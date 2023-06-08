Advanced search
    WILD   CA96810C1014

WILDBRAIN LTD.

(WILD)
2023-06-07
2.040 CAD   +0.99%
WILDBRAIN : CPLG JOINS FORCES WITH SUPERCELL FOR FIRST-EVER WORLD OF CLASH GLOBAL LICENSING PARTNERSHIP

06/08/2023 | 09:10am EDT
WildBrain CPLG to build global licensing program across consumer products for Supercell's legendary mobile games, Clash of Clans and Clash Royale

Visit WildBrain CPLG at Licensing Expo booth F214 for Supercell licensing opportunities

London, UK - 8 June 2023 - WildBrain CPLG, one of the world's leading entertainment, sport and brand licensing agencies, has secured a global partnership with game company, Supercell, to create the first-ever licensing program for World of Clash, their smash-hit gaming franchise. Under the partnership, WildBrain CPLG will represent global licensing rights (excluding China) to Supercell's flagship online multiplayer strategy game, Clash of Clans, together with its hit spin-off game, Clash Royale. Supercell and WildBrain CPLG will collaborate to launch a global cross-category consumer products program aimed at fans of both games, with target categories including toys, apparel, publishing, promotions, gifting, collectibles, consumables and housewares.

Supercell's World of Clash is one of the most successful gaming franchises in the world and has generated over four billion downloads globally, combining the appeal of fast-paced and strategic gameplay with the enjoyment of social elements. As the first game in the World of Clash franchise, the highly popular Clash of Clans online game was released in 2012 and is set in a fantasy world where the players are tasked to build their own village, train troops and battle other players' villages. Players can connect to create clans to participate in Clan Wars together, or they can start their own clans and invite friends. Clash Royale launched in 2016 and is a real-time, online strategy game, which combines elements from collectible card games, tower defense and multiplayer battle arenas. Clash of Clans and Clash Royale continue to be amongst the most popular and successful mobile games of all time.

Maarten Weck, EVP and Managing Director at WildBrain CPLG, said: "Supercell's hugely successful World of Clash franchise set the gold standard for online strategy games, capturing the imaginations of millions of fans around the world, who love the Clash of Clans and Clash Royale brands. We're thrilled now to enter into this partnership with Supercell to launch a new licensing program for these iconic brands. By leveraging our truly global licensing reach, combined with our deep expertise in local territories, we aim to build an offering across consumer products and experiences for Clash of Clans and Clash Royale that will bring their legions of devoted fans around the world exciting and entertaining new ways to celebrate and engage with these legendary brands."

Andrea Fasulo, Head of Global Licensing at Supercell, said: "The World of Clash continues to grow through new games, content, experiences and now, products. We are thrilled to be partnering with WildBrain CPLG to expand Clash fandom and lead the franchise to new levels of success. With some of the most beloved and recognizable mobile gaming characters of all time, there is an incredible opportunity to dive deeper into the rich characters and unique worlds from Clash of Clans and Clash Royale, with product lines that will excite the games' most passionate and dedicated players, reach new audiences and continue to grow the Clash brand."

Visit WildBrain CPLG during International Licensing Expo at Stand F214 to find out more about opportunities for the Supercell's World of Clash franchise.

For more information, please contact:

Aimée Norman at The DDA Group
aimee.norman@ddapr.com
+44 (0) 7957 564 050

About WildBrain CPLG

WildBrain CPLG is a world-leading entertainment, sport and brand licensing agency, with offices in the UK, Europe, India, the Middle East, the US and Asia. With over 45 years of experience in the licensing industry, WildBrain CPLG provides its clients with dedicated licensing and marketing professionals and fully integrated product development, legal and accounting services. WildBrain CPLG believes that collaboration is about clarity, openness and trust, and is widely known for its no-nonsense, straightforward approach. The agency's ASPIRE division is a leader in Corporate & Lifestyle brand representation and management. WildBrain CPLG is part of WildBrain Ltd., a global leader in kids' and family entertainment. Please contact us or visit the WildBrain CPLG website for more information: www.cplg.com.

About Supercell

Supercell is a game company based in Helsinki, Finland, with offices in San Francisco, Seoul and Shanghai. Since its launch in 2010, the company has brought five games to the global market: Hay Day, Clash of Clans, Boom Beach, Clash Royale and Brawl Stars. Supercell's dream is to create games that as many people as possible play for years and that are remembered forever.

Disclaimer

WildBrain Ltd. published this content on 08 June 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 08 June 2023 13:09:03 UTC.


© Publicnow 2023
