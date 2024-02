Wilh. Wilhelmsen Holding ASA decided in its meeting held on February 15, 2024 to propose the following dividend payment to be resolved by the Annual General Meeting on 2 May 2024. Dividend amount: NOK 10.00 per share.

Announced currency: NOK. Last day including right: 2 May 2024. Ex-date: 3 May 2024.

Record date: 6 May 2024. Payment date: 31 May 2024. Date of approval: 2 May 2024.