  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Canada
  4. Bourse de Toronto
  5. Wildpack Beverage Inc.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    CANS   CA96812Y1016

WILDPACK BEVERAGE INC.

(CANS)
  Report
Wildpack Beverage : Otcqb
PU
Wildpack Beverage Releases 2022 Guidance
MT
Wildpack Beverage Inc. Appoints Kim Murray to the Board of Directors
CI
Wildpack Beverage : OTCQB

01/18/2022 | 05:32pm EST
OTCQB Certification

I, Mitchell Barnard, CEOof Wildpack Beverage Inc.("the Company"), certify that:

1. The Company is registered or required to file periodic reporting with the SEC or is exempt from SEC registration as indicated below (mark the box below that applies with an "X"):

[]Company is registered under Section 12(g) of the Exchange Act

[]Company is relying on Exchange Act Rule 12g3-2(b)

[]Company is a bank that reports to a Bank Regulator under Section 12(i) of the Exchange Act

[]Company is a bank that is non-SEC reporting but is current in its reporting to a Banking Regulator

[]Company is reporting under Section 15(d) of the Exchange Act.

[]Company is reporting under the Alternative Reporting Company Disclosure Guidelines

[]Company is reporting under Regulation A (Tier 2)

[]Other (describe)

  1. The Company is current in its reporting obligations as of the most recent fiscal year end and any subsequent quarters, and such information has been posted either on the SEC's EDGAR system or the OTC Disclosure & News Service, as applicable.
  2. The Company Profile displayed on www.otcmarkets.comis current and complete as of December 20, 2021and includes the total shares outstanding, authorized, and in the public float as of that date.
  3. The share information below is for the primary OTCQB traded security as of the latest practicable date:

Trading Symbol

WLDPF

The data in this chart is as of:

December 20, 2021

Shares Authorized

(A)

Unlimited

Total Shares Outstanding

(B)

100,981,921

Number of Restricted Shares (SEE NOTE 1 BELOW)

(C)

54,494.027

Unrestricted Shares Held by Officers, Directors, 10% Control Persons & Affiliates

(D)

1,489,126

Public Float: Subtract Lines C and D from Line B

(E)

44,998,768

% Public Float: Line E Divided by Line B (as a %) (SEE NOTE 2 BELOW)

(F)

44.56%

Number of Beneficial Shareholdersof at least 100 shares (SEE NOTE 3 BELOW)

(G)

178

NOTE 1: Restricted Shares means securities that are subject to resale restrictions for any reason. Your transfer agent should be able to provide the total number of restricted securities.

NOTE 2: Public Float means the total number of unrestricted shares not held directly or indirectly by an officer, director, any person who is the beneficial owner of more than 10 percent of the total shares outstanding (a "10 percent Control Person"), or any Affiliates thereof, or any Family Members of officers, directors and control persons. Family Member shall mean a Person's spouse, parents, children and siblings, whether by blood, marriage or adoption, or anyone residing in such Person's home. OTCQB traded securities are required to have a freely traded public float of at least 10% of the shares outstanding, unless an exemption applies.

NOTE 3: Beneficial Shareholder means any person who, directly or indirectly has or shares voting power of such security or investment power, which includes the power to dispose, or to direct the disposition of, such security. OTCQB traded securities are required to have at least 50 beneficial shareholders, unless an exemption applies.

5. The company is duly organized, validly existing and in good standing under the laws of BC, Canadain which the Company is organized or does business.

OTC Markets Group Inc.

OTCQB Certification (v. 3.0 June 23, 2020)

