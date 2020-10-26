Wildcat Resources : Notice of Annual General Meeting/Proxy Form

Wildcat Resources Limited ACN 098 236 938 Notice of Annual General Meeting The Annual General Meeting of the Company will be held at the offices of SmallCap Corporate, at Suite 1, 295 Rokeby Road Subiaco, Western Australia 6008 on Friday, 27 November 2020 at 9.00 am (WST). THE COMPANY IS TAKING PRECAUTIONS TO FACILITATE AN IN PERSON MEETING IN ACCORDANCE WITH COVID-19 RESTRICTIONS. IF THE SITUATION IN RELATION TO COVID-19 CHANGES IN A WAY AFFECTING THE ABILITY TO FACILITATE AN IN PERSON MEETING AS PROPOSED, THE COMPANY WILL PROVIDE A FURTHER UPDATE AHEAD OF THE MEETING BY WAY OF AN ASX ANNOUNCEMENT. The Notice of Annual General Meeting should be read in its entirety. If Shareholders are in doubt as to how to vote, they should seek advice from their suitably qualified advisor prior to voting. Should you wish to discuss any matter, please do not hesitate to contact the Company Secretary by telephone on (08) 6555 2950. Shareholders are urged to attend or vote by lodging the proxy form attached to the Notice Page 1

Wildcat Resources Limited ACN 098 236 938 (Company) Notice of Annual General Meeting Notice is hereby given that the annual general meeting of Shareholders of Wildcat Resources Limited will be held at the offices of SmallCap Corporate, at Suite 1, 295 Rokeby Road Subiaco, Western Australia 6008 on Friday, 27 November 2020 at 9.00 am (WST) (Meeting). The Explanatory Memorandum provides additional information on matters to be considered at the Meeting. The Explanatory Memorandum and the Proxy Form form part of the Notice. Terms and abbreviations used in the Notice are defined in Schedule 1. Agenda 1 Annual Report To consider the Annual Report of the Company and its controlled entities for the financial year ended 30 June 2020, which includes the Financial Report, the Directors' Report and the Auditor's Report. 2 Resolutions Resolution 1 - Remuneration Report To consider and, if thought fit, to pass with or without amendment, as a non-binding ordinary resolution the following: 'That the Remuneration Report be adopted by Shareholders.' Resolution 2 - Re-election of Director - Mr Thomas Bahen To consider and, if thought fit, to pass with or without amendment, as an ordinary resolution the following: 'That Mr Thomas Bahen, who retires by rotation in accordance with article 7.2 of the Constitution, Listing Rule 14.5 and for all other purposes, and, being eligible and offering himself for re-election, is re-elected as a Director on the terms and conditions in the Explanatory Memorandum.' Resolution 3 - Approval of 10% Placement Facility To consider and, if thought fit, to pass with or without amendment, as a special resolution the following: 'That pursuant to and in accordance with Listing Rule 7.1A and for all other purposes, Shareholders approve the issue of Equity Securities totalling up to 10% of the issued capital of Page 2

the Company at the time of issue, calculated in accordance with the formula prescribed in Listing Rule 7.1A.2 and on the terms and conditions in the Explanatory Memorandum.' Resolution 4 - Approval of Employee Securities Incentive Plan To consider and, if thought fit, to pass with or without amendment, as an ordinary resolution the following: 'That, pursuant to and in accordance with exception 13(b) of Listing Rule 7.2 and for all other purposes, Shareholders approve the establishment of the employee incentive scheme of the Company known as the "Wildcat Resources Limited Employee Securities Incentive Plan" and the issue of Securities under that plan, on the terms and conditions in the Explanatory Memorandum.' Voting exclusions Pursuant to the Listing Rules, the Company will disregard any votes cast in favour of: Resolution 3, if at the time of the Meeting, the Company is proposing to make an issue of Equity Securities under the 10% Placement Facility, by or on behalf of any persons who are expected to participate in, or who will obtain a material benefit as a result of, the proposed issue (except a benefit solely by reason of being a Shareholder), or any associate of those persons; and Resolution 4, by or on behalf of a person who is eligible to participate in the employee incentive scheme, or any of their respective associates. The above voting exclusions do not apply to a vote cast in favour of the relevant Resolution by: a person as proxy or attorney for a person who is entitled to vote, in accordance with directions given to the proxy or attorney to vote on the Resolution in that way; the Chair as proxy or attorney for a person who is entitled to vote, in accordance with a direction given to the Chair to vote on the Resolution as the Chair decides; or a holder acting solely in a nominee, trustee, custodial or other fiduciary capacity on behalf of a beneficiary provided the following conditions are met: the beneficiary provides written confirmation to the holder that the beneficiary is not excluded from voting, and is not an associate of a person excluded from voting, on the Resolution; and the holder votes on the Resolution in accordance with directions given by the beneficiary to the holder to vote in that way. Voting prohibition Resolution 1: In accordance with sections 250BD and 250R of the Corporations Act, a vote on this Resolution must not be cast (in any capacity) by or on behalf of a member of the Key Management Personnel details of whose remuneration are included in the Remuneration Report, or a Closely Related Party of such a member. Page 3

A vote may be cast by such person if the vote is not cast on behalf of a person who is excluded from voting on this Resolution, and: the person is appointed as a proxy by writing that specifies the way the proxy is to vote on this Resolution; or the voter is the Chair and the appointment of the Chair as proxy does not specify the way the proxy is to vote on this Resolution, but expressly authorises the Chair to exercise the proxy even if this Resolution is connected with the remuneration of a member of the Key Management Personnel. Resolution 4: In accordance with section 250BD of the Corporations Act, a person appointed as a proxy must not vote, on the basis of that appointment, on this Resolution if: the proxy is either a member of the Key Management Personnel or a Closely Related Party of such member; and the appointment does not specify the way the proxy is to vote on this Resolution. However, the above prohibition does not apply if: the proxy is the Chair; and the appointment expressly authorises the Chair to exercise the proxy even though this Resolution is connected directly or indirectly with remuneration of a member of the Key Management Personnel. BY ORDER OF THE BOARD Matthew Banks Executive Director Wildcat Resources Limited Dated: 26 October 2020 Page 4

