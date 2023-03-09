Advanced search
    WLDN   US96924N1000

WILLDAN GROUP, INC.

(WLDN)
  Report
Delayed Nasdaq  -  04:00:01 2023-03-09 pm EST
17.05 USD   -1.04%
Willdan Group Reports Fourth Quarter/Full Year 2022 Results and Provides 2023 Outlook

03/09/2023 | 04:17pm EST
Willdan Group, Inc. (“Willdan”) (Nasdaq: WLDN) today reported financial results for its fourth quarter and fiscal year ended December 30, 2022 and outlook for 2023.

“In the fourth quarter, we achieved organic revenue growth of over 20% over the prior year,” said Tom Brisbin, Willdan’s Chairman and Chief Executive Officer. “Our energy efficiency, construction management, and civil engineering businesses, all performed very well in the fourth quarter and we successfully navigated several CA IOU contract changes. This fourth quarter momentum, and our start to the new year, underlies our expectation that 2023 will be a strong year.”

Fourth Quarter 2022 Highlights

  • Consolidated contract revenue was $113.3 million compared to $92.2 million in the fourth quarter of 2021, a 23% increase.
  • Net revenue* was $64.6 million compared to $51.8 million in the fourth quarter of 2021, a 25% increase.
  • Net loss of $(0.4) million compared to a net loss of $(0.9) million in the fourth quarter of 2021, a 52% improvement.
  • Adjusted EBITDA* was $11.8 million compared to $9.4 million in the fourth quarter of 2021, a 25% increase.
  • GAAP EPS was $(0.03) per diluted share compared to $(0.07) per diluted share in the fourth quarter of 2021, a 57% improvement.
  • Adjusted Diluted EPS* was $0.36 per share compared to $0.47 per share in the fourth quarter of 2021, a 23% decrease.

Fiscal Year 2022 Highlights

  • Consolidated contract revenue was $429.1 million compared to $353.8 million in 2021, a 21% increase.
  • Net revenue* was $226.6 million compared to $201.5 million in 2021, a 12% increase.
  • Net loss of $(8.4) million compared to a net loss of $(8.4) million in 2021.
  • Adjusted EBITDA* was $23.3 million compared to $27.5 million in 2021, a 15% decrease.
  • GAAP EPS was $(0.65) per diluted share compared to $(0.68) per diluted share in 2021, a 4% improvement.
  • Adjusted Diluted EPS* was $0.88 per share compared to $1.55 per share in 2021, a 43% decrease.

Fiscal Year 2023 Financial Targets

  • Net revenue* growth between 7% and 9%.
  • Adjusted Diluted EPS* between $1.24 per share and $1.32 per share.
  • Adjusted EBITDA* between $35 million and $39 million.

*See “Use of Non-GAAP Financial Measures” below.
The financial targets above assume no change in the current economic environment and do not include the effects of any acquisitions that may take place during fiscal year 2023. Certain components of the financial targets provided are subject to quarterly fluctuations.

Fourth Quarter 2022 Conference Call

Willdan will be hosting a conference call to discuss its fourth quarter and full year 2022 financial results today, at 5:30 p.m. Eastern/2:30 p.m. Pacific. To access the call, listeners should dial 877-407-2988 (or 201-389-0923) approximately five minutes prior to the scheduled start time. The conference call will be webcast simultaneously on Willdan’s website at ir.willdangroup.com and selecting “Events & Presentations”.

A replay of the conference call will be available through Willdan’s website at ir.willdangroup.com and selecting “Events & Presentations”.

An Investor Report containing supplemental financial information can also be accessed through Willdan’s website at ir.willdangroup.com and selecting “Stock Information”.

About Willdan Group, Inc.

Willdan is a nationwide provider of professional, technical and consulting services to utilities, government agencies, and private industry. Willdan’s service offerings span a broad set of complementary disciplines that include electric grid solutions, energy efficiency and sustainability, engineering and planning, and municipal financial consulting. For additional information, visit Willdan's website at www.willdan.com.

