October 18, 2023

Kenneth J. Stephon

WILLIAM PENN BANCORPORATION ANNOUNCES QUARTER END RESULTS AND CASH DIVIDEND TO SHAREHOLDERS

BRISTOL, PENNSYLVANIA, October 18, 2023 - William Penn Bancorporation ("William Penn" or the "Company") (NASDAQ CM: WMPN), the parent company of William Penn Bank (the "Bank"), today announced its financial results for the quarter ended September 30, 2023. William Penn recorded net income of $179 thousand, or $0.02 per basic and diluted share, for the quarter ended September 30, 2023 compared to net income of $1.0 million, or $0.08 per basic and diluted share, for the quarter ended September 30, 2022. William Penn recorded core net income(1) of $123 thousand, or $0.01 per basic and diluted share, for the quarter ended September 30, 2023 compared to core net income(1) of $1.0 million, or $0.08 per basic and diluted share, for the quarter ended September 30, 2022.

In addition, William Penn announced that its Board of Directors has declared a cash dividend of $0.03 per share, payable on November 9, 2023, to common shareholders of record at the close of business on October 30, 2023.

Kenneth J. Stephon, William Penn's Chairman, President and CEO, commented on the financial results, stating, "During our first fiscal quarter, we continued to repurchase shares under our existing stock repurchase programs and we repurchased 1,624,018 shares at a total cost of $19.8 million, an average of $12.16 per share. Also during the quarter, we announced that our Board of Directors authorized a new repurchase program to acquire up to 1,138,470 shares, or approximately 10.0% of our outstanding shares, that commenced upon the completion of the Company's prior stock repurchase program. We are authorized to repurchase a total of 5,387,159 shares under our previously announced stock repurchase programs and, as of September 30, 2023, we have repurchased a total of 4,804,489 shares at a total cost of $55.5 million, an average of $11.56 per share. We believe the opportunistic buyback of our stock delivers maximum value to our shareholders."

Mr. Stephon added, "The Company continues to maintain a strong capital position, posting a stockholders' equity to assets ratio of 16.43% and a tangible common equity ratio(2) of 15.89% at September 30, 2023. The strength of these ratios provides us with substantial support through these turbulent times and enables us to concentrate on managing our capital for the maximum benefit of our shareholders. This means maintaining a strong balance sheet and asset quality, focusing on disciplined expense management, buying back our stock whenever possible, and paying a sustainable cash dividend."

Highlights for the quarter ended September 30, 2023 are as follows:

    • As previously announced, on August 28, 2023, the Company's Board of Directors authorized a sixth stock repurchase program to acquire up to 1,138,470 shares, or approximately 10.0%, of the Company's outstanding shares, that commenced upon the completion of the Company's fifth stock repurchase program. During the quarter ended September 30, 2023, we repurchased 1,624,018 shares at a total cost of $19.8 million, an average of $12.16 per share. As of September 30, 2023, the Company had repurchased a total of 4,804,489 shares under these repurchase programs at a total cost of $55.5 million, or $11.56 per share.
  As used in this press release, core net income is a non-GAAP financial measure. This non-GAAP financial measure excludes certain pre-tax adjustments and the tax impact of such adjustments, and income tax benefit adjustments. For a reconciliation of this and other non-GAAP financial measures to their comparable GAAP measure, see "Non- GAAP Reconciliation" at the end of the press release.
  As used in this press release, tangible capital to tangible assets is a non-GAAP financial measure. This non-GAAP financial measure excludes goodwill and other intangible assets. For a reconciliation of this and other non-GAAP financial measures to their comparable GAAP measures, see "Non-GAAP Reconciliation" at the end of the press release.

