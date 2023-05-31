Willamette Valley Vineyards : Notice of Annual Meeting and Proxy Statement/2023 Annual Report - Click Here

Advanced search
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nasdaq
  5. Willamette Valley Vineyards, Inc.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    WVVI   US9691361003

WILLAMETTE VALLEY VINEYARDS, INC.

(WVVI)
  Report
Delayed Nasdaq  -  03:27:01 2023-05-31 pm EDT
5.990 USD   -0.17%
Notice of the Annual Meeting of Stockholders

To be held: Saturday, July 15, 2023

Dear Shareholders,

You are cordially invited to the 2023 Annual Meeting of Shareholders ("Annual Meeting") of Willamette Valley Vineyards, Inc. (the "Company"), which will be held via online live webcast on Saturday, July 15, 2023, beginning at 11:00 a.m. Pacific Time.

The government-mandated "escheatment" process could adversely affect your shares. If the Company, or the Company's Transfer Agent, Equiniti, cannot locate you, they are required to transfer your shares to the state government as "unclaimed" property. Voting your shares or updating your contact information will assure your continued control of your shares. For registered shareholders, you can update your information by emailing us at: stock.offering@wvv.com. Beneficial owners should contact their brokerage firm with updates to their contact information.

The Annual Meeting can be accessed by visiting wvv.com/annualmeeting, where you will be able to participate in the meeting live and vote online. In order to be able to vote at the Annual Meeting, you will need your control number, which is included on your proxy ballot if you are a shareholder of record on May 11, 2023 or included with the form and voting instructions you received from your broker if you hold your shares in "street name." The Annual Meeting will be held for the following purposes:

  1. To consider and vote upon a proposal to elect two members to our Board of Directors with terms ending at the annual meeting in 2026;
  2. To ratify the appointment by the Board of Directors of Moss Adams LLP as the independent registered public accounting firm of the Company for the year ending December 31, 2023;
  3. To conduct a non-binding advisory vote on the Company's executive compensation;
  4. To conduct a non-binding advisory vote on the frequency of future advisory votes on the Company's executive compensation; and
  5. To transact such other business as may properly come before the meeting or any postponements or adjournments of the meeting.

The foregoing items of business are more fully described in the proxy statement (the "Proxy Statement") that accompanies this notice.

Our Board of Directors fixed May 11, 2023 as the record date for the determination of shareholders entitled to notice of and to vote at the Annual Meeting and any postponements or adjournments of the meeting, and only shareholders of record at the close of business on that date are entitled to this notice and to vote at the Annual Meeting. A list of shareholders entitled to vote at the Annual Meeting will be available at our offices for ten days prior to the meeting.

We hope that you will use this opportunity to take an active part in our affairs by voting on the business to come before the Annual Meeting, either by executing and returning the enclosed proxy ballot or by casting your vote using the internet. An electronic version of the Proxy Statement and our Annual Report to Shareholders for the year ended December 31, 2022 is available at this web address: wvv.com/annualmeeting. Please access your Proxy using one of the methods outlined in the Proxy Statement - internet, regular mail, or telephone. If you receive more than one proxy card because you own shares registered in different names or addresses, each proxy card should be voted and returned.

BY ORDER OF THE BOARD OF DIRECTORS

/s/ Jim Bernau

Jim Bernau

President and Chairperson of the

Board of Directors

Turner, Oregon

May 31, 2023

CONTENTS

1.

INTRODUCTION

6

1.1

GENERAL

6

1.2

SOLICITATION, VOTING AND REVOCABILITY OF PROXIES

6

1.3

DIRECTORS AND EXECUTIVE OFFICERS

7

1.4

BOARD AND COMMITTEE MEETING ATTENDANCE

10

1.5

ANNUAL MEETING ATTENDANCE

10

1.6

INDEPENDENCE

10

1.7

COMMITTEES OF THE BOARD OF DIRECTORS

10

1.8

LEADERSHIP STRUCTURE OF BOARD OF DIRECTORS

12

1.9

ROLE OF BOARD OF DIRECTORS IN RISK OVERSIGHT

12

1.10 DIRECTOR COMPENSATION

12

1.11 COMMUNICATIONS TO THE BOARD OF DIRECTORS

13

1.12 CODE OF ETHICS

13

2.

