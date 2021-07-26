Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Canada
  4. Bourse de Toronto
  5. Wildsky Resources Inc.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    WSK   CA96813P1099

WILDSKY RESOURCES INC.

(WSK)
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCalendarCompanyFinancials 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Wildsky Resources Inc. Grants Stock Options

07/26/2021 | 05:59pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - July 26, 2021) - Wildsky Resources Inc. (TSXV: WSK) (the "Company") hereby announces that the board of directors of the Company has granted 500,000 incentive stock options (the "Options") to Mr. John Anderson. Each Option is exercisable into a common share in the capital of the Company at any time up to 4:30 p.m. (Vancouver time) on the third anniversary of the grant of Options at a price of $0.20 per share.

About Wildsky Resources Inc.

Wildsky Resources Inc. is a Canadian based exploration and development company with an office located in Vancouver, B.C. The Company's goal is to create value for shareholders through continuously exploring and developing its current properties in BC and at the same time looking for new properties to acquire through its international connections.

For more information on Wildsky Resources, please contact the Company at (778) 889-4966, or visit the Company's website at www.wildskyresources.com.

ON BEHALF OF THE BOARD OF DIRECTORS

"signed by Wenhong Jin"

Wenhong Jin
President and CEO

Neither TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy of accuracy of this release.

Cautionary Statement Regarding "Forward-Looking" Information

Statements in this news release that are forward-looking statements are subject to various risks and uncertainties concerning the specific factors disclosed here and elsewhere in Wildsky Resources' periodic filings with Canadian securities regulators. When used in this news release, words such as "will", "could", "plan", "estimate", "expect", "intend", "may", "potential", "appear", "should," and similar expressions, are forward-looking statements.

Although Wildsky Resources has attempted to identify important factors that could cause actual results, performance or achievements to differ materially from those contained in the forward-looking statements, there can be other factors that cause results, performance or achievements not to be as anticipated, estimated or intended. There can be no assurance that such information will prove to be accurate or that management's expectations or estimates of future developments, circumstances or results will materialize. As a result of these risks and uncertainties, the results or events predicted in these forward-looking statements may differ materially from actual results or events.

Accordingly, readers should not place undue reliance on forward-looking statements. The forward-looking statements in this news release are made as of the date of this news release, and Wildsky Resources disclaims any intention or obligation to update or revise such information, except as required by applicable law.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/91278


© Newsfilecorp 2021
All news about WILDSKY RESOURCES INC.
05:59pWildsky Resources Inc. Grants Stock Options
NE
06/28Wildsky Resources Inc. Reports Earnings Results for the Second Quarter Ended ..
CI
05/25Wildsky Resources Inc. Announces Conversion of Debentures
NE
04/14Wildsky Resources Inc. Reports Earnings Results for the First Quarter Ended F..
CI
03/15Wildsky Resources Inc. Reports Earnings Results for the Full Year Ended Novem..
CI
2020Wildsky Resources Inc. will Change its Ticker to WSK from WSK.H
CI
2020Wildsky Resources Inc. Announces Closing of Private Placement and Reactivatio..
NE
2020Wildsky Resources Inc. announced that it has received CAD 0.8 million in fund..
CI
2020Wildsky Resources Inc. Announces Board Changes
CI
2020Wildsky Resources Inc. Announces Resignation of Zheng Zhou from Board of Dire..
NE
More news
Financials
Sales 2020 - - -
Net income 2020 1,10 M 0,87 M 0,87 M
Net Debt 2020 0,47 M 0,38 M 0,38 M
P/E ratio 2020 2,00x
Yield 2020 -
Capitalization 5,02 M 4,01 M 4,00 M
EV / Sales 2019 -
EV / Sales 2020 -
Nbr of Employees -
Free-Float 61,5%
Chart WILDSKY RESOURCES INC.
Duration : Period :
Wildsky Resources Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Income Statement Evolution
Managers and Directors
Wen Hong Jin President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Ke Feng Yuan Chief Financial Officer & Secretary
John David Anderson Chairman
Bernard H. Kahlert Independent Director
Zong Lin Zhang Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
WILDSKY RESOURCES INC.-7.14%4
NEWMONT CORPORATION0.37%50 311
BARRICK GOLD CORPORATION-10.59%37 182
POLYUS-10.34%26 747
WHEATON PRECIOUS METALS CORP.3.35%19 831
NEWCREST MINING LIMITED-0.08%16 203