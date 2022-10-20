Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nasdaq
  5. Willdan Group, Inc.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    WLDN   US96924N1000

WILLDAN GROUP, INC.

(WLDN)
  Report
Real-time Estimate Cboe BZX  -  03:51 2022-10-20 pm EDT
12.75 USD   +3.24%
03:39pWilldan Awarded $57 Million Small Business Energy Efficiency Program
BU
10/06Willdan Sets Date for Third Quarter 2022 Earnings Release and Investor Conference Call
BU
08/05WILLDAN GROUP, INC. MANAGEMENT'S DISCUSSION AND ANALYSIS OF FINANCIAL CONDITION AND RESULTS OF OPERATIONS (form 10-Q)
AQ
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Willdan Awarded $57 Million Small Business Energy Efficiency Program

10/20/2022 | 03:39pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Willdan Group, Inc. (NASDAQ: WLDN) announced today that it has been awarded a three-year, $57 million contract by a utility to continue implementing a small business energy efficiency program across multiple states. Willdan has delivered this energy program since its initial launch and through multiple program expansions, providing technical services and implementing projects that include refrigeration, HVAC, water measures, and lighting upgrades.

“Small businesses have faced tremendous challenges during the pandemic,” said Tom Brisbin, Willdan’s CEO and Chairman. “This program allows us to continue improving their bottom lines through energy efficiency. Willdan is excited to support these community pillars while also lowering the carbon footprint of utilities.”

About Willdan

Willdan is a nationwide provider of professional, technical, and consulting services to utilities, government agencies, and private industry. Willdan’s service offerings span a broad set of complementary disciplines that include electric grid solutions, energy efficiency and sustainability, engineering and planning, and municipal financial consulting. For additional information, visit Willdan's website at www.willdan.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

Statements in this press release that are not purely historical are forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. It is important to note that Willdan’s actual results could differ materially from those in any such forward-looking statements. Factors that could cause actual results to differ materially include, but are not limited to, the risk factors listed from time to time in Willdan’s reports filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission, including, but not limited to, the Annual Report on Form 10-K filed for the year ended December 31, 2021. Willdan cautions investors not to place undue reliance on the forward-looking statements contained in this press release. Willdan disclaims any obligation to, and does not undertake to, update or revise any forward-looking statements in this press release.


© Business Wire 2022
All news about WILLDAN GROUP, INC.
03:39pWilldan Awarded $57 Million Small Business Energy Efficiency Program
BU
10/06Willdan Sets Date for Third Quarter 2022 Earnings Release and Investor Conference Call
BU
08/05WILLDAN GROUP, INC. MANAGEMENT'S DISCUSSION AND ANALYSIS OF FINANCIAL CONDITION AND RE..
AQ
08/04Willdan : Q2 Earnings Snapshot
AQ
08/04Transcript : Willdan Group, Inc., Q2 2022 Earnings Call, Aug 04, 2022
CI
08/04Willdan : Reports Second Quarter 2022 Results - Form 8-K
PU
08/04Willdan Group Reports Second Quarter 2022 Results
BU
08/04Willdan Group, Inc. Reports Earnings Results for the Second Quarter and Six Months Ende..
CI
08/04Willdan Group, Inc. Provides Revenue Guidance for Full Year 2022
CI
07/11Willdan Sets Date for Second Quarter 2022 Earnings Release and Investor Conference Call
BU
More news
Analyst Recommendations on WILLDAN GROUP, INC.
More recommendations
Financials (USD)
Sales 2022 445 M - -
Net income 2022 -6,20 M - -
Net Debt 2022 - - -
P/E ratio 2022 -26,3x
Yield 2022 -
Capitalization 164 M 164 M -
Capi. / Sales 2022 0,37x
Capi. / Sales 2023 0,30x
Nbr of Employees 1 560
Free-Float 91,7%
Chart WILLDAN GROUP, INC.
Duration : Period :
Willdan Group, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends WILLDAN GROUP, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 4
Last Close Price 12,35 $
Average target price 34,00 $
Spread / Average Target 175%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Thomas D. Brisbin Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Michael A. Bieber President
Creighton Kim Early Chief Financial Officer & Vice President
Daniel Chow Chief Operating Officer
Keith W. Renken Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
WILLDAN GROUP, INC.-64.77%164
CINTAS CORPORATION-9.68%40 644
TELEPERFORMANCE SE-32.63%15 262
EDENRED SE20.14%11 883
BUREAU VERITAS SA-17.82%10 612
LG CORP.-2.60%8 836