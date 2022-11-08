Wildsky Resources : 2021 ESTMA Report

Reporting Entities May Insert Their Brand/Logo here
Reporting Entity ESTMA Identification Number E437664
Other Subsidiaries Included
(optional field)
Not Consolidated
Not Substituted
Attestation by Reporting Entity
Original Submission
Amended Report
In accordance with the requirements of the ESTMA, and in particular section 9 thereof, I attest I have reviewed the information contained in the ESTMA report for the entity(ies) listed above. Based on my knowledge, and having exercised reasonable diligence, the information in the ESTMA report is true, accurate and complete in all material respects for the purposes of the Act, for the reporting year listed above.
Full Name of Director or Officer of Reporting Entity
WildSky Resources Inc. published this content on 08 November 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 08 November 2022 19:03:02 UTC.