WildBrain : BELOVED BBC FAMILY DRAMA MALORY TOWERS BEGINS PRODUCTION ON SERIES 4

20 June 2022 - Malory Towers returns! Ahead of the third series going out on the CBBC Channel and BBC iPlayer this summer, a fourth series of the charming hit children's drama began filming on June 14 in Devon and Cornwall, with a second block of shooting planned for Canada this summer. Series 1 and 2 are streaming now on BBC iPlayer.

The 13 x 25-minute series, adapted from the iconic novels by Enid Blyton, follows the adventures of Darrell Rivers played by Ella Bright, as she attends the all-girls' boarding school, Malory Towers.

The enormously popular drama, that went down a treat during lockdown, is perfect viewing for the whole family. This fourth series sees Darrell Rivers and the gang return to Malory Towers, for what Darrell's sure will be their best year yet! They're fourth-formers now, at the top of the Lower School, with all sorts of new responsibilities and privileges. And most exciting of all, Darrell's little sister Felicity is joining the school… But Felicity has her own plans for striking out on her own, having fun and making friends. This puts her and new best friend, June Johns, who is Alicia's (Zoey Siewert) cousin and a very bad influence, on a collision course with the freshly appointed Head of Lower School: Felicity's big sister - Darrell Rivers. Darrell's brimming with pride at the responsibility of her new position. She hopes she's conquered her terrible temper, but with the one person who really knows how to trigger it right there in the school, she's at risk of losing her self-control, her headship and worst of all-her sister's loyalty and love.

Series 4 of Malory Towers is a King Bert Productions (The Queen and I, Jack & The Beanstalk: After Ever After) and WildBrain co-production, commissioned for BBC Children's and produced in association with BYUtv. Adapted by Lead Writers Rachel Flowerday and Sasha Hails, series 4 is produced by David Collier, and executive produced by Jo Sargent and Yvonne Sellins for King Bert and Josh Scherba and Anne Loi for WildBrain. The producer for WildBrain is Angela Boudreault. Bruce McDonald and Tracey Rooney are directing.

WildBrain is international distributor for Malory Towers outside of the UK. Malory Towers was commissioned by BBC Children's Head of Content Sarah Muller and is executive produced for the BBC by Amy Buscombe. The rights were acquired from Hachette Children's Group, owners of Enid Blyton Entertainment and publisher of Malory Towers.

Malory Towers series 1 and 2 are available now on BBC iPlayer.

About King Bert Productions

King Bert is a multi-award-winning UK production company focused on creating, developing and producing outstanding content across children's comedy and drama for global markets. Based in London, King Bert Productions was established in 2014. The company directors are bestselling children's author David Walliams OBE, Conor McCaughan and multi-award-winning producer, Jo Sargent.

The company has since produced some of the UK's most popular comedies and family dramas including the International Emmy® Kids winning Ratburger (Sky One), Cinderella After Ever After (Sky One), Urban Myth: The Trail of Joan Collins (Sky Arts), The Queen and I (Sky One), Sick Note series 1 and 2 (Sky One), Grandpa's Great Escape (BBC One), The Boy In the Dress (BBC One), and Britain's Favourite Children's Books (Channel 4). Recent new series include Malory Towers for CBBC and Family Channel, and Sandylands for UKTV's Gold.

King Bert's development slate includes live action and animated adaptions of some of Walliams' best loved and multi-million selling children's books as well as other live-action family-focused comedies and dramas.

About WildBrain

At WildBrain we inspire imaginations to run wild, engaging kids and families everywhere with great content across all media. With approximately 13,000 half-hours of filmed entertainment in our library - one of the world's most extensive - we are home to such brands as Peanuts, Teletubbies, Strawberry Shortcake, Yo Gabba Gabba!, Caillou, Inspector Gadget, Johnny Test and Degrassi. At our 75,000-square-foot state-of-the-art animation studio in Vancouver, BC, we produce such fan-favourite series as The Snoopy Show, Snoopy in Space, Chip & Potato, Carmen Sandiego, Go, Dog. Go! and more. Our shows are enjoyed worldwide in more than 150 countries on over 500 streaming platforms and telecasters, and our AVOD business - WildBrain Spark - offers one of the largest networks of kids' channels on YouTube, garnering billions of views per month from over 245 million subscribers. Through our leading agency, WildBrain CPLG, we also license consumer products and location-based entertainment in every major territory for our own properties as well as for our clients and content partners. Our television group owns and operates four family entertainment channels that are among the most viewed in Canada. WildBrain is headquartered in Canada with offices worldwide and trades on the Toronto Stock Exchange (TSX: WILD).

About BBC Children's

BBC Children's is a bold, multi-genre, public service offering that has earned the unswerving trust of British families. It is home to the UK's most popular children's channels, CBBC and CBeebies, delivering world-class, UK-produced children's programming across all genres, including drama, comedy, factual and news. The great majority of our experiences are produced in the UK as we aim to reflect the diverse lives of our viewers - and give as many of them as possible a voice across all our platforms. CBBC is the go-to destination for children 6-12 to enjoy inspiring and enabling TV and Interactive experiences across all platforms.

About BYUtv

BYUtv provides families more than 2,000 hours of uplifting and compelling programming they can enjoy together. The network's content is trusted, contemporary and clean, yet clever and sophisticated enough to inspire children and parents alike. BYUtv's diverse portfolio of original, co-produced and acquired content includes scripted and unscripted dramas and comedies, competition shows, concert specials and 700+ hours of live HD collegiate sports. BYUtv is available in approximately 40 million homes in every state of the country on DISH Network, DirecTV and more than 130 major cable systems. A digital pioneer, BYUtv was the first U.S. television network to stream all its content live and free of charge over the internet. Today, BYUtv has more than two million YouTube subscribers and two billion views and is available live and on-demand on multiple digital platforms at no cost, including Apple TV, Roku, Amazon Fire TV, Chromecast, Xbox, Windows, digital apps for iOS and Android, and BYUtv.org. Based in Provo, Utah, BYUtv is part of BYU Broadcasting, which is owned by Brigham Young University.