  1. The following is a complete list of any law firm(s) and attorney(s) that acted as the Company's primary legal counsel in preparing its most recent annual report. Include the firm and attorney(s) name if outside counsel, or name and title if internal counsel. (If no attorney assisted in putting together the disclosure, identify the person(s) who prepared the disclosure and their relationship to the company.) Please also identify any other attorney, if different than the primary legal counsel, that assisted the company during the prior fiscal year on any matter including but not limited to, preparation of disclosure, press releases, consulting services, corporate action or merger assistance, etc.
    Fasken Martineau DuMoulin LLP
    2900-550 Burrard Street, Vancouver, BC, V6C 0A3 bdeans@fasken.com
    604-631-4776 Brandon Deans
  2. The following is a complete list of third party providers, including names and addresses, engaged by the Company, its officers, directors or controlling shareholders, at any time during the last complete fiscal year and any interim period between the last fiscal year end and the date of this OTCQB Certification, to provide investor relations services, public relations services, marketing, brand awareness, consulting, stock promotion, or any other related services to the Company. Please describe the services provided by each third party provider listed below.
    Power Digital
    3739 Balboa Street, San Francisco, CA, 94121 Kailea Tracy-Visintainer kailea@powerdigital.com
    Services: Strategy & execution of B2B SEO, Content Marketing, PR and Email.
  3. Convertible Debt
    The following is a complete list of all promissory notes, convertible notes, convertible debentures, or any other debt instruments that may be converted into a class of the issuer's equity securities that were issued or outstanding at any time during the last complete fiscal year and any interim period between the last fiscal year end and the date of this OTCQB Certification:
    []Check this box if there were no promissory notes, convertible notes, or other convertible debt arrangements issued or outstanding at any point during this time period.

Date of

Outstanding

Principal

Interest

Maturity

Conversion Terms

# Shares

Name of Noteholder (entities

Reason for

Note

Balance ($)

Amount at

Accrued

Date

(e.g. pricing

Converted

must have individual with voting

Issuance (e.g.

Issuance

Issuance ($)

($)

mechanism for

to Date

/ investment control disclosed).1

Loan, Services,

determining

etc.)

conversion of

instrument to

shares)

06/30/2

$20,000,

$20,000,0

351,1

06/30

663 shares @

0

Institutional ownership,

Loan

021

000

00

11

/2025

1.51 per $1,000

registered through CDS

principal

11/23/2

$20,000,

$20,000,0

128,8

11/23

662 shares @

0

Institutional ownership,

Loan

021

000

00

89

/2025

$1.51 per

registered through CDS

1 International Reporting Companies may elect not to disclose the names of noteholders who are non-affiliates of the company. "Affiliate" is a Person that directly, or indirectly through one or more intermediaries, controls or is controlled by, or is under common control with, an officer, a director, or a shareholder beneficially-owning 10 percent or more of the Company's outstanding shares.

OTC Markets Group Inc.

OTCQB Certification (v. 3.0 June 23, 2020)

$1,000 principal

Use the space below to provide any additional details, including footnotes to the table above:

9. Officers, Directors and 5% Control Persons

The following is a complete list of Officers, Directors and 5% Control Persons (control persons are beneficial owners five percent (5%) or more of any class of the issuer's equity securities), including name, address, and number of shares owned. Options and warrants that can be converted into common shares within the next 60 days should be included in the shareholdings listed below. If any of the beneficial shareholders are corporate entities, provide the name and address of the person(s) owning or controlling such corporate entities.

Name

City and State (and

Number of Shares Owned

Percentage of Class

Country if outside US)

(list common, warrants and

of Shares Owned

options separately)

Mitchell Barnard

Vancouver, BC, Canada

2,208,100

2.19%

Thomas Walker

Vancouver, BC, Canada

2,208,100

2.19%

Ryan Mason

Vancouver, BC, Canada

4,066,978

4.03%

Chuck Zadlo

Naperville, IL

11,627

0%

Jeffrey Mason

Vancouver, BC, Canada

2,628,435

2.60%

Sean Clark

Whistler, BC, Canada

905,045

0.90%

Joseph Bubel

Midhurst, ON

162,911

0.16%

Kirpal Mann

Vancouver, BC, Canada

281,538

0.28%

Matthew Dwyer

Omaha, NE

16,638

0%

Stephen Fader

Calgary, AB, Canada

14,602,761

14.46%

Emma (Sara) P Coyle

Kenilworth, IL

100,000

0.10%

WL Omaha Holdings LLC

Omaha, NE

5,187,077

5.14%

(Contact: Matt Dwyer)

Kim Murray

Grand Rapids, MI

11,446,650

11.34%

10. Certification

Date: December 23rd, 2021

Name of Certifying CEO or CFO: Mitchell Barnard

Title: CEO

Signature: /s/ MICHELL BARNARD

(Digital Signatures should appear as "/s/ [OFFICER NAME]")

OTC Markets Group Inc.

OTCQB Certification (v. 3.0 June 23, 2020)

Disclaimer

Wildpack Beverage Inc. published this content on 18 January 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 18 January 2022 22:31:01 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