Use of Non-GAAP Financial Measures

“Net Revenue,” defined as contract revenue as reported in accordance with GAAP minus subcontractor services and other direct costs, is a non-GAAP financial measure. Net Revenue is a supplemental measure that Willdan believes enhances investors’ ability to analyze Willdan’s business trends and performance because it substantially measures the work performed by Willdan’s employees. In the course of providing services, Willdan routinely subcontracts various services. Generally, these subcontractor services and other direct costs are passed through to Willdan’s clients and, in accordance with U.S. generally accepted accounting principles (“GAAP”) and industry practice, are included in Willdan’s revenue when it is Willdan’s contractual responsibility to procure or manage such subcontracted activities. Because subcontractor services and other direct costs can vary significantly from project to project and period to period, changes in revenue may not necessarily be indicative of Willdan’s business trends. Accordingly, Willdan segregates subcontractor services and other direct costs from revenue to promote a better understanding of Willdan’s business by evaluating revenue exclusive of subcontract services and other direct costs associated with external service providers. A reconciliation of Willdan’s contract revenue as reported in accordance with GAAP to Net Revenue is provided at the end of this press release. A reconciliation of targeted contract revenue for fiscal year 2023 as reported in accordance with GAAP to targeted Net Revenues for fiscal year 2023, which is a forward-looking non-GAAP financial measure, is not provided because Willdan is unable to provide such reconciliation without unreasonable effort. The inability to provide a reconciliation is due to the uncertainty and inherent difficulty of predicting the subcontractor services and other director costs that are subtracted from contract revenues in order to derive Net Revenues. While subcontractor costs have increased recently, subcontractor costs can vary significantly from period to period. Subcontractor costs and other direct costs were 43.0% and 47.2% of contract revenue for the quarter ended December 30, 2022 and fiscal year 2022, respectively, and 43.8% and 43.0% for the quarter ended December 31, 2021 and fiscal year 2021, respectively.

“Adjusted EBITDA,” defined as net income plus interest expense, income tax expense, stock-based compensation, interest accretion, depreciation and amortization, transaction costs, gain on sale of equipment, and tax benefit distribution, is a non-GAAP financial measure. Adjusted EBITDA is a supplemental measure used by Willdan’s management to measure Willdan’s operating performance. Willdan believes Adjusted EBITDA is useful because it allows Willdan’s management to evaluate its operating performance and compare the results of its operations from period to period and against its peers without regard to its financing methods, capital structure and non-operating expenses. Willdan uses Adjusted EBITDA to evaluate its performance for, among other things, budgeting, forecasting and incentive compensation purposes.

Certain items excluded from Adjusted EBITDA are significant components in understanding and assessing a company’s financial performance, such as a company’s costs of capital and stock-based compensation, as well as the historical costs of depreciable assets. A reconciliation of net income as reported in accordance with GAAP to Adjusted EBITDA is provided at the end of this press release.

“Adjusted Net Income,” defined as net income plus stock-based compensation, intangible amortization, interest accretion, transaction costs, deferred tax valuation, and tax benefit distribution, each net of tax, is a non-GAAP financial measure.

“Adjusted Diluted EPS,” defined as net income plus stock-based compensation, intangible amortization, interest accretion, transaction costs, deferred tax valuation, and tax benefit distribution, each net of tax, all divided by the diluted weighted-average shares outstanding, is a non-GAAP financial measure. Adjusted Net Income and Adjusted Diluted EPS are supplemental measures used by Willdan’s management to measure its operating performance. Willdan believes Adjusted Net Income and Adjusted Diluted EPS are useful because they allow Willdan’s management to more closely evaluate and explain the operating results of Willdan’s business by removing certain non-operating expenses. Reconciliations of net income as reported in accordance with GAAP to Adjusted Net Income and diluted EPS as reported in accordance with GAAP to Adjusted Diluted EPS are provided at the end of this press release.

Willdan’s definitions of Net Revenue, Adjusted EBITDA, Adjusted Net Income and Adjusted Diluted EPS have limitations as analytical tools and may differ from other companies reporting similarly named measures or from similarly named measures Willdan has reported in prior periods. These measures should be considered in addition to, and not as a substitute for, or superior to, other measures of financial performance prepared in accordance with GAAP, such as contract revenue, net income and diluted EPS.

