Will : Financial Results for the Fiscal Year Ended March 31, 2021 and Medium-term Management Plan

FY3/21 Highlights

Operating profit was far above the forecast because of the success of measures to minimize the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic and due to government subsidies and other reasons.

(Billions of yen) FY3/20 FY3/21 FY3/21 Vs. FY3/20 Vs. FY3/21 Forecast (Forecast as of Change % change Change % change Nov. 9, 2020) Revenue 121.91 116.00 118.24 -3.66 -3.0% +2.24 +1.9% Gross profit 25.40 - 24.05 -1.34 -5.3% - - (Gross margin) (20.8%) (20.3%) (-0.5pt) Operating profit 4.14 3.40 4.03 -0.11 -2.8% +0.63 +18.5% (Operating margin) (3.4%) (2.9%) (3.4%) (+0.0pt) Profit before tax 4.05 3.25 3.78 -0.26 -6.6% +0.53 +16.6% Profit attributable to owners 2.38 1.75 2.36 -0.01 -0.7% +0.61 +35.1％ of parent EBITDA 6.13 5.40 6.25 +0.12 +2.0％ +0.85 +15.9% (Operating profit + Depreciation and amortization

Number of employees: 4,845 (+357 from the end of FY3/20)