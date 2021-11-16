Wildcat Resources : Proposed issue of securities - WC8

Proposed issue of securities
Announcement Summary
Entity name
WILDCAT RESOURCES LIMITED
Announcement Type
New announcement
Date of this announcement
17/11/2021
The Proposed issue is:
A placement or other type of issue
Total number of +securities proposed to be issued for a placement or other type of issue
Maximum Number of
ASX +security code
+Security description
+securities to be issued
New class-code to be
Broker Options
3,000,000
confirmed
Proposed +issue date
21/12/2021
Refer to next page for full details of the announcement
Proposed issue of securities
Proposed issue of securities
Part 1 - Entity and announcement details
1.1 Name of +Entity
WILDCAT RESOURCES LIMITED
We (the entity named above) give ASX the following information about a proposed issue of +securities and, if ASX agrees to +quote any of the +securities (including any rights) on a +deferred settlement basis, we agree to the matters set out in Appendix 3B of the ASX Listing Rules.
If the +securities are being offered under a +disclosure document or +PDS and are intended to be quoted on ASX, we also apply for quotation of all of the +securities that may be issued under the +disclosure document or +PDS on the terms set out in Appendix 2A of the ASX Listing Rules (on the understanding that once the final number of +securities issued under the +disclosure document or +PDS is known, in accordance with Listing Rule 3.10.3C, we will complete and lodge with ASX an Appendix 2A online form notifying ASX of their issue and applying for their quotation).
1.2
Registered Number Type
Registration Number
ABN
65098236938
1.3
ASX issuer code
WC8
The announcement is New announcement
-
Date of this announcement
17/11/2021
1.6 The Proposed issue is:
A placement or other type of issue
Proposed issue of securities
Proposed issue of securities
Part 7 - Details of proposed placement or other issue
Part 7A - Conditions
7A.1 Do any external approvals need to be obtained or other conditions satisfied before the placement or other
Yes
7A.1a Conditions
Approval/Condition
|
Date for determination
Is the date estimated or
|
** Approval
+Security holder approval
|
16/12/2021
|
actual?
|
received/condition met?
|
Comments
|
Part 7B - Issue details
Is the proposed security a 'New
Will the proposed issue of this
not yet quoted or recorded by ASX)
attaching +securities?
No
|
New class
Details of +securities proposed to be issued
|
|
Have you received confirmation from
|
|
Will the entity be seeking quotation
|
ASX that the terms of the proposed
|
No
|
+Security description
New class-code to be confirmed
Broker Options
+Security type Options
Proposed issue of securities
Proposed issue of securities
Number of +securities proposed to be issued 3,000,000
Offer price details
|
|
Are the +securities proposed to be issued being issued for a cash consideration?
|
|
No
Please describe the consideration being provided for the +securities
Part of a fee paid in relation to the capital raising undertaken by the Company
Please provide an estimate of the AUD equivalent of the consideration being
Will all the +securities issued in this class rank equally in all respects from
Yes
Options details
+Security currency
|
Exercise price
|
Expiry date
AUD - Australian Dollar
|
AUD 0.0660
|
24/11/2023
Details of the type of +security that will be issued if the option is exercised
Number of securities that will be issued if the option is exercised
One fully paid ordinary share (ASX:WC8)
Please provide a URL link for a document lodged with ASX setting out the material terms of the +securities
|
Part 7C - Timetable
7C.1 Proposed +issue date
21/12/2021
Proposed issue of securities
Part 7D - Listing Rule requirements
7D.1 Has the entity obtained, or is it obtaining, +security holder approval for the entire issue under listing rule 7.1?
|
Yes
7D.1a Date of meeting or proposed meeting to approve the issue under listing rule 7.1
16/12/2021
7D.2 Is a party referred to in listing rule 10.11 participating in the proposed issue?
No
7D.3 Will any of the +securities to be issued be +restricted securities for the purposes of the listing rules?
No
7D.4 Will any of the +securities to be issued be subject to +voluntary escrow? No
Part 7E - Fees and expenses
7E.1 Will there be a lead manager or broker to the proposed issue? No
7E.2 Is the proposed issue to be underwritten? No
7E.4 Details of any other material fees or costs to be incurred by the entity in connection with the proposed issue
Part 7F - Further Information
7F.01 The purpose(s) for which the entity is issuing the securities
Refer to announcement dated 17/11/2021
7F.1 Will the entity be changing its dividend/distribution policy if the proposed issue proceeds? No
7F.2 Any other information the entity wishes to provide about the proposed issue
Proposed issue of securities
