Wildcat Resources : Date of AGM and Closing Date for Director Nominations

ASX Announcement
1 October 2020
Date of AGM and Closing Date for Director
Nominations
Wildcat Resources Limited (ASX: WC8) ("Wildcat" or "the Company") (formerly Fraser Range Metals Group Limited) advises that in accordance with ASX Listing Rule 3.13.1, that the Company's Annual General Meeting will be held on Thursday, 27 November 2020.
In accordance with clause 7.5 of the Company's Constitution, the closing date for receipt of nominations for persons wishing to be considered for election as a Director is Friday, 9 October 2020.
Any nominations must be received at the Company's registered office no later than 5.00pm (WST) on Friday, 9 October 2020.
- ENDS -
This announcement has been authorised by the Board of Directors of the Company.
FOR FURTHER INFORMATION, PLEASE CONTACT:
Mr. Matthew Banks
Executive Director
Tel: +61 (8) 6555 2950 info@wildcatresources.com.au
This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.
Disclaimer
Wildcat Resources Ltd. published this content on 01 October 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 01 October 2020 05:29:08 UTC