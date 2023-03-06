Advanced search
    WSK   CA96813P1099

WILDSKY RESOURCES INC.

(WSK)
Delayed Bourse de Toronto  -  03:40:06 2023-03-03 pm EST
0.1650 CAD   +13.79%
08:40aWildsky Resources : 2022 ESTMA Report
PU
02/27Wildsky Resources Inc. Reports Earnings Results for the Full Year Ended November 30, 2022
CI
2022Wildsky Resources : 2021 ESTMA Report
PU
Wildsky Resources : 2022 ESTMA Report

03/06/2023 | 08:40am EST
Extractive Sector Transparency Measures Act - Annual Report

Reporting Entity Name

Wildsky Resources Inc.

Reporting Year

From

12/1/2021

To:

11/30/2022

Date submitted

3/6/2023

Reporting Entity ESTMA Identification Number

E437664

Original Submission

Amended Report

Other Subsidiaries Included (optional field)

Not Consolidated

Not Substituted

Attestation by Reporting Entity

In accordance with the requirements of the ESTMA, and in particular section 9 thereof, I attest I have reviewed the information contained in the ESTMA report for the entity(ies) listed above. Based on my knowledge, and having exercised reasonable diligence, the information in the ESTMA report is true, accurate and complete in all material respects for the purposes of the Act, for the reporting year listed above.

Full Name of Director or Officer of Reporting Entity

Andrea Yuan

Date

3/6/2023

Position Title

CFO

Reporting Entities May Insert Their Brand/Logo here

Reporting Year Reporting Entity Name

Reporting Entity ESTMA Identification Number

Subsidiary Reporting Entities (if necessary)

Country

Nigeria

Additional Notes:

Extractive Sector Transparency Measures Act - Annual Report

From:

12/1/2021

To:

11/30/2022

Wildsky Resources Inc.

Currency of the Report

CAD

E437664

Payments by Payee

Departments, Agency, etc…

Infrastructure

Total Amount paid to

Payee Name1

within Payee that Received

Taxes

Royalties

Fees

Production Entitlements

Bonuses

Dividends

Notes34

Improvement Payments

Payee

Payments2

Nigeria Mining Cadaster Office

23,638

23,638 Exploration license renewal

and Centre

Nigeria Naira 7,527,500 = US$16,414, fx rate @ US$1 = Naira 415 at the invoice day; US$18,138 = C$23,638, fx rate @ US$1 = C$1.3032 at the US$ purchase day

Extractive Sector Transparency Measures Act - Annual Report

Reporting Year

From:

12/1/2021

To:

11/30/2022

Reporting Entity Name

Wildsky Resources Inc.

Currency of the Report

CAD

Reporting Entity ESTMA

E437664

Identification Number

Subsidiary Reporting Entities (if

necessary)

Payments by Project

Country

Project Name1

Taxes

Royalties

Fees

Production Entitlements

Bonuses

Dividends

Infrastructure

Total Amount paid by

Notes23

Improvement Payments

Project

Nigeria

Nasarawa Property

23,638

23,638 Exploration license renewal

Additional Notes3:

Nigeria Naira 7,527,500 = US$16,414, fx rate @ US$1 = Naira 415 at the invoice day; US$18,138 = C$23,638, fx rate @ US$1 = C$1.3032 at the US$ purchase day

Disclaimer

WildSky Resources Inc. published this content on 06 March 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 06 March 2023 13:39:02 UTC.


© Publicnow 2023