Forward Looking Statements

Statements in this press release that are not purely historical, including statements regarding Willdan’s intentions, hopes, beliefs, expectations, representations, projections, estimates, plans or predictions of the future are forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, as amended, including statements regarding Willdan’s ability to capitalize on increased energy efficiency spending in large markets and expected benefits from its acquisitions and the impact of Covid-19 on Willdan’s business. All statements other than statements of historical fact included in this press release are forward-looking statements. It is important to note that Willdan’s actual results could differ materially from those in any such forward-looking statements. Important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from its expectations include, but are not limited to, Willdan’s ability to adequately complete projects in a timely manner, Willdan’s ability to compete successfully in the highly competitive energy services market, Willdan’s reliance on work from its top ten clients; changes in state, local and regional economies and government budgets; Willdan’s ability to win new contracts, to renew existing contracts and to compete effectively for contracts awarded through bidding processes; Willdan’s ability to make principal and interest payments on its outstanding debt as they come due and to comply with financial covenants contained in its debt agreements; Willdan’s ability to manage supply chain constraints, labor shortages, rising interest rates, and rising inflation; Willdan’s ability to obtain financing and to refinance its outstanding debt as it matures; Willdan’s ability to successfully integrate its acquisitions and execute on its growth strategy; Willdan’s ability to attract and retain managerial, technical, and administrative talent and the extent to which the Covid-19 pandemic and measures taken to contain its spread ultimately impact Willdan’s business, results of operation and financial condition.

All written and oral forward-looking statements attributable to Willdan, or persons acting on its behalf, are expressly qualified in their entirety by the cautionary statements and risk factors disclosed from time to time in Willdan’s reports filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission, including, but not limited to, the Annual Report on Form 10-K filed for the year ended December 30, 2022, as such disclosures may be amended, supplemented or superseded from time to time by other reports Willdan files with the Securities and Exchange Commission, including subsequent Annual Reports on Form 10-K, Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q or Current Reports on Form 8-K. Willdan cautions investors not to place undue reliance on the forward-looking statements contained in this press release. Willdan disclaims any obligation to, and does not undertake to, update or revise any forward-looking statements in this press release unless required by law.

 

WILLDAN GROUP, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES

CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS

(in thousands, except par value)

 

 

December 30,

 

December 31,

 

2022

 

2021

Assets

Current assets:

 

 

 

 

Cash and cash equivalents

$

8,806

$

11,221

 

Restricted cash

 

10,679

 

 

Accounts receivable, net of allowance for doubtful accounts of $640 and $1,115 at December 30, 2022 and December 31, 2021, respectively

 

60,202

 

67,211

 

Contract assets

 

83,060

 

59,288

 

Other receivables

 

4,773

 

6,267

 

Prepaid expenses and other current assets

 

6,454

 

4,972

 

Total current assets

 

173,974

 

148,959

 

Equipment and leasehold improvements, net

 

22,537

 

16,757

 

Goodwill

 

130,124

 

130,124

 

Right-of-use assets

 

12,390

 

15,177

 

Other intangible assets, net

 

41,486

 

52,713

 

Other assets

 

10,620

 

13,843

 

Deferred income taxes, net

 

18,543

 

16,849

 

Total assets

$

409,674

$

394,422

 

Liabilities and Stockholders’ Equity

Current liabilities:

 

 

 

 

Accounts payable

$

28,833

$

36,672

 

Accrued liabilities

 

59,110

 

35,680

 

Contingent consideration payable

 

4,000

 

10,206

 

Contract liabilities

 

12,585

 

13,499

 

Notes payable

 

16,903

 

15,036

 

Finance lease obligations

 

1,113

 

539

 

Lease liability

 

4,625

 

5,575

 

Total current liabilities

 

127,169

 

117,207

 

Contingent consideration payable

 

 

832

 

Notes payable

 

90,544

 

85,538

 

Finance lease obligations, less current portion

 

1,601

 

778

 

Lease liability, less current portion

 

8,599

 

10,768

 

Other noncurrent liabilities

 

259

 

78

 

Total liabilities

 

228,172

 

215,201

 

 

 

 

 

 

Commitments and contingencies

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Stockholders’ equity:

 

 

 

 

Preferred stock, $0.01 par value, 10,000 shares authorized, no shares issued and outstanding

 

 

 

