WILDBRAIN : DRUMS UP JUNGLE BEAT PARTNERSHIP WITH SUNRISE ANIMATION STUDIOS

WildBrain to lead worldwide distribution for the popular Jungle Beat animation property, including YouTube management on WildBrain Spark and Canadian broadcast on Family Channel

Sunrise Animation Studios greenlights second Jungle Beat film

Toronto, ON - June 14, 2022 - WildBrain, a global leader in kids' and family entertainment, has partnered with Jungle Beat Animation Limited to manage worldwide distribution rights for all content in the popular animated kids' property, Jungle Beat. The exclusive partnership will see WildBrain leverage its 360-degree offering to grow the global footprint of the Jungle Beat brand through worldwide distribution, including YouTube channel management and ad sales on its premium kids' and family AVOD network, as well as linear broadcast in Canada on its Family Channel.

All Jungle Beat content is produced in a partnership between Jungle Beat Animation Limited and South Africa's Sunrise Animation Studios. Today's news comes at an exciting time, as Jungle Beat Animation Limited in partnership with Sandcastle Studios announce the greenlight of their second feature film, Jungle Beat 2: The Past, currently in production at Sunrise Animation Studios for release in 2023. This follows the success of the brand's first film, Jungle Beat: The Movie, released in 2021.

Deirdre Brennan, COO at WildBrain, said: "Jungle Beat is hugely popular with kids worldwide, who are drawn to its authentic, funny characters and adventures rooted in friendship. The Sunrise team believe in inspiring through story and we're delighted to be partnering to expand that audience across all territories and platforms, harnessing the power of our YouTube growth engine, WildBrain Spark, delivering the content to our Canadian television audience through Family Channel, and exploring new opportunities to experience Jungle Beat through our consumer products licensing agency, WildBrain CPLG."

Phil Cunningham, Founder of Sunrise Animation Studios, adds: "We're delighted to be working with such an innovative, agile, fun and well-organized global company as WildBrain. We believe Jungle Beat is positioned to become a leading global property for preschool children, and WildBrain's synergy and cohesion across all platforms and brand touchpoints is going to be a key part of making that happen."

WildBrain will distribute the brand's exciting film franchise, comprised of Jungle Beat: The Movie (1 x 90') and Jungle Beat 2: The Past (1 x 90'), as well as the entire 130-episode library of Jungle Beat series, consisting of three seasons of Jungle Beat (13 x 5' each), five seasons of Jungle Beat: Munki and Trunk (13 x 5' each) and two seasons of Jungle Beat: The Explorers (13 x 2' each).

About Jungle Beat

Jungle Beat is a whole universe of cute, family-friendly slapstick adventure, centered around the greatest friends in the jungle, Munki and Trunk. Whether they're in the depths of the ocean, in the far reaches of space, or simply hanging out eating bananas by their Big and Twisty Tree, the Jungle Beat animals always bring the joy and the fun, because they believe the best in everyone, no matter what! Visit Jungle Beat on YouTube.

About WildBrain

At WildBrain we inspire imaginations to run wild, engaging kids and families everywhere with great content across all media. With approximately 13,000 half-hours of filmed entertainment in our library - one of the world's most extensive - we are home to such brands as Peanuts, Teletubbies, Strawberry Shortcake, Yo Gabba Gabba! Caillou, Inspector Gadget, Johnny Test and Degrassi. At our 75,000-square-foot state-of-the-art animation studio in Vancouver, BC, we produce such fan-favourite series as The Snoopy Show, Snoopy in Space, Chip & Potato, Carmen Sandiego, Go, Dog. Go! and more. Our shows are enjoyed worldwide in more than 150 countries on over 500 streaming platforms and telecasters, and our AVOD business - WildBrain Spark - offers one of the largest networks of kids' channels on YouTube, garnering billions of views per month from over 245 million subscribers. Through our leading agency, WildBrain CPLG, we also license consumer products and location-based entertainment in every major territory for our own properties as well as for our clients and content partners. Our television group owns and operates four family entertainment channels that are among the most viewed in Canada. WildBrain is headquartered in Canada with offices worldwide and trades on the Toronto Stock Exchange (TSX: WILD). Visit us at WildBrain.com.

About Sunrise Productions

Sunrise Animation Studios is a CG studio based in Cape Town, with an international team of digital artists, writers, animators and adventurers who love nothing more than bringing great stories to life through beautiful, compelling and playful animation. Their motto is "Inspire through story".