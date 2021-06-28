Will : Financial Results for the Fiscal Year Ended March 31, 2021 and Medium-term Management Plan

Financial Results for the Fiscal Year Ended March 31, 2021 and Medium-term Management Plan
May 26, 2021 WILL GROUP, INC. (Tokyo Stock Exchange, First Section / Stock code: 6089)
Contents
Ⅰ. FY3/21 Results
Ⅱ. Medium-term Management Plan （WILL-being 2023）
Ⅲ. FY3/22 Earnings and Dividend Forecasts
2
3
FY3/21 Highlights
1
The negative impact of COVID-19 on business
operations is decreasing
2
Investments for recruiting and other activities restarted
slowly in 3Q
3 All financial indicators are improving
4
Operating profit was far above the forecast because of the success of measures to minimize the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic and due to government subsidies and other reasons.
(Billions of yen)
FY3/20
FY3/21
Vs. FY3/20
Vs. FY3/21 Forecast
(Forecast as of
Change
% change
Nov. 9, 2020)
Revenue
121.91
116.00
118.24
-3.66
-3.0%
+2.24
+1.9%
Gross profit
25.40
-
24.05
-1.34
-5.3%
(Gross margin)
(20.8%)
(20.3%)
(-0.5pt)
Operating profit
4.14
3.40
4.03
-0.11
-2.8%
+0.63
+18.5%
(Operating margin)
(3.4%)
(2.9%)
(+0.0pt)
Profit before tax
4.05
3.25
3.78
-0.26
-6.6%
+0.53
+16.6%
Profit attributable to owners
2.38
1.75
2.36
-0.01
-0.7%
+0.61
+35.1％
of parent
EBITDA
6.13
5.40
6.25
+0.12
+2.0％
+0.85
+15.9%
(Operating profit + Depreciation and amortization
Number of employees: 4,845 (+357 from the end of FY3/20)
5
This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.
Attachments
Disclaimer
Will Group Inc. published this content on 28 June 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 28 June 2021 19:34:04 UTC.