Common stock, $0.01 par value, 40,000 shares authorized; 13,296 and 12,804 shares issued and outstanding at December 30, 2022 and December 31, 2021, respectively

 

133

 

128

 

Additional paid-in capital

 

177,718

 

167,032

 

Accumulated other comprehensive loss

 

 

(38

)

Retained earnings

 

3,651

 

12,099

 

Total stockholders’ equity

 

181,502

 

179,221

 

Total liabilities and stockholders’ equity

$

409,674

$

394,422

 

 

WILLDAN GROUP, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES

CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF COMPREHENSIVE INCOME

(in thousands, except per share amounts)

 

 

 

 

 

Three Months Ended

 

Year Ended

 

December 30,

 

December 31,

 

December 30,

 

December 31,

 

2022

 

2021

 

2022

 

2021

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Contract revenue

$

113,256

 

$

92,218

 

$

429,138

 

$

353,755

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Direct costs of contract revenue (inclusive of directly related depreciation and amortization):

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Salaries and wages

 

21,458

 

 

17,116

 

 

82,972

 

 

65,648

 

Subcontractor services and other direct costs

 

48,691

 

 

40,373

 

 

202,587

 

 

152,233

 

Total direct costs of contract revenue

 

70,149

 

 

57,489

 

 

285,559

 

 

217,881

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

General and administrative expenses:

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Salaries and wages, payroll taxes and employee benefits

 

21,632

 

 

16,282

 

 

81,801

 

 

73,812

 

Facilities and facility related

 

2,288

 

 

2,523

 

 

9,287

 

 

9,896

 

Stock-based compensation

 

1,747

 

 

2,214

 

 

8,373

 

 

16,563

 

Depreciation and amortization

 

4,249

 

 

4,468

 

 

17,489

 

 

17,146

 

Other

 

8,593

 

 

8,115

 

 

33,692

 

 

27,148

 

Total general and administrative expenses

 

38,509

 

 

33,602

 

 

150,642

 

 

144,565

 

Income (Loss) from operations

 

4,598

 

 

1,127

 

 

(7,063

)

 

(8,691

)

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Other income (expense):

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Interest expense, net

 

(2,112

)

 

(769

)

 

(5,328

)

 

(3,869

)

Other, net

 

(327

)

 

122

 

 

939

 

 

156

 

Total other expense, net

 

(2,439

)

 

(647

)

 

(4,389

)

 

(3,713

)

Income (Loss) before income taxes

 

2,159

 

 

480

 

 

(11,452

)

 

(12,404

)

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Income tax (benefit) expense

 

2,584

 

 

1,370

 

 

(3,004

)

 

(3,987

)

Net income (loss)

 

(425

)

 

(890

)

 

(8,448

)

 

(8,417

)

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Other comprehensive income (loss):

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Unrealized gain (loss) on derivative contracts, net of tax

 

 

 

107

 

 

38

 

 

450

 

Comprehensive income (loss)

$

(425

)

$

(783

)

$

(8,410

)

$

(7,967

)

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Earnings (Loss) per share:

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Basic

$

(0.03

)

$

(0.07

)

$

(0.65

)

$

(0.68

)

Diluted

$

(0.03

)

$

(0.07

)

$

(0.65

)

$

(0.68

)

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Weighted-average shares outstanding:

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Basic

 

13,138

 

 

12,660

 

 

13,013

 

 

12,458

 

Diluted

 

13,138

 

 

12,660

 

 

13,013

 

 

12,458

 

WILLDAN GROUP, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES

CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS

(in thousands)

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Year Ended

 

December 30,

 

December 31,

 

2022

 

2021

Cash flows from operating activities:

 

 

 

 

Net income (loss)

$

(8,448

)

$

(8,417

)

Adjustments to reconcile net income (loss) to net cash provided by (used in) operating activities:

 

 

 

 

Depreciation and amortization

 

17,489

 

 

17,146

 

Deferred income taxes, net

 

(1,694

)

 

(2,738

)

(Gain) loss on sale/disposal of equipment

 

(64

)

 

(24

)

Provision for doubtful accounts

 

243

 

 

102

 

Stock-based compensation

 

8,373

 

 

16,563

 

Accretion and fair value adjustments of contingent consideration

 

3,168

 

 

2,333

 

