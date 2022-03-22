Will : Financial Results for the Third Quarter of the Fiscal Year Ending March 31, 2022
03/22/2022 | 11:34pm EDT
Financial Results for the Third Quarter of the Fiscal Year Ending March 31, 2022
February 22,2022
WILL GROUP, INC. (Tokyo Stock Exchange, First Section / Stock code: 6089)
Contents
Ⅰ . 3Q FY3/22 Highlights
Ⅱ. FY3/22 Earnings and Dividend Forecasts
Ⅲ. Medium-term management plan (WILL-being 2023) progress
Regarding the accounting method for reportable business segments, we had previously adopted a method of reflecting certain adjustments under Japanese GAAP. After re-examining segment information to be reviewed regularly, the Group decided to align the accounting method with the accounting policies of the Group from the beginning of the first quarter of the fiscal year ending March 31, 2022. Accordingly, reportable segment information for the previous corresponding quarter has been restated.
Ⅰ . 3Q FY3/22 Highlights
3Q FY3/22 Highlights
The full-year consolidated forecasts have been revised upward
1 again to better-than expected 3Q results as it did in 1Q and 2Q.
2 "WORK SHIFT Strategy," the key approach of the Medium-Term Management Plan, exceeded the plan.
The ratio of equity attributable to owners of parent to total assets
3 exceeded the Medium-term Management Plan target of 20%.
3Q FY3/22 Financial Highlights
Double-digit revenue backed by the Overseas WORK Business as the demand for people to perform a variety of jobs remained strong. Operating profit increased due to the growth in gross profit caused by higher permanent placement sales despite the contribution to earnings one year earlier of a one-time profit of about ¥900 million. Up-front investments of about ¥800 million in strategic investment domains (construction management, care support, startup company HR support) for the Perm SHIFT held down earnings somewhat.
(Billions of yen)
Revenue
Gross margin
Operating profit
3Q FY3/22
Vs. 3Q FY3/21
97.60＋10.7％（＋9.46）
21.8%＋1.5pt
4.16＋28.4％（＋0.92）
→"WORK SHIFT Strategy," the key approach of the Medium-Term Management Plan, progressed as planned.
This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.