Borrowings increased $17.0 million, or 50.0%, to $51.0 million at September 30, 2023, from $34.0 million at June 30, 2023. During the quarter ended September 30, 2023, the Company borrowed from the FHLB of Pittsburgh to fund a portion of the $19.8 million of share repurchases.

Stockholders' equity decreased $24.3 million, or 15.1%, to $136.4 million at September 30, 2023, from $160.7 million at June 30, 2023. The decrease in stockholders' equity was primarily due to the repurchase of 1,624,018 shares at a total cost of $19.8 million, or $12.16 per share, during the quarter ended September 30, 2023 under the Company's previously announced stock repurchase programs, as well as a $4.6 million increase in the accumulated other comprehensive loss component of equity related to the unrealized loss on available for sale securities, the payment of a $0.03 per share quarterly cash dividend in August 2023 totaling $348 thousand, and a $226 thousand one-time cumulative effect decrease to retained earnings from the adoption of ASU 2016-13. These decreases to stockholders' equity were partially offset by $179 thousand of net income during the quarter ended September 30, 2023. Book value per share measured $12.60 as of September 30, 2023 compared to $12.91 as of June 30, 2023, and tangible book value per share(3) measured $12.10 as of September 30, 2023 compared to $12.48 as of June 30, 2023.

Net Interest Income

For the quarter ended September 30, 2023, net interest income was $4.7 million, a decrease of $1.5 million, or 24.0%, from the quarter ended September 30, 2022. The decrease in net interest income was primarily due to an increase in interest expense on deposits and borrowings, partially offset by an increase in interest income on loans and investments. The net interest margin measured 2.52% for the quarter ended September 30, 2023, compared to 3.19% for the quarter ended September 30, 2022. The decrease in the net interest margin during the quarter ended September 30, 2023, compared to the same period in 2022 was primarily due to an increase in the average balance of deposits and the rise in interest rates that caused an increase in the cost of borrowings and deposits that exceeded the increase in interest income on loans and investments.

Non-interest Income

For the quarter ended September 30, 2023, non-interest income totaled $650 thousand, an increase of $368 thousand, or 130.5%, from the quarter ended September 30, 2022. The increase was primarily due to a $73 thousand unrealized gain on equity securities recorded during the quarter ended September 30, 2023 compared to a $273 thousand unrealized loss on equity securities recorded during the quarter ended September 30, 2022.

Non-interest Expense

For the quarter ended September 30, 2023, non-interest expense totaled $5.2 million, a decrease of $338 thousand, or 6.1%, from the quarter ended September 30, 2022. The decrease in non-interest expense was primarily due to a $306 thousand decrease in salaries and employee benefits primarily due to a reduction in the number of full-time employees consistent with the Company's expense management initiatives.

Income Taxes

For the quarter ended September 30, 2023, the Company recorded a $15 thousand income tax benefit, reflecting an effective tax rate of (9.1)%, compared to a $67 thousand income tax benefit, reflecting an effective tax rate of (7.0)%, for the same period in 2022. The income tax benefit recorded during the quarter ended September 30, 2023 was primarily due to the $294 thousand of federal tax-exempt income recorded on bank-owned life insurance relative to the $164 thousand of income before income taxes. The Company recorded a $211 thousand income tax benefit related to a refund received associated with the carryback of net operating losses under the Coronavirus Aid, Relief, and Economic Security ("CARES") Act during the quarter ended September 30, 2022.

Asset Quality

Asset quality metrics remain strong with non-performing assets to total assets decreasing to 0.45% as of September 30, 2023 from 0.49% as of June 30, 2023. During the quarter ended September 30, 2023, we recorded a $5 thousand provision for credit losses primarily due to an increase in our commercial construction and land loans. During the quarter ended September 30, 2022, we did not record a provision for loan losses due to stable asset quality metrics and continued low levels of net charge- offs and non-performing assets. Our allowance for credit losses totaled $3.6 million, or 0.75% of total loans, as of September 30, 2023, compared to $3.3 million, or 0.69% of total loans, as of June 30, 2023.