Willamette Valley Vineyards : Wishing You A Happy New Year



Just in time for the start of harvest, Greg Urmini is named our new Director of Winemaking & Vineyards. In this new position, Greg is responsible for the overall management of winemaking and vineyards, including 500 acres of sustainably-farmed, estate-grown vineyards in the Willamette Valley and 35 acres in the Walla Walla Valley and The Rocks District of Milton-Freewater AVAs.



Urmini will also oversee the construction of a new, state-of-the art winery on 40 acres in the Dundee Hills on property Willamette purchased four years ago for this purpose. It is close to the new boutique, sparkling winery called Domaine Willamette at the Bernau Estate Vineyard.