EXECUTIVE COMPENSATION

13

2.1

SUMMARY COMPENSATION TABLE

13

2.2

COMPENSATION PHILOSOPHY

15

2.3

BERNAU EMPLOYMENT AGREEMENT

16

2.4

FERRY EMPLOYMENT AGREEMENT

16

2.5

SECURITY OWNERSHIP OF CERTAIN BENEFICIAL OWNERS AND MANAGEMENT

16

2.6

TRANSACTIONS WITH RELATED PERSONS

17

2.7

DELINQUENT SECTION 16 REPORTS

17

2.8

AUDIT COMMITTEE REPORT

17

2.9

FEES OF INDEPENDENT REGISTERED PUBLIC ACCOUNTING FIRM

18

3.

ELECTION OF DIRECTORS (PROPOSAL NO. 1)

18

4.

RATIFICATION OF APPOINTMENT OF INDEPENDENT AUDITORS (PROPOSAL NO. 2)

19

5.

APPROVAL ON COMPANY'S EXECUTIVE COMPENSATION (PROPOSAL NO. 3)

19

6. APPROVAL ON THE FREQUENCY OF THE COMPANY'S EXECUTIVE COMPENSATION (PROPOSAL NO. 4)

………………………………………………………………………………………………………………………...20

7.

SHAREHOLDER PROPOSALS AND NOMINATIONS OF DIRECTORS

20

7.1

SHAREHOLDER PROPOSALS FOR INCLUSION IN NEXT YEAR'S PROXY STATEMENT

20

7.2

OTHER SHAREHOLDER PROPOSALS

20

7.3

SHAREHOLDER DIRECTOR NOMINATIONS

21

8.

RESULTS OF ANNUAL MEETING

21

9.

HOUSEHOLDING

21

10.

COST OF SOLICITATION

22

11.

ADDITIONAL INFORMATION

22

ANNUAL REPORT TO SHAREHOLDERS

23

DESCRIPTION OF BUSINESS

23

INTRODUCTION

23

SEGMENTS

23

PRODUCTS

23

MARKET OVERVIEW

24

THE OREGON WINE INDUSTRY

24

COMPANY STRATEGY

25

VINEYARDS

26

WINERY

28

SALES AND DISTRIBUTION

29

DEPENDENCE ON MAJOR CUSTOMERS

30

COMPETITION

30

GOVERNMENTAL REGULATION OF THE WINE INDUSTRY

31

COSTS AND EFFECTS OF COMPLIANCE WITH LOCAL, STATE AND FEDERAL ENVIRONMENTAL LAWS

31

EMPLOYEES

31

ADDITIONAL INFORMATION

31

MARKET FOR COMMON EQUITY AND RELATED STOCKHOLDER MATTERS

32

MARKET INFORMATION

32

HOLDERS

32

DIVIDENDS

32

EQUITY COMPENSATION PLANS

32

RECENT SALES OF UNREGISTERED SECURITIES

32

ISSUER PURCHASES OF EQUITY SECURITIES…….......................................................................................................... 32

MANAGEMENT'S DISCUSSION AND ANALYSIS OR PLAN OF OPERATION

32

CRITICAL ACCOUNTING POLICIES AND ESTIMATES

33

OVERVIEW

32

RESULTS OF OPERATIONS

34

EBITDA

36

SALES……. ................................................................................................................................................................... 37

WINE INVENTORY

37

PRODUCTION CAPACITY

37

GRAPE SUPPLY

37

WINE QUALITY

38

SEASONALITY

38

LIQUIDITY AND CAPITAL RESOURCES

38

INFLATION

39

RISK FACTORS

39

UNRESOLVED STAFF COMMENTS

44

PROPERTIES

45

LEGAL PROCEEDINGS

45

CHANGES IN AND DISAGREEMENTS WITH ACCOUNTANTS ON ACCOUNTING AND FINANCIAL DISCLOSURE

45

DISCLOSURE CONTROLS AND PROCEDURES

45

INTERNAL CONTROL OVER FINANCIAL REPORTING

46

FINANCIAL STATEMENTS AND SUPPLEMENTARY DATA

47

Disclaimer

Willamette Valley Vineyards Inc. published this content on 31 May 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein.


© Publicnow 2023
