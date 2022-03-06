WILDBRAIN : CPLG CREATES PARTNERSHIPS TEAM LED BY MEIKE DE VAERE

New team aligns capabilities to elevate the agency's offering as a top strategic partner across its expanding portfolio

London, UK - 3 March 2022 - WildBrain CPLG, a world-leading entertainment, sport and brand licensing agency, has created a new Partnerships team to offer its multi-territory licensors an increasingly unified and strategic approach to drive growth and success through its expansive global network.

Led by WildBrain CPLG's Meike de Vaere, who has been promoted to the newly created position of Vice President, Partnerships and Business Development, the Partnerships team will incorporate all operations from the previous Client Services unit, now also including Business Development, and will steer the strategic alignment of processes for partners to maximise opportunities for growth and efficiency. De Vaere, who was previously Business Development Director, joins WildBrain CPLG's senior leadership team and r

Meike de Vaere, Vice President, Partnerships and Business Development

Leveraging WildBrain CPLG's deep expertise and capabilities across its global network of territory offices, the team will streamline integrated partner solutions in marketing, retail, creative, legal and financial services across the agency's portfolio, including WildBrain-owned brands, such as Teletubbies and Strawberry Shortcake. Business development will continue to be integral to De Vaere's role and team focus, driving increased integration from the acquisition of new rights and onboarding of partners, through to sustaining and growing partner relationships in the long-term.

Within the new Partnerships structure, will be a Key Partnerships team led by WildBrain CPLG's Brenda Draaisma, who has taken on a global role as Director of Key Partnerships. Previously Managing Director, Benelux, Draaisma will oversee key partners in the business and be responsible for building and maintaining strategic relationships. John Taylor, VP Northern Europe will continue to lead operations in the Benelux region.

WildBrain CPLG's portfolio of Lifestyle and Corporate brands will continue to be managed under the agency's dedicated Lifestyle division.

Maarten Weck, EVP & Managing Director at WildBrain CPLG, said: "As we continue scaling up and significantly expanding our global footprint, we're committed to ensuring we're the best strategic partner for all brands and licensors in our portfolio. The launch of our Partnerships team, with the hugely talented Meike at the helm, will offer a unified and seamless approach for partners looking to fully benefit from our comprehensive global capabilities and local expertise."

Meike de Vaere, Vice President, Partnerships and Business Development at WildBrain CPLG, added: "We have a fantastic and valued portfolio of brands at WildBrain CPLG, and we're deeply committed to offering the best possible partnerships. This exciting step will offer partners an unrivalled integrated and proactive approach across all our services globally, and I look forward to continuing to grow and sustain valuable relationships driving success for the long-term."

Before rejoining WildBrain three years ago as Managing Director of Benelux, De Vaere held several senior global Retail & Marketing positions including at Mattel, Rituals Cosmetics and Parabel Foods.

