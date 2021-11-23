Log in
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Australia
  4. Australian Stock Exchange
  5. Wildcat Resources Limited
  6. News
  7. Summary
    WC8   AU0000096828

WILDCAT RESOURCES LIMITED

(WC8)
SummaryChartsNewsCalendarCompanyFinancials 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Wildcat Resources : Application for quotation of securities - WC8

11/23/2021 | 05:50pm EST
Application for quotation of +securities

Announcement Summary



Entity name

WILDCAT RESOURCES LIMITED

Announcement Type

New announcement

Date of this announcement

Wednesday November 24, 2021

The +securities to be quoted are:

+Securities issued as part of a transaction or transactions previously announced to the market in an Appendix 3B

Total number of +securities to be quoted

ASX +security

Number of +securities to

code

Security description

be quoted

Issue date

WC8

ORDINARY FULLY PAID

125,000,000

23/11/2021

Refer to next page for full details of the announcement

Application for quotation of +securities

1 / 8

Application for quotation of +securities

Part 1 - Entity and announcement details



1.1 Name of entity

WILDCAT RESOURCES LIMITED

We (the entity named above) apply for +quotation of the following +securities and agree to the matters set out in Appendix 2A of the ASX Listing Rules.

1.2

Registered number type

Registration number

ABN

65098236938

1.3

ASX issuer code

WC8

  1. The announcement is New announcement
  2. Date of this announcement

24/11/2021

Application for quotation of +securities

2 / 8

Application for quotation of +securities

Part 2 - Type of Issue

2.1 The +securities to be quoted are:

+Securities issued as part of a transaction or transactions previously announced to the market in an Appendix 3B



Previous Appendix 3B details:

Announcement Date and

Announcement Title

Selected Appendix 3B to submit quotation

Time

request

17-Nov-2021 09:14

New - Proposed issue of securities -

A placement or other type of issue

WC8

2.3a.2 Are there any further issues of +securities yet to take place to complete the transaction(s) referred to in the Appendix 3B?

No

Application for quotation of +securities

3 / 8

Application for quotation of +securities

Part 3A - number and type of +securities to be quoted where issue has previously been notified to ASX in an Appendix 3B

Placement Details



ASX +security code and description

WC8 : ORDINARY FULLY PAID

Issue date

23/11/2021

use

Distribution Schedule

Provide a distribution schedule for the new +securities according to the categories set out in the left hand column -

including the number of recipients and the total percentage of the new +securities held by the recipients in each

category.

personalFor

Total percentage of +securities held

Number of +securities held

Number of holders

For example, to enter a value of 50%

please input as 50.00

1 - 1,000

%

1,001

- 5,000

%

5,001

- 10,000

%

10,001 - 100,000

%

100,001 and over

%

Application for quotation of +securities

4 / 8

Application for quotation of +securities

Issue details

Number of +securities to be quoted

125,000,000



Are the +securities being issued for a cash consideration?

Yes

In what currency is the cash consideration being paid? What is the issue price per +security?

AUD - Australian Dollar

AUD 0.04400000

Any other information the entity wishes to provide about the +securities to be quoted

Application for quotation of +securities

5 / 8

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

Wildcat Resources Ltd. published this content on 23 November 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 23 November 2021 22:49:03 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
Financials
Sales 2021 - - -
Net income 2021 -0,92 M -0,67 M -0,67 M
Net cash 2021 2,94 M 2,13 M 2,13 M
P/E ratio 2021 -13,0x
Yield 2021 -
Capitalization 43,2 M 31,2 M 31,2 M
EV / Sales 2020 -
EV / Sales 2021 -
Nbr of Employees -
Free-Float 67,5%
Chart WILDCAT RESOURCES LIMITED
Duration : Period :
Wildcat Resources Limited Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Income Statement Evolution
Managers and Directors
Sam Ekins Chief Executive Officer
Jeff Elliott Non-Executive Chairman
Thomas Clement Bahen Director
Aidan Platel Non-Executive director
Alexander Robert Harry Hewlett Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
WILDCAT RESOURCES LIMITED139.29%32
FREEPORT-MCMORAN INC.47.12%55 420
SOUTHERN COPPER CORPORATION-10.95%44 831
SHANGHAI PUTAILAI NEW ENERGY TECHNOLOGY CO., LTD.124.82%19 685
SUMITOMO METAL MINING CO., LTD.-3.65%10 565
XIAMEN TUNGSTEN CO., LTD.43.38%5 458