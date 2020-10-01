Wildcat Resources : Date of AGM and Closing Date for Director Nominations

ASX Announcement

1 October 2020

Date of AGM and Closing Date for Director

Nominations

Wildcat Resources Limited (ASX: WC8) ("Wildcat" or "the Company") (formerly Fraser Range Metals Group Limited) advises that in accordance with ASX Listing Rule 3.13.1, that the Company's Annual General Meeting will be held on Thursday, 27 November 2020.

In accordance with clause 7.5 of the Company's Constitution, the closing date for receipt of nominations for persons wishing to be considered for election as a Director is Friday, 9 October 2020.

Any nominations must be received at the Company's registered office no later than 5.00pm (WST) on Friday, 9 October 2020.

