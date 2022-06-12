Will : Financial Results for the Fiscal Year Ended March 31, 2022
Financial Results for the Fiscal Year
Ended March 31, 2022
May 25, 2022
WILL GROUP, INC. (Prime Market / Stock code: 6089)
Contents
Ⅰ . FY3/22 Results
Ⅱ. FY3/23 Earnings and Dividend Forecasts
Ⅲ. Medium-Term Management Plan
(WILL-being 2023) Progress
Regarding the accounting method for reportable business segments, we had previously adopted a method of reflecting certain adjustments under Japanese GAAP. After re-examining segment information to be reviewed regularly, the Group decided to align the accounting method with the accounting policies of the Group from the beginning of the first quarter of the fiscal year ended March 31, 2022. Accordingly, reportable segment information for the previous corresponding quarter has been restated.
Ⅰ . FY3/22 Results
FY3/22 Highlights
Cleared Medium-term Management Plan targets for operating profit and operating
1 margin a year ahead of schedule.
Thanks to Perm SHIFT, on a quarterly basis, 4Q gross profit margin was the
2 highest among those in the three most recent fiscal years. On a full-year basis, gross profit margin was the highest since the Company's listing.
In terms of financial targets, the ratio of equity attributable to owners of
3 parent progressed at a level exceeding the Medium-Term Management Plan objective of 20%.
FY3/22 Financial Highlights
Double-digit revenue growth backed by the Overseas WORK Business as the demand for people to perform a variety of jobs remained strong.
Operating profit posted a record high as a result of growth in permanent placement sales and increase in gross profit, despite the absence of ¥0.95 billion in one-time profit items recorded in the previous fiscal year, and despite upfront investments of approx. ¥1.0 billion in strategic investment domains (construction, nursing care, HR support for startups) to promote Perm SHIFT.
(Billions of yen)
Revenue
Gross margin
Operating profit
FY3/22
Vs. FY3/21
131.08 ＋10.9％（＋12.83）
21.9%＋1.6pt
5.47 ＋35.8％（＋1.44）