  • William Penn recorded net income of $179 thousand, or $0.02 per basic and diluted share, and core net income(1) of $123 thousand, or $0.01 per basic and diluted share, for the quarter ended September 30, 2023.
  • Asset quality metrics remain strong with non-performing assets to total assets decreasing to 0.45% as of September 30, 2023 from 0.49% as of June 30, 2023.
  • On July 1, 2023, the Company adopted the provisions of Accounting Standards Update ("ASU") 2016-13:Financial Instruments - Credit Losses (Topic 326): Measurement of Credit Losses on Financial Instruments ("CECL") and recorded a cumulative effect decrease to retained earnings of $187 thousand related to loans and $39 thousand related to unfunded commitments. The Company determined that there was no impact to retained earnings related to available-for-sale or held-to-maturity debt securities as a result of adopting this guidance. Our allowance for credit losses totaled $3.6 million, or 0.75% of total loans, as of September 30, 2023, compared to $3.3 million, or 0.69% of total loans, as of June 30, 2023.
  • William Penn's net interest margin measured 2.52% for the quarter ended September 30, 2023 compared to 3.19% for the quarter ended September 30, 2022.
  • Book value per share measured $12.60 as of September 30, 2023 compared to $12.91 as of June 30, 2023. Tangible book value per share(3) measured $12.10 as of September 30, 2023 compared to $12.48 as of June 30, 2023. The decline in both book value per share and tangible book value per share was primarily due to a $4.6 million increase in the accumulated other comprehensive loss component of equity related to the unrealized loss on available for sale securities.

Statement of Financial Condition

Total assets decreased $17.6 million, or 2.1%, to $830.0 million at September 30, 2023, from $847.6 million at June 30, 2023, primarily due to an $11.1 million decrease in investments, a $5.4 million decrease in net loans and a $2.8 million decrease in cash and cash equivalents. The Company used $19.8 million of cash during the quarter ended September 30, 2023 to repurchase shares of stock under its previously announced stock repurchase programs.

Cash and cash equivalents decreased $2.8 million, or 13.6%, to $18.0 million at September 30, 2023, from $20.8 million at June 30, 2023. The decrease in cash and cash equivalents was primarily due to the repurchase of 1,624,018 shares at a total cost of $19.8 million and an $8.8 million decrease in deposits, partially offset by a $17.0 million increase in advances from the Federal Home Loan Bank ("FHLB") of Pittsburgh, $5.2 million of investment paydowns and a $5.4 million decrease in net loans.

Total investments decreased $11.1 million, or 4.2%, to $255.3 million at September 30, 2023, from $266.4 million at June 30, 2023. The decrease in investments was primarily due to a $6.0 million increase in the gross unrealized loss on available for sale securities, as well as principal paydowns of the securities included in the available for sale and held to maturity portfolios. The increase in the gross unrealized loss on available for sale securities is due to current interest rate levels relative to the Company's cost and not credit quality. The Company remains focused on maintaining a high-quality investment portfolio that provides a steady stream of cash flows both in the current and in rising interest rate environments.

Net loans decreased $5.4 million, or 1.1%, to $472.1 million at September 30, 2023, from $477.5 million at June 30, 2023. The interest rate environment has caused a slowdown in borrower demand. The Company maintains conservative lending practices and pricing discipline, and is focused on lending to borrowers with high credit quality within its market footprint.

Deposits decreased $8.8 million, or 1.4%, to $626.5 million at September 30, 2023, from $635.3 million at June 30, 2023. The decrease in deposits was primarily due to a $14.4 million decrease in money market accounts and a $5.1 million decrease in non-interest bearing checking accounts, partially offset by an $8.8 million increase in interest-bearing checking accounts and a $6.5 million increase in time deposit accounts. The interest rate environment has created significant pricing competition for deposits within our market.

  As used in this press release, tangible book value per share is a non-GAAP financial measure. This non-GAAP financial measure excludes goodwill and other intangible assets. For a reconciliation of this and other non-GAAP financial measures to their comparable GAAP measures, see "Non-GAAP Reconciliation" at the end of the press release.

