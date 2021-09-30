WILDBRAIN : TELEVISION'S FABULOUS FALL LINE-UP KICKS OFF WITH EXCLUSIVE CANADIAN PREMIERES, RETURNING FAVOURITES, FANTASTIC MOVIES, AND SPECIAL EVENTS FOR THE WHOLE FAMILY TO ENJOY

Check it all out during a month-long free preview this October on Family Channel and Family Jr.

Highlights include:

Exciting new competitions series starring Joel McHale and Wayne Brady

New seasons of Miraculous: Tales of Ladybug & Cat Noir and American Ninja Warrior Junior

Premieres for Lucas the Spider and WildBrain's original new Strawberry Shortcake series Berry in the Big City

Event programming to celebrate International Day of the Girl and Halloween





Toronto, ON - September 30, 2021 - This October, WildBrain Television is handing out treats for the whole family to enjoy, as Family Channel and Family Jr. unveil an amazing fall line-up during a month-long free preview filled with exclusive premieres, returning fan-favourites, fantastic movies and special-event programing.

Crime Scene Kitchen - Joel McHale (Community) hosts this exciting new take on the cooking competition series, which finds teams of bakers become "culinary detectives" as they enter the "Crime Scene Kitchen" where a mouth-watering dessert that has just been made has disappeared. Vying for a $100,000 prize, the bakers must figure out the recipe based on the crumbs, flour trails and a few elusive clues left behind, and then recreate the sweet treat for celebrity chefs Curtis Stone and Yolanda Gampp, who will determine how closely it matches the missing confection. Airing on Family Channel Mondays at 8 p.m. ET/PT.





Game of Talents - Hosted by five-time Emmy-award winner Wayne Brady (Let's Make A Deal, Whose Line Is It Anyway?), Game of Talents infuses the spectacle of a large-scale variety show with a clue-centered, high-intensity investigative game, pitting two teams of contestants against each other as they attempt to figure out the surprising - and sometimes bizarre - hidden talents of mystery performers. With more than $200,000 on the line, can the contestants tell the fire dancer from the spider wrangler or the chainsaw juggler from the contortionist? Can you? Premiering exclusively on Family Channel, Tuesday, October 5 at 8 p.m. ET/PT.





- The wait is almost over! Ladybug and Cat Noir are set to return to Family Channel this October in a brand-new season! The adventure in Paris continues, finding the dynamic duo surrounded with new allies and fighting an ever-more powerful and determined opponent. Great changes lie ahead for Ladybug and Cat Noir in their superhero lives, and for Marinette and Adrien in their lives at school. American Ninja Warrior Junior - A brand-new action-packed season of American Ninja Warrior Junior follows the next generation of ninjas as they face off on the ultimate obstacle course. Former NFL star Akbar Gbajabiamila and actor Matt Iseman return to provide play-by-play commentary, with sideline reporting from on-air personality and gold medalist swimmer Victoria Arlen. Premiering exclusively on Family Channel Tuesday, October 19 at 7 p.m. ET/PT.





Berry in the Big City - To celebrate International Day of the Girl on October 11, YouTube sensation Ellie Sparkles hosts girl-positive programming on Family Jr., including the premiere of WildBrain's original Strawberry Shortcake series, Berry in the Big City, plus two brand-new episodes of Polly Pocket. In the new animated series, Strawberry Shortcake travels to Big Apple City, where she meets her new "berry besties" - Orange Blossom, Lime Chiffon, Lemon Meringue and Blueberry Muffin. Together, the entrepreneurial girls run their fabulous food trucks and enjoy adventures filled with laughter and singing as they strive to "bake the world a better place"! Premiering exclusively on Family Jr. Monday, October 11 at 8:45 a.m. ET/PT.





- To celebrate International Day of the Girl on October 11, YouTube sensation Ellie Sparkles hosts girl-positive programming on Family Jr., including the premiere of WildBrain's original Strawberry Shortcake series, Berry in the Big City, plus two brand-new episodes of Polly Pocket. In the new animated series, Strawberry Shortcake travels to Big Apple City, where she meets her new "berry besties" - Orange Blossom, Lime Chiffon, Lemon Meringue and Blueberry Muffin. Together, the entrepreneurial girls run their fabulous food trucks and enjoy adventures filled with laughter and singing as they strive to "bake the world a better place"! Lucas the Spider - Based on the smash-hit YouTube shorts loved by kids and families around the world, Lucas the Spider is a brand-new series featuring a happy, inquisitive, impossibly cute jumping spider who lives in a big, bright house in a city across from a park. Lucas' passions are to spread love, live in the now and explore his world - and that's exactly what he does, with the help of his group of best friends. Premiering exclusively on Family Jr. on Saturday, October 16 at 10 a.m. ET.





- Based on the smash-hit YouTube shorts loved by kids and families around the world, Lucas the Spider is a brand-new series featuring a happy, inquisitive, impossibly cute jumping spider who lives in a big, bright house in a city across from a park. Lucas' passions are to spread love, live in the now and explore his world - and that's exactly what he does, with the help of his group of best friends. Spooky Movies & Hallo-week - Family Channel's October lineup also includes a spook-tacular grab bag of Halloween fun. Tune in every Friday all month at 7 p.m. ET/PT for eerie-sistible movies, including Lemony Snicket: A Series of Unfortunate Events, Beetlejuice, Monster Squad and The Addams Family. Then, from October 25-31, enjoy 'Hallo-week', with more spooky movies every night at 7 & 10 p.m. ET/PT followed by an hour of back-to-back episodes of Are You Afraid of the Dark. And on Halloween weekend, enjoy Halloween-themed programming on both Family Channel and Family Jr.





The free preview on Family Channel and Family Jr. is available all October long for all Bell, Rogers, Sasktel, Shaw, Telus, Eastlink, Cogeco and Videotron subscribers.

