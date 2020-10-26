Wildcat Resources : Letter to Shareholders - Annual General Meeting

26 October 2020

Dear Shareholder

ANNUAL GENERAL MEETING

The 2020 Annual General Meeting of Shareholders of Wildcat Resources Limited ("Company") will be held at 295 Rokeby Road, Subiaco, Western Australia at 9.00am (WST) on Friday, 27 November 2020 ("Meeting").

In accordance with section 5(1) of the Corporations (Coronavirus Economic Response) Determination No. 3 2020 (Cth), the Notice of Meeting and accompanying explanatory memorandum are being made available to Shareholders electronically. You will be able to access the Notice of Meeting and explanatory memorandum via the Company's website (www.wildcatresources.com.au) or the ASX market announcements platform.

With regards to the COVID-19 pandemic, the Company will adhere to all social distancing measures prescribed by government authorities at the Meeting, and Shareholders attending the Meeting will need to ensure they comply with the protocols. We are concerned for the safety and health of Shareholders, staff and advisers, so we have therefore put in place certain measures including social distancing requirements and limiting non-shareholder visitors. Refreshments will not be served, and all attendees are kindly requested to leave the venue immediately on conclusion of the meeting.

Shareholders are encouraged to vote by lodging the attached proxy form. As the situation regarding the management of COVID-19 is evolving rapidly, Shareholders are encouraged to monitor the Company's website for any further updates in relation to the arrangements for the Meeting.

The Directors appreciate the understanding of Shareholders under the current circumstances.

Yours faithfully

Mr. Matthew Banks

Executive Director

Tel: +61 (8) 6555 2950 info@wildcatresources.com.au

Suite 6, 295 Rokeby Road, Subiaco WA 6008

Phone +61 8 6555 2950 Facsimile +61 8 6166 0261