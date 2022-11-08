Advanced search
Wildsky Resources : 2021 ESTMA Report

11/08/2022
Extractive Sector Transparency Measures Act - Annual Report

Reporting Entity Name

Wildsky Resources Inc.

Reporting Year

From

2020-12-01

To:

2021-11-30

Date submitted

2022-11-08

Reporting Entities May Insert Their Brand/Logo here

Reporting Entity ESTMA Identification Number E437664

Other Subsidiaries Included

(optional field)

Not Consolidated

Not Substituted

Attestation by Reporting Entity

Original Submission

Amended Report

In accordance with the requirements of the ESTMA, and in particular section 9 thereof, I attest I have reviewed the information contained in the ESTMA report for the entity(ies) listed above. Based on my knowledge, and having exercised reasonable diligence, the information in the ESTMA report is true, accurate and complete in all material respects for the purposes of the Act, for the reporting year listed above.

Full Name of Director or Officer of Reporting Entity

Andrea Yuan

Date

2022-11-08

Position Title

CFO

Extractive Sector Transparency Measures Act - Annual Report

Reporting Year

From:

2020-12-01

To:

2021-11-30

Reporting Entity Name

Wildsky Resources Inc.

Currency of the Report

CAD

Reporting Entity ESTMA

E437664

Identification Number

Subsidiary Reporting Entities (if

necessary)

Payments by Payee

Departments, Agency, etc…

Infrastructure

Total Amount paid to

Country

Payee Name1

within Payee that Received

Taxes

Royalties

Fees

Production Entitlements

Bonuses

Dividends

Improvement Payments

Payee

Notes34

Payments2

Nigeria

Federal Republic of Nigeria

Nigeria Mining Cadaster Office

-

20,969

20,969 Mineral title annual servcie fee

Mining Cadaster Office

and Centre

Additional Notes:

Extractive Sector Transparency Measures Act - Annual Report

Reporting Year

From:

2020-12-01

To:

2021-11-30

Reporting Entity Name

Wildsky Resources Inc.

Currency of the Report

CAD

Reporting Entity ESTMA

E437664

Identification Number

Subsidiary Reporting Entities (if

necessary)

Payments by Project

Country

Project Name1

Taxes

Royalties

Fees

Production Entitlements

Bonuses

Dividends

Infrastructure

Total Amount paid by

Notes23

Improvement Payments

Project

Nigeria

Nasarawa Property

-

20,969

20,969

Mineral title annual service

fee

Additional Notes3:

Disclaimer

WildSky Resources Inc. published this content on 08 November 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 08 November 2022 19:03:02 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
