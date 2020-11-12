Apollo says has no plans to take Britain's William Hill private
11/12/2020 | 02:30am EST
(Reuters) - Private equity group Apollo Global Management said on Thursday it does not intend to make any offer to acquire British gambling firm William Hill, which in September agreed to be bought by U.S. casino operator Caesars Entertainment.
Sources had told Reuters in September that Caesars could sell William Hill's UK assets to Apollo as part of its deal.
(Reporting by Pushkala Aripaka in Bengaluru; editing by Uttaresh.V)