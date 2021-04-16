Willas Array Electronics : Positive Profit Alert

Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited, The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited and Singapore Exchange Securities Trading Limited take no responsibility for the contents of this announcement, make no representation as to its accuracy or completeness and expressly disclaim any liability whatsoever for any loss howsoever arising from or in reliance upon the whole or any part of the contents of this announcement.

Singapore Exchange Securities Trading Limited assumes no responsibility for the correctness of any of the statements made, reports contained or opinions expressed in this announcement.

WILLAS-ARRAY ELECTRONICS (HOLDINGS) LIMITED

威雅利電子(集團)有限公司

(Incorporated in Bermuda with limited liability)

(Hong Kong stock code: 854)

(Singapore stock code: BDR)

POSITIVE PROFIT ALERT

This announcement is made by Willas-Array Electronics (Holdings) Limited (the "Company" and, together with its subsidiaries, the "Group") pursuant to Rule 13.09 of the Rules Governing the Listing of Securities on The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited (the "HK Listing Rules") and the Inside Information Provisions (as defined in the HK Listing Rules) under Part XIVA of the Securities and Futures Ordinance (Chapter 571 of the Laws of Hong Kong), as well as in accordance with Rule 703 of the Listing Manual of Singapore Exchange Securities Trading Limited.

The board of directors of the Company (the "Board") is pleased to inform the shareholders and potential investors of the Company that, based on the Board's preliminary assessment of the unaudited consolidated management accounts of the Group for the financial year ended March 31, 2021 ("FY2021") (the "Unaudited Management Accounts"), it is expected that the Group is likely to record a consolidated net profit of between HK$88.0 million and HK$96.0 million for FY2021 as compared to a consolidated net loss of approximately HK$72.6 million for the financial year ended March 31, 2020 ("FY2020").

The expected turnaround in consolidated results from a net loss for FY2020 to a net profit for FY2021 is mainly attributable to the following factors: