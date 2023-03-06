Wildsky Resources : 2022 ESTMA Report
Extractive Sector Transparency Measures Act - Annual Report
Reporting Entity Name
Wildsky Resources Inc.
Reporting Year
From
12/1/2021
To:
11/30/2022
Date submitted
3/6/2023
Reporting Entity ESTMA Identification Number
E437664
Original Submission
Amended Report
Other Subsidiaries Included (optional field)
Not Consolidated
Not Substituted
Attestation by Reporting Entity
In accordance with the requirements of the ESTMA, and in particular section 9 thereof, I attest I have reviewed the information contained in the ESTMA report for the entity(ies) listed above. Based on my knowledge, and having exercised reasonable diligence, the information in the ESTMA report is true, accurate and complete in all material respects for the purposes of the Act, for the reporting year listed above.
Full Name of Director or Officer of Reporting Entity
Andrea Yuan
Date
3/6/2023
Position Title
CFO
Reporting Entities May Insert Their Brand/Logo here
Reporting Year
Reporting Entity Name
Reporting Entity ESTMA Identification Number
Subsidiary Reporting Entities (if necessary)
Country
Nigeria
Additional Notes:
Extractive Sector Transparency Measures Act - Annual Report
From:
12/1/2021
To:
11/30/2022
Wildsky Resources Inc.
Currency of the Report
CAD
E437664
Payments by Payee
Departments, Agency, etc…
Infrastructure
Total Amount paid to
Payee Name
1
within Payee that Received
Taxes
Royalties
Fees
Production Entitlements
Bonuses
Dividends
Notes
34
Improvement Payments
Payee
Payments
2
Nigeria Mining Cadaster Office
23,638
23,638 Exploration license renewal
and Centre
Nigeria Naira 7,527,500 = US$16,414, fx rate @ US$1 = Naira 415 at the invoice day; US$18,138 = C$23,638, fx rate @ US$1 = C$1.3032 at the US$ purchase day
Extractive Sector Transparency Measures Act - Annual Report
Reporting Year
From:
12/1/2021
To:
11/30/2022
Reporting Entity Name
Wildsky Resources Inc.
Currency of the Report
CAD
Reporting Entity ESTMA
E437664
Identification Number
Subsidiary Reporting Entities (if
necessary)
Payments by Project
Country
Project Name
1
Taxes
Royalties
Fees
Production Entitlements
Bonuses
Dividends
Infrastructure
Total Amount paid by
Notes
23
Improvement Payments
Project
Nigeria
Nasarawa Property
23,638
23,638 Exploration license renewal
Additional Notes:
3:
Nigeria Naira 7,527,500 = US$16,414, fx rate @ US$1 = Naira 415 at the invoice day; US$18,138 = C$23,638, fx rate @ US$1 = C$1.3032 at the US$ purchase day
