Board Diversity Matrix for Willamette Valley Vineyards

As of 05/31/2024

Total Number of Directors

7

Part I: Gender Identity

Female

Male

Non-Binary

Did Not

Disclose

Gender

Directors

2

5

Part II: Demographic Background

African American or Black

Alaskan Native or American Indian

Asian

Hispanic or Latinx

Native Hawaiian or Pacific Islander

White

2

5

Two or More Races or Ethnicities

LGBTQ+

Did Not Disclose Demographic Background

