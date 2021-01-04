Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  London Stock Exchange  >  William Hill    WMH   GB0031698896

WILLIAM HILL

(WMH)
  Report
Real-time Estimate Quote. Real-time Estimate CHI-X - 01/04 03:14:05 am
270.35 GBX   +0.09%
02:47aLadbrokes owner Entain receives $11 billion takeover offer from MGM
RE
01/03MGM seeks to buy Ladbrokes owner Entain - WSJ
RE
2020WILLIAM HILL : Launches Washington D.C. Mobile Sports Book
PU
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener StrategiesAnalyst Recommendations

Ladbrokes owner Entain receives $11 billion takeover offer from MGM

01/04/2021 | 02:47am EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
FILE PHOTO: The Circus Circus hotel and casino is seen along the Las Vegas strip

(Reuters) -Ladbrokes owner Entain Plc said on Monday an $11 billion bid proposal from U.S. casino operator MGM Resorts significantly undervalued its business in the latest transatlantic move in a fast consolidating sector.

The proposed offer of 1,383 pence per Entain share implies a total deal value of 8.09 billion pounds ($11.08 billion), according to a Reuters calculation. It represents a premium of 22% to Entain's last close.

The United States is seen as the next big growth market for sports betting, spawning a series of transatlantic partnerships tapping into European expertise such as Britain's William Hill being bought by Caesars Entertainment in a 2.9 billion pound deal announced in September.

Entain said it received multiple proposals from MGM, with the most recent one being MGM's offer of 0.6 of its shares for each Entain share.

The British company, previously known as GVC, said its shareholders would own about 41.5% of the enlarged MGM.

MGM has indicated that a limited partial cash alternative would also be made available to Entain shareholders, the company said. ($1 = 0.7301 pounds)

(Reporting by Tanishaa Nadkar in Bengaluru; Editing by Ramakrishnan M.)


© Reuters 2021
All news about WILLIAM HILL
02:47aLadbrokes owner Entain receives $11 billion takeover offer from MGM
RE
01/03MGM seeks to buy Ladbrokes owner Entain - WSJ
RE
2020WILLIAM HILL : Launches Washington D.C. Mobile Sports Book
PU
2020FORM 8.3 - THE VANGUARD GROUP, INC. : William Hill plc
DJ
2020WILLIAM HILL : HBK Investments LP - Form 8.3 - William Hill Plc
PR
2020PENTWATER CAPITAL MANAGEMENT LP : - Form 8.3 - William Hill PLC
PR
2020WILLIAM HILL : Samson Rock Capital LLP - Form 8.3 - William Hill Plc
PR
2020SECTOR UPDATE : Consumer Stocks Steady in Pre-Bell Tuesday Trading
MT
2020CAESARS ENTERTAINMENT : William Hill Merger Gets Antitrust Clearance
MT
2020WILLIAM HILL : Caesars Entertainment to Complete William Hill Acquisition in Mar..
MT
More news
Financials
Sales 2020 1 268 M 1 735 M 1 735 M
Net income 2020 127 M 174 M 174 M
Net Debt 2020 300 M 411 M 411 M
P/E ratio 2020 28,9x
Yield 2020 -
Capitalization 2 837 M 3 880 M 3 882 M
EV / Sales 2020 2,47x
EV / Sales 2021 1,99x
Nbr of Employees 12 000
Free-Float 85,1%
Chart WILLIAM HILL
Duration : Period :
William Hill Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends WILLIAM HILL
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 15
Average target price 268,25 GBX
Last Close Price 270,10 GBX
Spread / Highest target 2,55%
Spread / Average Target -0,68%
Spread / Lowest Target -18,5%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
Ulrik Bengtsson Chief Executive Officer & Director
Roger William Devlin Non-Executive Chairman
Stephen Parry Chief Operating Officer
Matthew Ashley Chief Financial Officer & Executive Director
Satty Bhens Chief Technology & Product Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
WILLIAM HILL0.00%3 880
SANDS CHINA LTD.-18.25%35 531
GALAXY ENTERTAINMENT GROUP LIMITED4.97%33 753
FLUTTER ENTERTAINMENT PLC0.00%33 284
EVOLUTION GAMING GROUP AB0.00%21 551
CAESARS ENTERTAINMENT, INC.0.00%15 469
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2021 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Stock quotes are provided by Factset, Morningstar and S&P Capital IQ