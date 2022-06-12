Log in
WILL GROUP, INC.

(6089)
Delayed Japan Exchange  -  12:37 2022-06-13 am EDT
1110.00 JPY   -3.65%
06/12WILL : Financial Results for the Fiscal Year Ended March 31, 2022
05/26Will Group, Inc. Provides Dividend Guidance for Fiscal Year Ending March 31, 2023; Announces Dividend for the Fiscal Year Ended March 31, 2022, Payable June 22, 2022
05/26Will Group, Inc. Provides Consolidated Earnings Guidance for the Six Months Ending September 30, 2022 and Fiscal Year Ending March 31, 2023
Will : Financial Results for the Fiscal Year Ended March 31, 2022

06/12/2022 | 11:53pm EDT
Financial Results for the Fiscal Year

Ended March 31, 2022

May 25, 2022

WILL GROUP, INC. (Prime Market / Stock code: 6089)

Contents

. FY3/22 Results

. FY3/23 Earnings and Dividend Forecasts

. Medium-Term Management Plan

(WILL-being 2023) Progress

Regarding the accounting method for reportable business segments, we had previously adopted a method of reflecting certain adjustments under Japanese GAAP. After re-examining segment information to be reviewed regularly, the Group decided to align the accounting method with the accounting policies of the Group from the beginning of the first quarter of the fiscal year ended March 31, 2022. Accordingly, reportable segment information for the previous corresponding quarter has been restated.

2

. FY3/22 Results

3

FY3/22 Highlights

Cleared Medium-term Management Plan targets for operating profit and operating

1 margin a year ahead of schedule.

Thanks to Perm SHIFT, on a quarterly basis, 4Q gross profit margin was the

2 highest among those in the three most recent fiscal years. On a full-year basis, gross profit margin was the highest since the Company's listing.

In terms of financial targets, the ratio of equity attributable to owners of

3 parent progressed at a level exceeding the Medium-Term Management Plan objective of 20%.

4

FY3/22 Financial Highlights

Double-digit revenue growth backed by the Overseas WORK Business as the demand for people to perform a variety of jobs remained strong.

Operating profit posted a record high as a result of growth in permanent placement sales and increase in gross profit, despite the absence of ¥0.95 billion in one-time profit items recorded in the previous fiscal year, and despite upfront investments of approx. ¥1.0 billion in strategic investment domains (construction, nursing care, HR support for startups) to promote Perm SHIFT.

(Billions of yen)

Revenue

Gross margin

Operating profit

FY3/22

Vs. FY3/21

131.08 10.9（＋12.83

21.9%1.6pt

5.47 35.8（＋1.44

5

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

Will Group Inc. published this content on 13 June 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 13 June 2022 03:52:03 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
