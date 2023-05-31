Willamette Valley Vineyards : Notice of Annual Meeting and Proxy Statement/2023 Annual Report - Click Here

Notice of the Annual Meeting of Stockholders

To be held: Saturday, July 15, 2023

Dear Shareholders,

You are cordially invited to the 2023 Annual Meeting of Shareholders ("Annual Meeting") of Willamette Valley Vineyards, Inc. (the "Company"), which will be held via online live webcast on Saturday, July 15, 2023, beginning at 11:00 a.m. Pacific Time.

The government-mandated "escheatment" process could adversely affect your shares. If the Company, or the Company's Transfer Agent, Equiniti, cannot locate you, they are required to transfer your shares to the state government as "unclaimed" property. Voting your shares or updating your contact information will assure your continued control of your shares. For registered shareholders, you can update your information by emailing us at: stock.offering@wvv.com. Beneficial owners should contact their brokerage firm with updates to their contact information.

The Annual Meeting can be accessed by visiting wvv.com/annualmeeting, where you will be able to participate in the meeting live and vote online. In order to be able to vote at the Annual Meeting, you will need your control number, which is included on your proxy ballot if you are a shareholder of record on May 11, 2023 or included with the form and voting instructions you received from your broker if you hold your shares in "street name." The Annual Meeting will be held for the following purposes:

To consider and vote upon a proposal to elect two members to our Board of Directors with terms ending at the annual meeting in 2026; To ratify the appointment by the Board of Directors of Moss Adams LLP as the independent registered public accounting firm of the Company for the year ending December 31, 2023; To conduct a non-binding advisory vote on the Company's executive compensation; To conduct a non-binding advisory vote on the frequency of future advisory votes on the Company's executive compensation; and To transact such other business as may properly come before the meeting or any postponements or adjournments of the meeting.

The foregoing items of business are more fully described in the proxy statement (the "Proxy Statement") that accompanies this notice.

Our Board of Directors fixed May 11, 2023 as the record date for the determination of shareholders entitled to notice of and to vote at the Annual Meeting and any postponements or adjournments of the meeting, and only shareholders of record at the close of business on that date are entitled to this notice and to vote at the Annual Meeting. A list of shareholders entitled to vote at the Annual Meeting will be available at our offices for ten days prior to the meeting.

We hope that you will use this opportunity to take an active part in our affairs by voting on the business to come before the Annual Meeting, either by executing and returning the enclosed proxy ballot or by casting your vote using the internet. An electronic version of the Proxy Statement and our Annual Report to Shareholders for the year ended December 31, 2022 is available at this web address: wvv.com/annualmeeting. Please access your Proxy using one of the methods outlined in the Proxy Statement - internet, regular mail, or telephone. If you receive more than one proxy card because you own shares registered in different names or addresses, each proxy card should be voted and returned.

BY ORDER OF THE BOARD OF DIRECTORS

