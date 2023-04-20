Advanced search
    WLDN   US96924N1000

WILLDAN GROUP, INC.

(WLDN)
04:00:00 2023-04-19 pm EDT
15.58 USD   +2.10%
09:12aWilldan Commits to Carbon Neutrality with the Release of Latest Sustainability Report
BU
04/19Willdan Announces First Quarter 2023 Earnings Release Date and Conference Call Information
BU
04/03Willdan Awarded Electric Vehicle Readiness Plan Development Contract for Merced County Association of Governments
BU
Willdan Commits to Carbon Neutrality with the Release of Latest Sustainability Report

04/20/2023 | 09:12am EDT
Willdan Group, Inc. (NASDAQ: WLDN) announced today that the company has published a sustainability report of initiatives and results for 2022. Our commitment to achieving carbon neutrality by our next reporting period is at the forefront of our sustainability efforts.

“Willdan continues to build a sustainable future with its capabilities in energy, advisory services, city services, and construction management,” said Chairman and Chief Executive Officer Tom Brisbin. “We are proud of our employees and their ongoing efforts to create a sustainable future for the communities we live and work in.”

Highlights of the 2022 Sustainability Report include:

  • Commitment to minimizing our footprint and to achieving carbon neutrality by our next reporting period
  • Target for a 50% reduction in Scope 1 and Scope 2 emissions by 2030
  • Building an inclusive workplace and support social progress by increasing the percentage of our minority workforce and for women to account for 50% of new hires by 2030

Detailed information about the company’s goals and its performance is available in the report online at www.willdan.com/sustainability.

About Willdan

Willdan is a nationwide provider of professional, technical, and consulting services to utilities, government agencies, and private industry. Willdan’s service offerings span a broad set of complementary disciplines that include electric grid solutions, energy efficiency and sustainability, energy policy planning and advisory, engineering and planning, and municipal financial consulting. For additional information, visit Willdan's website at www.willdan.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

Statements in this press release that are not purely historical are forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. It is important to note that Willdan’s actual results could differ materially from those in any such forward-looking statements. Factors that could cause actual results to differ materially include, but are not limited to, the risk factors listed from time to time in Willdan’s reports filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission, including, but not limited to, the Annual Report on Form 10-K filed for the year ended December 30, 2022. Willdan cautions investors not to place undue reliance on the forward-looking statements contained in this press release. Willdan disclaims any obligation to, and does not undertake to, update or revise any forward-looking statements in this press release.


© Business Wire 2023
Financials (USD)
Sales 2023 504 M - -
Net income 2023 0,27 M - -
Net Debt 2023 - - -
P/E ratio 2023 692x
Yield 2023 -
Capitalization 209 M 209 M -
Capi. / Sales 2023 0,41x
Capi. / Sales 2024 0,42x
Nbr of Employees 1 491
Free-Float 91,1%
Managers and Directors
Thomas D. Brisbin Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Michael A. Bieber President
Creighton Kim Early Chief Financial Officer & Vice President
Keith W. Renken Independent Director
Steven A. Cohen Lead Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
WILLDAN GROUP, INC.-14.51%209
CINTAS CORPORATION0.60%46 206
TELEPERFORMANCE SE-5.48%13 488
BUREAU VERITAS SA5.12%12 828
LG CORP.17.41%10 987
RITCHIE BROS. AUCTIONEERS INCORPORATED1.11%10 629
