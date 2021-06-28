Log in
    6089   JP3154160000

WILL GROUP, INC.

(6089)
  Report
SummaryChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Will : Financial Results for the Fiscal Year Ended March 31, 2021 and Medium-term Management Plan

06/28/2021 | 03:36pm EDT
Financial Results for the Fiscal Year Ended March 31, 2021 and Medium-term Management Plan

May 26, 2021 WILL GROUP, INC. (Tokyo Stock Exchange, First Section / Stock code: 6089)

Contents

Ⅰ. FY3/21 Results

Ⅱ. Medium-term Management Plan （WILL-being 2023）

Ⅲ. FY3/22 Earnings and Dividend Forecasts

2

Ⅰ. FY3/21 Results

3

FY3/21 Highlights

1

The negative impact of COVID-19 on business

operations is decreasing

2

Investments for recruiting and other activities restarted

slowly in 3Q

3 All financial indicators are improving

4

FY3/21 Highlights

Operating profit was far above the forecast because of the success of measures to minimize the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic and due to government subsidies and other reasons.

(Billions of yen)

FY3/20

FY3/21

FY3/21

Vs. FY3/20

Vs. FY3/21 Forecast

(Forecast as of

Change

% change

Change

% change

Nov. 9, 2020)

Revenue

121.91

116.00

118.24

-3.66

-3.0%

+2.24

+1.9%

Gross profit

25.40

-

24.05

-1.34

-5.3%

-

-

(Gross margin)

(20.8%)

(20.3%)

(-0.5pt)

Operating profit

4.14

3.40

4.03

-0.11

-2.8%

+0.63

+18.5%

(Operating margin)

(3.4%)

(2.9%)

(3.4%)

(+0.0pt)

Profit before tax

4.05

3.25

3.78

-0.26

-6.6%

+0.53

+16.6%

Profit attributable to owners

2.38

1.75

2.36

-0.01

-0.7%

+0.61

+35.1

of parent

EBITDA

6.13

5.40

6.25

+0.12

+2.0

+0.85

+15.9%

(Operating profit + Depreciation and amortization

Number of employees: 4,845 (+357 from the end of FY3/20)

5

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

Will Group Inc. published this content on 28 June 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 28 June 2021 19:34:04 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
Financials
Sales 2022 120 B 1 081 M 1 081 M
Net income 2022 1 890 M 17,1 M 17,1 M
Net Debt 2022 - - -
P/E ratio 2022 11,8x
Yield 2022 2,50%
Capitalization 22 316 M 202 M 202 M
Capi. / Sales 2022 0,19x
Capi. / Sales 2023 0,18x
Nbr of Employees 4 845
Free-Float 59,6%
Managers and Directors
Shigeru Ohara President & Representative Director
Ryosuke Ikeda Chairman
Satoshi Takayama Executive Officer & General Manager-Administration
Shuhei Ito Independent Outside Director
Chie Ikegawa Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
WILL GROUP, INC.-0.40%202
RECRUIT HOLDINGS CO., LTD.27.79%82 117
PAYCHEX, INC.13.34%37 998
BENEFIT ONE INC.12.95%4 950
TRINET GROUP, INC.-7.70%4 901
TECHNOPRO HOLDINGS, INC.-8.42%2 538