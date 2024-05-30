Willamette Valley Vineyards, Inc. owns and operates vineyards, wineries and tasting rooms, and produces and distributes premium, super premium, and ultra-premium wines, primarily Pinot Noir, Pinot Gris, Chardonnay, Riesling and Sparkling wine. The Company has two segments: direct sales and distributor sales. The Direct sales segment includes retail sales in the tasting rooms, wine club sales, online sales, on-site events, kitchen and catering sales and other sales made directly to the consumer without the use of an intermediary. The Distributor sales segment includes all sales through a third party where prices are given at a wholesale rate. The grapes are harvested, fermented and made into wine primarily at the Company's winery in Turner, Oregon and the wines are sold principally under its Willamette Valley Vineyards label, but also under the Domaine Willamette, Griffin Creek, Tualatin Estate, Pambrun, Maison Bleue, Natoma, Metis, Pere Ami and Elton labels.