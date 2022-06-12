Will : Financial Results for the Fiscal Year Ended March 31, 2022

FY3/22 Highlights

Cleared Medium-term Management Plan targets for operating profit and operating

1 margin a year ahead of schedule.

Thanks to Perm SHIFT, on a quarterly basis, 4Q gross profit margin was the

2 highest among those in the three most recent fiscal years. On a full-year basis, gross profit margin was the highest since the Company's listing.

In terms of financial targets, the ratio of equity attributable to owners of

3 parent progressed at a level exceeding the Medium-Term Management Plan objective of 20%.