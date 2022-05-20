Wildpack Beverage : Year-end 2021 MD&A

Management's Discussion and Analysis

This Management's Discussion and Analysis ("MD&A") of Wildpack Beverage Inc. ("Wildpack", the "Company", "we", "our" or "us") provides information that management believes is relevant to an assessment and understanding of the consolidated financial condition and results of operations of the Company. This MD&A should be read in conjunction with the audited consolidated financial statements for the year ended December 31, 2021, and nine-month period ended December 31, 2020, as publicly filed in Canada on the System for Electronic Document Analysis and Retrieval ("SEDAR") website.

We have prepared the annual consolidated financial statements in accordance with International Financial Reporting Standards ("IFRS") as issued by the International Accounting Standards Board ("IASB").

The Company's functional and presentation currency is the United States dollar, except for the parent company, Wildpack Beverage Inc which has a functional currency of Canadian dollars. References to "$" or "USD" are to United States dollars, while references to "C$" or "CA$" are Canadian dollars. All dollar amounts in this MD&A are expressed in thousands of USD, except for share and can throughput, unless otherwise noted or the context otherwise provides.

This MD&A is prepared as of May 2, 2022. This MD&A includes certain statements that may be deemed "forward- looking information", "forward-looking statements", "future-oriented financial information" and "financial outlook". We direct readers to the section "Statement Regarding Forward-Looking Information" included within this MD&A.

The Company became a Reporting Issuer on May 17, 2021, when Ponderous Panda Capital Corporation completed the acquisition of all issued and outstanding equity of Wildpack Beverage Alberta Inc ("Wildpack Alberta"). Ponderous Panda Capital Corporation subsequently changed its name to Wildpack Beverage Inc. The transaction was considered akin to a reverse acquisition as Wildpack Alberta's shareholders have the majority of the shareholding interest in Wildpack after the transaction, the continuing business is that of Wildpack and key management primarily consist of Wildpack Alberta's former key management.