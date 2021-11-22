Wildcat Resources : Addendum to Notice of Annual General Meeting

Addendum to Notice of Annual General Meeting and Postponement of Annual General Meeting

Wildcat Resources Limited (ACN 098 236 938) (Company) announces that the Annual General Meeting (Meeting), scheduled to be held at 10:00am (AWST) on Friday, 26 November 2021, has been deferred to 10.00am (AWST) on Thursday, 16 December 2021 to include additional resolutions with respect to the Placement as set out in the Explanatory Statement.

The Directors have resolved to add Resolutions 6(a), 6(b), 7(a), 7(b), 7(c) and 8 as set out below, and to supplement the information contained in the Explanatory Statement with this addendum (Addendum).

The numbering used in this Addendum is a continuation of the numbering used in the Notice of Meeting and the Explanatory Statement. Furthermore, capitalised terms used in the Addendum have the same meaning as set out in the Notice of Meeting unless otherwise defined in this Addendum.

Attached to this Addendum is a replacement proxy form (Replacement Proxy Form), which replaces the Proxy Form that was attached to the Notice of Annual General Meeting (Original Proxy Form). Shareholders are advised to follow the below instructions if you have already submitted a proxy vote:

If you wish to vote on the Additional Resolutions or change your vote on Resolutions 1 to 5, you can submit your proxy either using the Replacement Proxy Form or online (see instructions below). If you do not wish to vote on the Additional Resolutions or change your original vote on Resolutions 1 to 5, you do not need to take any action. The Original Proxy Form that you have already returned will remain valid for Resolutions 1 to 5 (unless you submit a Replacement Proxy Form) and you will be deemed to have abstained from Resolutions 6(a), 6(b), 7(a), 7(b), 7(c) and 8.

Replacement Proxy Forms (including any instruments under which they have been executed) and powers of attorney granted by Shareholders can be lodged with the Company:

by post to Automic Pty Ltd, GPO Box 5193 Sydney NSW 2001; in person at Level 5, 126 Phillips Street, Sydney NSW 2000; online at http://investor.automic.com.au/#/loginsah; by email to meeting@automicgroup.com.au; by mobile at investor.automic.com.au or scan the QR Code available on the Replacement Proxy Form,

so that they are received no later than 48 hours before the commencement of the Meeting.

This Addendum should be read in its entirety. If Shareholders are in doubt as to how they should vote, they should seek advice from their professional advisors prior to voting. Should you wish to discuss the matters set out in this Addendum, please contact the Company in accordance with the details set out in the Notice of Meeting.

The Chair intends to exercise all available proxies in favour of Resolutions 6(a), 6(b), 7(a), 7(b), 7(c) and 8 unless the Shareholder has expressly indicated a different voting intention.