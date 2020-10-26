Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Australian Stock Exchange  >  Wildcat Resources Limited    WC8   AU0000096828

WILDCAT RESOURCES LIMITED

(WC8)
  Report
End-of-day quote. End-of-day quote Australian Stock Exchange - 10/23
0.042 AUD   -8.70%
10/15WILDCAT RESOURCES : AIRBORNE MAGNETIC SURVEY AT BOLT CUTTER PROJECT – PILBARA WA
PU
10/14WILDCAT RESOURCES : Constitution
PU
10/06WILDCAT RESOURCES : Completion of the mt adrah drill programme
PU
SummaryChartsNewsCalendarCompanyFinancials 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Wildcat Resources : Letter to Shareholders - Annual General Meeting

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
10/26/2020 | 05:10am EDT

26 October 2020

Dear Shareholder

ANNUAL GENERAL MEETING

The 2020 Annual General Meeting of Shareholders of Wildcat Resources Limited ("Company") will be held at 295 Rokeby Road, Subiaco, Western Australia at 9.00am (WST) on Friday, 27 November 2020 ("Meeting").

In accordance with section 5(1) of the Corporations (Coronavirus Economic Response) Determination No. 3 2020 (Cth), the Notice of Meeting and accompanying explanatory memorandum are being made available to Shareholders electronically. You will be able to access the Notice of Meeting and explanatory memorandum via the Company's website (www.wildcatresources.com.au) or the ASX market announcements platform.

With regards to the COVID-19 pandemic, the Company will adhere to all social distancing measures prescribed by government authorities at the Meeting, and Shareholders attending the Meeting will need to ensure they comply with the protocols. We are concerned for the safety and health of Shareholders, staff and advisers, so we have therefore put in place certain measures including social distancing requirements and limiting non-shareholder visitors. Refreshments will not be served, and all attendees are kindly requested to leave the venue immediately on conclusion of the meeting.

Shareholders are encouraged to vote by lodging the attached proxy form. As the situation regarding the management of COVID-19 is evolving rapidly, Shareholders are encouraged to monitor the Company's website for any further updates in relation to the arrangements for the Meeting.

The Directors appreciate the understanding of Shareholders under the current circumstances.

Yours faithfully

Mr. Matthew Banks

Executive Director

Tel: +61 (8) 6555 2950 info@wildcatresources.com.au

Suite 6, 295 Rokeby Road, Subiaco WA 6008

Phone +61 8 6555 2950 Facsimile +61 8 6166 0261

[]

WC8

/ /

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

Wildcat Resources Ltd. published this content on 26 October 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 26 October 2020 09:09:04 UTC

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
All news about WILDCAT RESOURCES LIMITED
10/15WILDCAT RESOURCES : AIRBORNE MAGNETIC SURVEY AT BOLT CUTTER PROJECT – PILB..
PU
10/14WILDCAT RESOURCES : Constitution
PU
10/06WILDCAT RESOURCES : Completion of the mt adrah drill programme
PU
10/01WILDCAT RESOURCES : Date of AGM and Closing Date for Director Nominations
PU
08/10FRASER RANGE METALS : High impact drill programme kicks off - mt adrah gold proj..
PU
08/04FRASER RANGE METALS : Wildcat defines high priority gold targets for drilling
PU
08/04FRASER RANGE METALS : June 2020 Quarterly Activities and Cash Flow Reports
PU
06/05FRASER RANGE METALS : Update - Proposed issue of Securities - FRN
PU
05/29FRASER RANGE METALS : April 2020 Monthly Cash Flow
PU
05/19FRASER RANGE METALS : Mt Adrah Exploration Kicks Off
PU
More news
Financials
Sales 2020 - - -
Net income 2020 -1,03 M -0,73 M -0,73 M
Net cash 2020 5,35 M 3,81 M 3,81 M
P/E ratio 2020 -12,0x
Yield 2020 -
Capitalization 21,1 M 15,0 M 15,0 M
EV / Sales 2019 -
EV / Sales 2020 -
Nbr of Employees -
Free-Float 62,9%
Chart WILDCAT RESOURCES LIMITED
Duration : Period :
Wildcat Resources Limited Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Income Statement Evolution
Managers
NameTitle
Thomas Clement Bahen Director
Aidan Platel Non-Executive director
Alexander Robert Harry Hewlett Non-Executive Director
Matthew Ian Banks Executive Director
Zane Robert Lewis Joint Secretary
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
WILDCAT RESOURCES LIMITED82.61%15
PUBLIC JOINT STOCK COMPANY MINING AND METALLURGICAL COMPANY NORILSK NICKEL-14.89%41 144
SOUTHERN COPPER CORPORATION22.29%40 161
FREEPORT-MCMORAN INC.39.94%26 663
CHINA MOLYBDENUM CO., LTD.-13.77%11 818
SUMITOMO METAL MINING CO., LTD.-2.43%9 069
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Les cotations sont fournies par Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ et vwd Group