Changes in operating assets and liabilities, net of effects from business acquisitions:

 

 

 

 

Accounts receivable

 

6,766

 

 

(14,209

)

Contract assets

 

(23,772

)

 

3,138

 

Other receivables

 

1,494

 

 

138

 

Prepaid expenses and other current assets

 

(1,230

)

 

828

 

Other assets

 

3,223

 

 

(7,849

)

Accounts payable

 

(7,839

)

 

(4,700

)

Accrued liabilities

 

12,970

 

 

1,625

 

Contract liabilities

 

(914

)

 

6,065

 

Right-of-use assets

 

(332

)

 

(197

)

Net cash (used in) provided by operating activities

 

9,433

 

 

9,804

 

Cash flows from investing activities:

 

 

 

 

Purchase of equipment and leasehold improvements

 

(9,602

)

 

(8,500

)

Proceeds from sale of equipment

 

75

 

 

46

 

Net cash (used in) provided by investing activities

 

(9,527

)

 

(8,454

)

Cash flows from financing activities:

 

 

 

 

Payments on contingent consideration

 

(10,206

)

 

(6,615

)

Receipt of restricted cash

 

10,679

 

 

 

Payments on notes payable

 

(1,920

)

 

(1,909

)

Payments on debt issuance costs

 

(177

)

 

 

Proceeds from notes payable

 

1,718

 

 

2,074

 

Borrowings under term loan facility and line of credit

 

20,000

 

 

 

Repayments under term loan facility and line of credit

 

(13,000

)

 

(13,000

)

Principal payments on finance leases

 

(1,054

)

 

(545

)

Proceeds from stock option exercise

 

274

 

 

1,924

 

Proceeds from sales of common stock under employee stock purchase plan

 

3,036

 

 

2,655

 

Cash used to pay taxes on stock grants

 

(992

)

 

(3,117

)

Restricted Stock Award and Units

 

 

 

(1

)

Net cash (used in) provided by financing activities

 

8,358

 

 

(18,534

)

Net increase (decrease) in cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash

 

8,264

 

 

(17,184

)

Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash at beginning of period

 

11,221

 

 

28,405

 

Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash at end of period

$

19,485

 

$

11,221

 

Supplemental disclosures of cash flow information:

 

 

 

 

Cash paid (received) during the period for:

 

 

 

 

Interest

$

5,066

 

$

3,545

 

Income taxes

 

(1,120

)

 

(1,616

)

Supplemental disclosures of noncash investing and financing activities:

 

 

 

 

Other working capital adjustment

 

 

 

 

Equipment acquired under finance leases

 

2,451

 

 

1,376

 

 

Willdan Group, Inc. and Subsidiaries

Reconciliation of GAAP Revenue to Net Revenue

(in thousands)

(Non-GAAP Measure)

 

 

Three Months Ended

 

Year Ended

 

December 30,

 

December 31,

 

December 30,

 

December 31,

 

2022

 

2021

 

2022

 

2021

Consolidated

 

 

 

 

Contract revenue

$

113,256

$

92,218

$

429,138

$

353,755

Subcontractor services and other direct costs

 

48,691

 

40,373

 

202,587

 

152,233

Net Revenue

$

64,565

$

51,845

$

226,551

$

201,522

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Energy segment

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Contract revenue

$

95,274

$

76,407

$

357,460

$

286,384

Subcontractor services and other direct costs

 

48,020

 

40,239

 

199,465

 

146,269

Net Revenue

$

47,254

$

36,168

$

157,995

$

140,115

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Engineering and Consulting segment

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Contract revenue

$

17,982

$

15,811

$

71,678

$

67,371

Subcontractor services and other direct costs

 

671

 

134

 

3,122

 

5,964

Net Revenue

$

17,311

$

15,677

$

68,556

$

61,407

 

Willdan Group, Inc. and Subsidiaries

Reconciliation of GAAP Net Income to Adjusted EBITDA

(in thousands)

(Non-GAAP Measure)

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Three Months Ended

 

Year Ended

 

December 30,

 

December 31,

 

December 30,

 

December 31,

 

2022

 

2021

 

2022

 

2021

Net income (loss)

$

(425

)

$

(890

)

$

(8,448

)

$

(8,417

)

