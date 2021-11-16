Log in
    WC8   AU0000096828

WILDCAT RESOURCES LIMITED

(WC8)
SummaryChartsNewsCalendarCompanyFinancials 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Wildcat Resources : Proposed issue of securities - WC8

11/16/2021 | 05:27pm EST
Proposed issue of securities

Announcement Summary

For personal use only

Entity name

WILDCAT RESOURCES LIMITED

Announcement Type

New announcement

Date of this announcement

17/11/2021

The Proposed issue is:

A placement or other type of issue

Total number of +securities proposed to be issued for a placement or other type of issue

Maximum Number of

ASX +security code

+Security description

+securities to be issued

New class-code to be

Broker Options

3,000,000

confirmed

Proposed +issue date

21/12/2021

Refer to next page for full details of the announcement

Proposed issue of securities

1 / 6

Proposed issue of securities

Part 1 - Entity and announcement details

For personal use only

1.1 Name of +Entity

WILDCAT RESOURCES LIMITED

We (the entity named above) give ASX the following information about a proposed issue of +securities and, if ASX agrees to +quote any of the +securities (including any rights) on a +deferred settlement basis, we agree to the matters set out in Appendix 3B of the ASX Listing Rules.

If the +securities are being offered under a +disclosure document or +PDS and are intended to be quoted on ASX, we also apply for quotation of all of the +securities that may be issued under the +disclosure document or +PDS on the terms set out in Appendix 2A of the ASX Listing Rules (on the understanding that once the final number of +securities issued under the +disclosure document or +PDS is known, in accordance with Listing Rule 3.10.3C, we will complete and lodge with ASX an Appendix 2A online form notifying ASX of their issue and applying for their quotation).

1.2

Registered Number Type

Registration Number

ABN

65098236938

1.3

ASX issuer code

WC8

  1. The announcement is New announcement
  2. Date of this announcement

17/11/2021

1.6 The Proposed issue is:

A placement or other type of issue

Proposed issue of securities

2 / 6

Proposed issue of securities

Part 7 - Details of proposed placement or other issue

only

Part 7A - Conditions

7A.1 Do any external approvals need to be obtained or other conditions satisfied before the placement or other

type of issue can proceed on an unconditional basis?

Yes

use

7A.1a Conditions

Approval/Condition

Date for determination

Is the date estimated or

** Approval

+Security holder approval

16/12/2021

actual?

received/condition met?

Estimated

Comments

personal

P rt 7B - Issue details

Is the proposed security a 'New

Will the proposed issue of this

class' (+securities in a class that is

+security include an offer of

not yet quoted or recorded by ASX)

attaching +securities?

or an 'Existing class' (additional

No

securities in a class that is already

quoted or recorded by ASX)?

New class

Details of +securities proposed to be issued

For

ISIN Code (if Issuer is a foreign company and +securities are non CDIs)

Have you received confirmation from

Will the entity be seeking quotation

ASX that the terms of the proposed

of the 'new' class of +securities on

+securities are appropriate and

ASX?

equitable under listing rule 6.1?

No

No

ASX +security code

+Security description

New class-code to be confirmed

Broker Options

+Security type Options

Proposed issue of securities

3 / 6

Proposed issue of securities

Number of +securities proposed to be issued 3,000,000

Offer price details

only

Are the +securities proposed to be issued being issued for a cash consideration?

No

Please describe the consideration being provided for the +securities

Part of a fee paid in relation to the capital raising undertaken by the Company

Please provide an estimate of the AUD equivalent of the consideration being

use

provided for the +securities

Will all the +securities issued in this class rank equally in all respects from

their issue date?

personal

Yes

Options details

+Security currency

Exercise price

Expiry date

AUD - Australian Dollar

AUD 0.0660

24/11/2023

Details of the type of +security that will be issued if the option is exercised

WC8 : ORDINARY FULLY PAID

Number of securities that will be issued if the option is exercised

One fully paid ordinary share (ASX:WC8)

Please provide a URL link for a document lodged with ASX setting out the material terms of the +securities

proposed to be issued or provide the information by separate announcement.

For

Part 7C - Timetable

7C.1 Proposed +issue date

21/12/2021

Proposed issue of securities

4 / 6

Proposed issue of securities

Part 7D - Listing Rule requirements

7D.1 Has the entity obtained, or is it obtaining, +security holder approval for the entire issue under listing rule 7.1?

Yes

only

7D.1a Date of meeting or proposed meeting to approve the issue under listing rule 7.1

16/12/2021

7D.2 Is a party referred to in listing rule 10.11 participating in the proposed issue?

No

use

7D.3 Will any of the +securities to be issued be +restricted securities for the purposes of the listing rules?

No

7D.4 Will any of the +securities to be issued be subject to +voluntary escrow? No

Part 7E - Fees and expenses

personal

7E.1 Will there be a lead manager or broker to the proposed issue? No

7E.2 Is the proposed issue to be underwritten? No

7E.4 Details of any other material fees or costs to be incurred by the entity in connection with the proposed issue

Part 7F - Further Information

For

7F.01 The purpose(s) for which the entity is issuing the securities

Refer to announcement dated 17/11/2021

7F.1 Will the entity be changing its dividend/distribution policy if the proposed issue proceeds? No

7F.2 Any other information the entity wishes to provide about the proposed issue

Proposed issue of securities

5 / 6

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

Wildcat Resources Ltd. published this content on 16 November 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 16 November 2021 22:26:06 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
Financials
Sales 2021 - - -
Net income 2021 -0,92 M -0,67 M -0,67 M
Net cash 2021 2,94 M 2,15 M 2,15 M
P/E ratio 2021 -13,0x
Yield 2021 -
Capitalization 25,4 M 18,7 M 18,5 M
EV / Sales 2020 -
EV / Sales 2021 -
Nbr of Employees -
Free-Float 67,5%
Chart WILDCAT RESOURCES LIMITED
Duration : Period :
Wildcat Resources Limited Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Income Statement Evolution
Managers and Directors
Sam Ekins Chief Executive Officer
Jeff Elliott Non-Executive Chairman
Thomas Clement Bahen Director
Aidan Platel Non-Executive director
Alexander Robert Harry Hewlett Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
WILDCAT RESOURCES LIMITED75.00%19
FREEPORT-MCMORAN INC.58.46%60 002
SOUTHERN COPPER CORPORATION-6.65%46 996
SHANGHAI PUTAILAI NEW ENERGY TECHNOLOGY CO., LTD.114.27%19 039
SUMITOMO METAL MINING CO., LTD.-3.67%10 876
XIAMEN TUNGSTEN CO., LTD.26.11%4 856