies over the past year as WildBrain celebrated the colorful foursome's milestone 25th anniversary globally. Anniversary activity included an appearance on Britain's Got Talent, a commemorative light-up ceremony of the Empire State Building, a performance on the main stage at Pride in London and a partnership with RuPaul's DragCon UK.

On screen, a re-imagined live-action Teletubbies series (26×12') launched on Netflix in fall 2022, narrated by Emmy-nominee Tituss Burgess (Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt). A new CG-animated series produced by WildBrain Spark's digital studio, Teletubbies Let's Go! (52×5'), also launched last fall on the official Teletubbies YouTube channel. Both the Netflix series and YouTube content feature new original songs and multiple sun babies that reflect the diversity of the brand's global audience.

About the Teletubbies

For over 25 years, WildBrain's Teletubbies have been engaging and entertaining audiences across multiple generations. Seen on broadcasters and streaming platforms around the world-including a newly re-imagined live-action Netflix series featuring narrator Tituss Burgess (Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt), plus the brand-new CG-animated YouTube series, Teletubbies Let's Go!-the Teletubbies offer hours of content for fans of every age. Through their exuberance and curiosity, Tinky Winky, Dipsy, Laa-Laa and Po foster the developing imaginations of preschoolers in a delightful world filled with joyous exploration, visual anticipation and silly surprises. Extensive social media touch points have also seen the Teletubbies become beloved pop culture icons for older fans, adored by celebrities and culture setters around the world. As a lifestyle brand, Teletubbies continues to captivate audiences by participating in pop culture conversations. The Teletubbies are owned by WildBrain, a global leader in kids' and family entertainment. Follow the Teletubbies on Twitter, Instagram and Tik Tok via @TeletubbiesHQ.

About Christian Cowan

Christian Cowan represents New York nightlife re-defined for the modern woman. After studying at Central Saint Martins in London, Christian moved to New York and established a celebrity fan base that spans multiple industries. Having outfitted some of the world's biggest stars, Christian has partnered with global consumer brands to bring his signature head turning style to fashion fans around the world.

For more information, please visit christiancowan.com and follow us on Instagram @christiancowan.

About WildBrain

At WildBrain we inspire imaginations to run wild, engaging kids and families everywhere with great content and beloved brands. With approximately 13,000 half-hours of filmed entertainment in our library-one of the world's most extensive-we are home to such treasured franchises as Peanuts, Teletubbies, Strawberry Shortcake, Yo Gabba Gabba!, Caillou, Inspector Gadget and Degrassi. Our integrated, in-house capabilities spanning production, distribution and licensing set us apart as a unique independent player in the industry, managing IP across its entire lifecycle, from concept to content to consumer products.

At our state-of-the-art animation studio in Vancouver, we produce award-winning, fan-favourite series, such as The Snoopy Show; Snoopy in Space; Sonic Prime; Chip and Potato; Strawberry Shortcake: Berry in the Big City; Carmen Sandiego; Go, Dog. Go! and many more. Enjoyed in more than 150 countries and on over 500 streaming platforms and telecasters, our content is everywhere kids and families view entertainment. WildBrain Spark, our AVOD network, has garnered over 1 trillion minutes of watch time on YouTube, offering one of the largest selections of kids' content on that platform. Our leading consumer-products and location-based entertainment agency, WildBrain CPLG, represents our owned and partner properties in every major territory worldwide. Our television group owns and operates some of Canada's most-viewed family entertainment channels.

WildBrain is headquartered in Canada with offices worldwide and trades on the Toronto Stock Exchange (TSX: WILD). Visit us at wildbrain.com.