Interest expense

 

2,112

 

 

769

 

 

5,328

 

 

3,869

 

Income tax expense (benefit)

 

2,584

 

 

1,370

 

 

(3,004

)

 

(3,987

)

Stock-based compensation

 

1,747

 

 

2,214

 

 

8,373

 

 

16,563

 

Interest accretion (1)

 

1,509

 

 

1,473

 

 

3,168

 

 

2,333

 

Depreciation and amortization

 

4,249

 

 

4,468

 

 

17,489

 

 

17,146

 

Transaction costs (2)

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

43

 

(Gain) Loss on sale of equipment

 

3

 

 

13

 

 

(64

)

 

(24

)

Tax benefit distribution

 

 

 

 

 

434

 

 

 

Adjusted EBITDA

$

11,779

 

$

9,417

 

$

23,276

 

$

27,526

 

(1)

Interest accretion represents the imputed interest and fair value adjustments to estimated contingent consideration.

(2)

Transaction costs represents acquisition and acquisition related costs.

Willdan Group, Inc. and Subsidiaries

Reconciliation of GAAP Net Income to Adjusted Net Income and Adjusted Diluted EPS

(in thousands, except per share amounts)

(Non-GAAP Measure)

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Three Months Ended

 

Year Ended

 

December 30,

 

December 31,

 

December 30,

 

December 31,

 

2022

 

2021

 

2022

 

2021

Net income (loss)

$

(425

)

$

(890

)

$

(8,448

)

$

(8,417

)

Adjustment for stock-based compensation

 

1,747

 

 

2,214

 

 

8,373

 

 

16,563

 

Tax effect of stock-based compensation

 

(249

)

 

(278

)

 

(1,194

)

 

(2,079

)

Adjustment for intangible amortization

 

2,697

 

 

2,886

 

 

11,228

 

 

11,543

 

Tax effect of intangible amortization

 

(385

)

 

(362

)

 

(1,601

)

 

(1,449

)

Adjustment for interest accretion

 

1,509

 

 

1,473

 

 

3,168

 

 

2,333

 

Tax effect of interest accretion

 

(215

)

 

(185

)

 

(452

)

 

(293

)

Adjustment for transaction costs

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

43

 

Tax effect of transaction costs

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

(5

)

Adjustment for deferred tax valuation

 

 

 

1,105

 

 

 

 

1,105

 

Tax effect of deferred tax valuation

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Adjustment for tax benefit distribution

 

 

 

 

 

434

 

 

 

Tax effect of tax benefit distribution

 

 

 

 

 

(62

)

 

 

Adjusted Net Income (Loss)

$

4,679

 

$

5,963

 

$

11,446

 

$

19,344

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Diluted weighted-average shares outstanding

 

13,138

 

 

12,660

 

 

13,013

 

 

12,458

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Diluted earnings (loss) per share

$

(0.03

)

$

(0.07

)

$

(0.65

)

$

(0.68

)

Impact of adjustment:

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Stock-based compensation per share

 

0.13

 

 

0.16

 

 

0.64

 

 

1.33

 

Tax effect of stock-based compensation per share

 

(0.02

)

 

(0.02

)

 

(0.09

)

 

(0.17

)

Intangible amortization per share

 

0.21

 

 

0.23

 

 

0.86

 

 

0.93

 

Tax effect of intangible amortization per share

 

(0.03

)

 

(0.03

)

 

(0.12

)

 

(0.12

)

Interest accretion per share

 

0.12

 

 

0.12

 

 

0.24

 

 

0.19

 

Tax effect of interest accretion per share

 

(0.02

)

 

(0.01

)

 

(0.03

)

 

(0.02

)

Transaction costs per share

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

0.00

 

Tax effect of transaction costs per share

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

(0.00

)

Deferred tax valuation per share

 

 

 

0.09

 

 

 

 

0.09

 

Tax effect of deferred tax valuation per share

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Tax benefit distribution per share

 

 

 

 

 

0.03

 

 

 

Tax effect of tax benefit distribution per share

 

 

 

 

 

(0.00

)

 

 

Adjusted Diluted EPS

$

0.36

 

$

0.47

 

$

0.88

 

$

1.55

 

 


© Business Wire 2023
