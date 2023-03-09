Advanced search
    WLDN   US96924N1000

WILLDAN GROUP, INC.

(WLDN)
Delayed Nasdaq  -  04:00:01 2023-03-09 pm EST
17.05 USD   -1.04%
05:30pTranscript : Willdan Group, Inc., Q4 2022 Earnings Call, Mar 09, 2023
CI
04:21pEarnings Flash (WLDN) WILLDAN GROUP Posts Q4 Revenue $113.3M, vs. Street Est of $130.1M
MT
04:17pWilldan Group Reports Fourth Quarter/Full Year 2022 Results and Provides 2023 Outlook
BU
Transcript : Willdan Group, Inc., Q4 2022 Earnings Call, Mar 09, 2023

03/09/2023 | 05:30pm EST
Greetings, and welcome to the Willdan Group Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2022 Financial Results Conference Call. [Operator Instructions] It is now my pleasure to introduce your host, Al Kaschalk of...


Financials (USD)
Sales 2022 446 M - -
Net income 2022 -5,94 M - -
Net Debt 2022 - - -
P/E ratio 2022 -37,9x
Yield 2022 -
Capitalization 227 M 227 M -
Capi. / Sales 2022 0,51x
Capi. / Sales 2023 0,42x
Nbr of Employees 1 560
Free-Float 91,7%
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 4
Last Close Price 17,05 $
Average target price 27,25 $
Spread / Average Target 59,8%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Thomas D. Brisbin Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Michael A. Bieber President
Creighton Kim Early Chief Financial Officer & Vice President
Daniel Chow Chief Operating Officer
Keith W. Renken Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
WILLDAN GROUP, INC.-0.11%229
CINTAS CORPORATION-2.75%44 632
TELEPERFORMANCE SE6.06%14 588
EDENRED SE4.48%13 986
BUREAU VERITAS SA8.37%12 751
LG CORP.3.20%9 874