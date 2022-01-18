Wildpack Beverage : OTCQB

I, Mitchell Barnard, CEOof Wildpack Beverage Inc.("the Company"), certify that:
1. The Company is registered or required to file periodic reporting with the SEC or is exempt from SEC registration as indicated below (mark the box below that applies with an "X"):
[☐]Company is registered under Section 12(g) of the Exchange Act
[☒]Company is relying on Exchange Act Rule 12g3-2(b)
[☐]Company is a bank that reports to a Bank Regulator under Section 12(i) of the Exchange Act
[☐]Company is a bank that is non-SEC reporting but is current in its reporting to a Banking Regulator
[☐]Company is reporting under Section 15(d) of the Exchange Act.
[☐]Company is reporting under the Alternative Reporting Company Disclosure Guidelines
[☐]Company is reporting under Regulation A (Tier 2)
[☐]Other (describe)
The Company is current in its reporting obligations as of the most recent fiscal year end and any subsequent quarters, and such information has been posted either on the SEC's EDGAR system or the OTC Disclosure & News Service, as applicable.
The Company Profile displayed onwww.otcmarkets.comis current and complete as of December 20, 2021and includes the total shares outstanding, authorized, and in the public float as of that date.
The share information below is for the primary OTCQB traded security as of the latest practicable date:
Trading Symbol
WLDPF
The data in this chart is as of:
December 20, 2021
Shares Authorized
(A)
Unlimited
Total Shares Outstanding
(B)
100,981,921
Number of Restricted Shares (SEE NOTE 1 BELOW)
(C)
54,494.027
Unrestricted Shares Held by Officers, Directors, 10% Control Persons & Affiliates
(D)
1,489,126
Public Float: Subtract Lines C and D from Line B
(E)
44,998,768
% Public Float: Line E Divided by Line B (as a %) (SEE NOTE 2 BELOW)
(F)
44.56%
Number of Beneficial Shareholdersof at least 100 shares (SEE NOTE 3 BELOW)
(G)
178
NOTE 1: Restricted Shares means securities that are subject to resale restrictions for any reason. Your transfer agent should be able to provide the total number of restricted securities.
NOTE 2: Public Float means the total number of unrestricted shares not held directly or indirectly by an officer, director, any person who is the beneficial owner of more than 10 percent of the total shares outstanding (a "10 percent Control Person"), or any Affiliates thereof, or any Family Members of officers, directors and control persons. Family Member shall mean a Person's spouse, parents, children and siblings, whether by blood, marriage or adoption, or anyone residing in such Person's home. OTCQB traded securities are required to have a freely traded public float of at least 10% of the shares outstanding, unless an exemption applies.
NOTE 3: Beneficial Shareholder means any person who, directly or indirectly has or shares voting power of such security or investment power, which includes the power to dispose, or to direct the disposition of, such security. OTCQB traded securities are required to have at least 50 beneficial shareholders, unless an exemption applies.
5. The company is duly organized, validly existing and in good standing under the laws of BC, Canadain which the Company is organized or does business.
The following is a complete list of any law firm(s) and attorney(s) that acted as the Company's primary legal counsel in preparing its most recent annual report. Include the firm and attorney(s) name if outside counsel, or name and title if internal counsel. (If no attorney assisted in putting together the disclosure, identify the person(s) who prepared the disclosure and their relationship to the company.) Please also identify any other attorney, if different than the primary legal counsel, that assisted the company during the prior fiscal year on any matter including but not limited to, preparation of disclosure, press releases, consulting services, corporate action or merger assistance, etc.
Fasken Martineau DuMoulin LLP
2900-550 Burrard Street, Vancouver, BC, V6C 0A3 bdeans@fasken.com
604-631-4776 Brandon Deans
The following is a complete list of third party providers, including names and addresses, engaged by the Company, its officers, directors or controlling shareholders, at any time during the last complete fiscal year and any interim period between the last fiscal year end and the date of this OTCQB Certification, to provide investor relations services, public relations services, marketing, brand awareness, consulting, stock promotion, or any other related services to the Company. Please describe the services provided by each third party provider listed below.
Power Digital
3739 Balboa Street, San Francisco, CA, 94121 Kailea Tracy-Visintainer kailea@powerdigital.com
Services: Strategy & execution of B2B SEO, Content Marketing, PR and Email.
Convertible Debt
The following is a complete list of all promissory notes, convertible notes, convertible debentures, or any other debt instruments that may be converted into a class of the issuer's equity securities that were issued or outstanding at any time during the last complete fiscal year and any interim period between the last fiscal year end and the date of this OTCQB Certification: [☐]Check this box if there were no promissory notes, convertible notes, or other convertible debt arrangements issued or outstanding at any point during this time period.
Date of
Outstanding
Principal
Interest
Maturity
Conversion Terms
# Shares
Name of Noteholder (entities
Reason for
Note
Balance ($)
Amount at
Accrued
Date
(e.g. pricing
Converted
must have individual with voting
Issuance (e.g.
Issuance
Issuance ($)
($)
mechanism for
to Date
/ investment control disclosed).1
Loan, Services,
determining
etc.)
conversion of
instrument to
shares)
06/30/2
$20,000,
$20,000,0
351,1
06/30
663 shares @
0
Institutional ownership,
Loan
021
000
00
11
/2025
1.51 per $1,000
registered through CDS
principal
11/23/2
$20,000,
$20,000,0
128,8
11/23
662 shares @
0
Institutional ownership,
Loan
021
000
00
89
/2025
$1.51 per
registered through CDS
1 International Reporting Companies may elect not to disclose the names of noteholders who are non-affiliates of the company. "Affiliate" is a Person that directly, or indirectly through one or more intermediaries, controls or is controlled by, or is under common control with, an officer, a director, or a shareholder beneficially-owning 10 percent or more of the Company's outstanding shares.
$1,000 principal
Use the space below to provide any additional details, including footnotes to the table above:
9. Officers, Directors and 5% Control Persons
The following is a complete list of Officers, Directors and 5% Control Persons (control persons are beneficial owners five percent (5%) or more of any class of the issuer's equity securities), including name, address, and number of shares owned. Options and warrants that can be converted into common shares within the next 60 days should be included in the shareholdings listed below. If any of the beneficial shareholders are corporate entities, provide the name and address of the person(s) owning or controlling such corporate entities.
Name
City and State (and
Number of Shares Owned
Percentage of Class
Country if outside US)
(list common, warrants and
of Shares Owned
options separately)
Mitchell Barnard
Vancouver, BC, Canada
2,208,100
2.19%
Thomas Walker
Vancouver, BC, Canada
2,208,100
2.19%
Ryan Mason
Vancouver, BC, Canada
4,066,978
4.03%
Chuck Zadlo
Naperville, IL
11,627
0%
Jeffrey Mason
Vancouver, BC, Canada
2,628,435
2.60%
Sean Clark
Whistler, BC, Canada
905,045
0.90%
Joseph Bubel
Midhurst, ON
162,911
0.16%
Kirpal Mann
Vancouver, BC, Canada
281,538
0.28%
Matthew Dwyer
Omaha, NE
16,638
0%
Stephen Fader
Calgary, AB, Canada
14,602,761
14.46%
Emma (Sara) P Coyle
Kenilworth, IL
100,000
0.10%
WL Omaha Holdings LLC
Omaha, NE
5,187,077
5.14%
(Contact: Matt Dwyer)
Kim Murray
Grand Rapids, MI
11,446,650
11.34%
10. Certification
Date: December 23rd, 2021
Name of Certifying CEO or CFO: Mitchell Barnard
Title: CEO
Signature: /s/ MICHELL BARNARD
(Digital Signatures should appear as "/s/ [OFFICER NAME]")
