Willdan Group, Inc. (NASDAQ: WLDN) announced today that Clark County School District – the fifth largest school district in the United States – has selected Willdan to design, implement, and maintain advanced lighting and controls upgrades. This $46 million energy savings contract focuses on energy efficiency projects and is expected to transform Nevada’s learning environment over the next 10 years.

Combined, these projects are expected to reduce the District’s energy costs by over $2 million and operational costs by more than $360,000 annually. Willdan will also lead ongoing student, faculty, and community engagement to promote awareness around energy efficiency, utility conservation, decarbonization, and the benefits of these approaches.

“These projects will benefit the local economy and some of the youngest Clark County residents,” said Mike Bieber, Willdan’s CEO. “We’ve prequalified local expertise to support the District’s scope. We’re excited to use these projects to showcase STEM in action and to help the community experience the benefits of energy-efficient technologies first-hand.”

About Clark County School District

The Clark County School District (CCSD) educates 300,000 southern Nevada children. As the fifth largest district in the United States, the Clark County School District includes a variety of urban and rural settings in the most populous region of Nevada. With nationally recognized Magnet Schools and Career & Technical Academies, an online secondary school, and several International Baccalaureate programs for K-12 students, CCSD offers many exciting choices for families and, as the largest employer in Nevada, many career opportunities for its employees and community.

About Willdan

Willdan is a nationwide provider of professional, technical, and consulting services to utilities, government agencies, and private industry. Willdan’s service offerings span a broad set of complementary disciplines that include electric grid solutions, energy efficiency and sustainability, energy policy planning and advisory, engineering and planning, and municipal financial consulting. For additional information, visit Willdan's website at www.willdan.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

Statements in this press release that are not purely historical are forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. It is important to note that Willdan’s actual results could differ materially from those in any such forward-looking statements. Factors that could cause actual results to differ materially include, but are not limited to, the risk factors listed from time to time in Willdan’s reports filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission, including, but not limited to, the Annual Report on Form 10-K filed for the year ended December 30, 2022. Willdan cautions investors not to place undue reliance on the forward-looking statements contained in this press release. Willdan disclaims any obligation to, and does not undertake to, update or revise any forward-looking statements in this press release.

