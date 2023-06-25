Wilk Technologies Ltd.

(the "Company")

June 25, 2023 To: To: Israeli Securities Authority Tel Aviv Stock Exchange Ltd. www.isa.gov.il www.tase.co.il

Re: Immediate report - the Company's entering into a memorandum of understanding

with Nutricia Research B.V

The company is honoured to announce that following the approval received by the company's board of directors, on June 22, 2023, the company contracted with Nutricia Research B.V., the global research center of Danone Manifesto Ventures Europe, SAS, on the subject of specialized nutrition ("Danone") in a non-binding memorandum of understanding ("MOU"), with the intention to engage in a two (2) year collaboration under the form of a Joint Development Agreement ("JDA").

Under the JDA, the Parties intend to conduct joint analytical research and development activities on cell-based lipids produced with Wilk's technology to assess the suitability of such ingredients for the specialized nutrition and to assess the legal status of such cell-based milk derived ingredients and conditions to obtain necessary regulatory approvals for commercialization in different geographies such as Asia, USA and Europe.

In addition to the collaboration agreement the Parties may consider signing a Supply Agreement for cell-based lipids produced with Wilk's Technology (as defined in the MOU).

by December 31, 2023.

Each Party reserves the right to terminate discussions, the term of the MOU, or any discussions leading up to JDA by giving the other Party a thirty (30) days' prior written notice

The information detailed in this report is considered "forward-looking" information as defined in the Securities Law, 1968 and the regulations thereunder, based on the information known to the Company at the time of this report, as well as on estimates and forecasts, the realization of which depends, among other things, on factors beyond the Company's control. In addition, there is no certainty that the negotiations will mature into a binding joint development agreement with all its implications. It should be noted that the Company is a research and development company, and therefore the estimates and forecasts may materialize differently from the Company's intentions and/or not materialize at all, including due to the possibility that the results the company's research studies will