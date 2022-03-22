Log in
Log in
E-mail
Password

Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Become a member for free
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Japan
  4. Japan Exchange
  5. Will Group, Inc.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    6089   JP3154160000

WILL GROUP, INC.

(6089)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Will : Financial Results for the Third Quarter of the Fiscal Year Ending March 31, 2022

03/22/2022 | 11:34pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Financial Results for the Third Quarter of the Fiscal Year Ending March 31, 2022

February 22,2022

WILL GROUP, INC. (Tokyo Stock Exchange, First Section / Stock code: 6089)

Contents

. 3Q FY3/22 Highlights

. FY3/22 Earnings and Dividend Forecasts

. Medium-term management plan (WILL-being 2023) progress

Regarding the accounting method for reportable business segments, we had previously adopted a method of reflecting certain adjustments under Japanese GAAP. After re-examining segment information to be reviewed regularly, the Group decided to align the accounting method with the accounting policies of the Group from the beginning of the first quarter of the fiscal year ending March 31, 2022. Accordingly, reportable segment information for the previous corresponding quarter has been restated.

2

. 3Q FY3/22 Highlights

3

3Q FY3/22 Highlights

The full-year consolidated forecasts have been revised upward

1 again to better-than expected 3Q results as it did in 1Q and 2Q.

2 "WORK SHIFT Strategy," the key approach of the Medium-Term Management Plan, exceeded the plan.

The ratio of equity attributable to owners of parent to total assets

3 exceeded the Medium-term Management Plan target of 20%.

4

3Q FY3/22 Financial Highlights

Double-digit revenue backed by the Overseas WORK Business as the demand for people to perform a variety of jobs remained strong. Operating profit increased due to the growth in gross profit caused by higher permanent placement sales despite the contribution to earnings one year earlier of a one-time profit of about ¥900 million. Up-front investments of about ¥800 million in strategic investment domains (construction management, care support, startup company HR support) for the Perm SHIFT held down earnings somewhat.

(Billions of yen)

Revenue

Gross margin

Operating profit

3Q FY3/22

Vs. 3Q FY3/21

97.60 ＋10.7（＋9.46）

21.8% ＋1.5pt

4.16 ＋28.4（＋0.92）

"WORK SHIFT Strategy," the key approach of the Medium-Term Management Plan, progressed as planned.

5

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

Will Group Inc. published this content on 23 March 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 23 March 2022 03:33:07 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
All news about WILL GROUP, INC.
03/22WILL : Financial Results for the Third Quarter of the Fiscal Year Ending March 31, 2022
PU
03/16WILL : Corporate Governance Report
PU
03/08WILL : Supplementary Materials for the Third Quater of the Fiscal Year Ending March 31, 20..
PU
02/25WILL : Summary of Consolidated Financial Results for the Third Quarter of the Fiscal Year ..
PU
02/25Will Group, Inc. Provides Consolidated Earnings Guidance for Fiscal Year Ending March 3..
CI
02/25Will Group, Inc. Provides Dividend Guidance for Fiscal Year Ending March 31, 2022
CI
2021WILL : Financial Results for the First Half of the Fiscal Year Ending March 31, 2022
PU
2021WILL : Summary of Consolidated Financial Results for the Second Quarter of the Fiscal Year..
PU
2021WILL : Supplementary Materials for the First Half of the Fiscal Year Ending March 31, 2022
PU
2021Will Group, Inc. Provides Consolidated Earnings Guidance for Fiscal Year Ending March 3..
CI
More news
Analyst Recommendations on WILL GROUP, INC.
More recommendations
Financials
Sales 2021 118 B 981 M 981 M
Net income 2021 2 363 M 19,6 M 19,6 M
Net Debt 2021 7 049 M 58,5 M 58,5 M
P/E ratio 2021 10,9x
Yield 2021 2,10%
Capitalization 27 085 M 225 M 225 M
EV / Sales 2020 0,19x
EV / Sales 2021 0,27x
Nbr of Employees 5 255
Free-Float 59,2%
Chart WILL GROUP, INC.
Duration : Period :
Will Group, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends WILL GROUP, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBearishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Mean consensus -
Number of Analysts 0
Last Close Price 1 211,00
Average target price
Spread / Average Target -
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Shigeru Ohara President & Representative Director
Ryosuke Ikeda Chairman
Satoshi Takayama Executive Officer & General Manager-Administration
Shuhei Ito Independent Outside Director
Chie Ikegawa Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
WILL GROUP, INC.-12.53%236
RECRUIT HOLDINGS CO., LTD-23.80%72 842
PAYCHEX, INC.-7.21%45 699
TRINET GROUP, INC.-1.66%6 174
BENEFIT ONE INC.-47.36%3 469
TECHNOPRO HOLDINGS, INC.-4.44%3 014