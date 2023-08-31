Direct-to-retail partnership will see hundreds of new products launch at over 5,000 MINISO stores worldwide

Shanghai - August 31, 2023 - WildBrain CPLG, one of the world's leading entertainment, sport and brand licensing agencies, has struck a far-reaching direct-to-retail partnership with international lifestyle retailer MINISO, which will see hundreds of new consumer products for the iconic brands Teletubbies, Strawberry Shortcake and In the Night Garden launch in over 5,000 MINISO stores around the world. The partnership was brokered by WildBrain CPLG's China team on behalf of WildBrain Ltd.

[Link]

Based in China and celebrating its 10th anniversary in 2023, MINISO has entered 107 international markets with over 5,700 stores to date, attracting over 1 billion customers worldwide. Under the new WildBrain partnership, MINISO will begin launching products in China for In the Night Garden this fall, with Teletubbies (China and international) and Strawberry Shortcake (international) to follow next year. Product categories for all brands include toys, consumer electronics, personal care, cosmetics, stationery, accessories, homeware, tableware and drinkware. Outside of Greater China the partnership will see products launched in MINISO's network of lifestyle stores across North America, Latin America, Europe, Southeast Asia (excluding Japan), the Middle East and Africa.

[Link]

This new deal builds on the recently announced partnership between MINISO and Peanuts, also brokered by WildBrain CPLG's China team on behalf of Peanuts Worldwide. Celebrating the world's best-loved beagle, the MINISO x Peanuts collaboration will see an initial launch beginning this year, with the collaboration including 300 Snoopy products across multiple categories, including toys, bags and accessories, stationery, and lifestyle products.

Benjamin Bao, VP China for WildBrain CPLG, said: "MINISO has incredible reach via its growing network of stores around the world and is rapidly cementing its position as a destination for consumers to find high-quality, joyful lifestyle products at accessible price points. This partnership marks a significant step forward in our global licensing campaigns for these beloved franchises, highlighting our commitment to bringing fans closer to the brands they love through creative and design-led products. It is also testament to our approach of leveraging our deep local expertise, such as with our licensing team in Shanghai, as part of our strategy to amplify brands for global audiences."

[Link]

Ada Dou, Executive Vice President of MINISO, said: "Partnering with renowned IPs is a key part of our strategy as we aim to transform into a global lifestyle super brand. By focusing on interest-driven consumption, MINISO aims to solidify its position as a prominent player in IP collaboration for lifestyle products. Through these partnerships, we can establish a deeper emotional connection with consumers and further enhance the brand's identity."

The announcement of the partnership with MINISO follows WildBrain CPLG's recent expansion across APAC with an expansion of its Shanghai team and dedicated new offices and teams in Seoul, Taipei and Singapore.

About WildBrain CPLG

WildBrain CPLG is a world-leading entertainment, sport and brand licensing agency, with offices in the UK, Europe, India, the Middle East, the US and Asia. With over 45 years of experience in the licensing industry, WildBrain CPLG provides its clients with dedicated licensing and marketing professionals and fully integrated product development, legal and accounting services. WildBrain CPLG believes that collaboration is about clarity, openness and trust, and is widely known for its no-nonsense, straightforward approach. The agency's ASPIRE division is a leader in Corporate & Lifestyle brand representation and management. WildBrain CPLG is part of WildBrain Ltd., a global leader in kids' and family entertainment. Please contact us or visit the WildBrain CPLG website for more information: www.cplg.com.

About MINISO

MINISO Group is a global lifestyle brand offering a variety of design-led lifestyle products. The Company serves consumers primarily through its large network of MINISO stores, and promotes a relaxing, treasure-hunting and engaging shopping experience full of delightful surprises that appeals to all demographics. Aesthetically pleasing design, quality and affordability are at the core of every product in MINISO's wide product portfolio, and the Company continually and frequently rolls out products with these qualities. Since the opening of its first store in China in 2013, the Company has built its flagship brand "MINISO" as a globally recognized retail brand and established a massive store network worldwide.

About Teletubbies

For over 25 years, WildBrain's Teletubbies have been engaging and entertaining audiences across multiple generations. Seen on broadcasters and streaming platforms around the world-including a newly re-imagined live-action Netflix series featuring narrator Tituss Burgess (Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt), plus the brand-new CG-animated YouTube series, Teletubbies Let's Go!-the Teletubbies offer hours of content for fans of every age. Through their exuberance and curiosity, Tinky Winky, Dipsy, Laa-Laa and Po foster the developing imaginations of preschoolers in a delightful world filled with joyous exploration, visual anticipation and silly surprises. Extensive social media touch points have also seen the Teletubbies become beloved pop culture icons for older fans, adored by celebrities and culture setters around the world. As a lifestyle brand, Teletubbies continues to captivate audiences by participating in pop culture conversations. The Teletubbies are owned by WildBrain, a global leader in kids' and family entertainment. Follow the Teletubbies on Twitter, Instagram and Tik Tok via @TeletubbiesHQ.

About Strawberry Shortcake

WildBrain's Strawberry Shortcake is one of the world's most-adored brands. Since her creation in 1973, with the release of a simple Valentine's Day greeting card, Strawberry Shortcake has grown and evolved with new content, toys and experiences for each new generation of kids. Parents who loved her when they were young, can now share a fresh new Strawberry Shortcake with their children through the all-new original WildBrain series Berry in the Big City, as well as through new toys, books, games, apparel, events - and of course, dolls, which still boast their iconic scent. Previous Strawberry Shortcake content in WildBrain's library, including the series Strawberry Shortcake and Berry Bitty Adventures, and the animated movies Sky's the Limit and The Sweet Dreams Movie, continues to delight young audiences on streaming and broadcast platforms worldwide. With an international presence that has generated over US 4$ billion in retail sales since its first launch, Strawberry Shortcake is a true character-brand phenomenon that is cherished by kids and families worldwide. Visit her at: strawberryshortcake.com

About In the Night Garden

In the Night Garden is an enchanting and captivating world full of fascinating stories, nursery rhymes, music and humour which takes children 6 months to 3 years old on an imaginative journey of discovery and understanding. Igglepiggle, Upsy Daisy and Makka Pakka have become a part of bedtime rituals for many preschoolers, with the series reaching 100 live action episodes and 1 million+ YouTube subscribers. As the series celebrated its 15th anniversary in 2022, In the Night Garden delighted little fans once again with the launch of six brand new CG specials, the ZinkyZzzonk Specials. In the Night Garden is a top preschool toy property.