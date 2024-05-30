Board Diversity Matrix for Willamette Valley Vineyards
As of 05/31/2024
Total Number of Directors
7
Part I: Gender Identity
Female
Male
Non-Binary
Did Not
Disclose
Gender
Directors
2
5
Part II: Demographic Background
African American or Black
Alaskan Native or American Indian
Asian
Hispanic or Latinx
Native Hawaiian or Pacific Islander
White
2
5
Two or More Races or Ethnicities
LGBTQ+
Did Not Disclose Demographic Background