Borrowings increased $17.0 million, or 50.0%, to $51.0 million at September 30, 2023, from $34.0 million at June 30, 2023. During the quarter ended September 30, 2023, the Company borrowed from the FHLB of Pittsburgh to fund a portion of the $19.8 million of share repurchases.

Stockholders' equity decreased $24.3 million, or 15.1%, to $136.4 million at September 30, 2023, from $160.7 million at June 30, 2023. The decrease in stockholders' equity was primarily due to the repurchase of 1,624,018 shares at a total cost of $19.8 million, or $12.16 per share, during the quarter ended September 30, 2023 under the Company's previously announced stock repurchase programs, as well as a $4.6 million increase in the accumulated other comprehensive loss component of equity related to the unrealized loss on available for sale securities, the payment of a $0.03 per share quarterly cash dividend in August 2023 totaling $348 thousand, and a $226 thousand one-time cumulative effect decrease to retained earnings from the adoption of ASU 2016-13. These decreases to stockholders' equity were partially offset by $179 thousand of net income during the quarter ended September 30, 2023. Book value per share measured $12.60 as of September 30, 2023 compared to $12.91 as of June 30, 2023, and tangible book value per share(3) measured $12.10 as of September 30, 2023 compared to $12.48 as of June 30, 2023.

Net Interest Income

For the quarter ended September 30, 2023, net interest income was $4.7 million, a decrease of $1.5 million, or 24.0%, from the quarter ended September 30, 2022. The decrease in net interest income was primarily due to an increase in interest expense on deposits and borrowings, partially offset by an increase in interest income on loans and investments. The net interest margin measured 2.52% for the quarter ended September 30, 2023, compared to 3.19% for the quarter ended September 30, 2022. The decrease in the net interest margin during the quarter ended September 30, 2023, compared to the same period in 2022 was primarily due to an increase in the average balance of deposits and the rise in interest rates that caused an increase in the cost of borrowings and deposits that exceeded the increase in interest income on loans and investments.

Non-interest Income

For the quarter ended September 30, 2023, non-interest income totaled $650 thousand, an increase of $368 thousand, or 130.5%, from the quarter ended September 30, 2022. The increase was primarily due to a $73 thousand unrealized gain on equity securities recorded during the quarter ended September 30, 2023 compared to a $273 thousand unrealized loss on equity securities recorded during the quarter ended September 30, 2022.

Non-interest Expense

For the quarter ended September 30, 2023, non-interest expense totaled $5.2 million, a decrease of $338 thousand, or 6.1%, from the quarter ended September 30, 2022. The decrease in non-interest expense was primarily due to a $306 thousand decrease in salaries and employee benefits primarily due to a reduction in the number of full-time employees consistent with the Company's expense management initiatives.

Income Taxes

For the quarter ended September 30, 2023, the Company recorded a $15 thousand income tax benefit, reflecting an effective tax rate of (9.1)%, compared to a $67 thousand income tax benefit, reflecting an effective tax rate of (7.0)%, for the same period in 2022. The income tax benefit recorded during the quarter ended September 30, 2023 was primarily due to the $294 thousand of federal tax-exempt income recorded on bank-owned life insurance relative to the $164 thousand of income before income taxes. The Company recorded a $211 thousand income tax benefit related to a refund received associated with the carryback of net operating losses under the Coronavirus Aid, Relief, and Economic Security ("CARES") Act during the quarter ended September 30, 2022.

Asset Quality

Asset quality metrics remain strong with non-performing assets to total assets decreasing to 0.45% as of September 30, 2023 from 0.49% as of June 30, 2023. During the quarter ended September 30, 2023, we recorded a $5 thousand provision for credit losses primarily due to an increase in our commercial construction and land loans. During the quarter ended September 30, 2022, we did not record a provision for loan losses due to stable asset quality metrics and continued low levels of net charge- offs and non-performing assets. Our allowance for credit losses totaled $3.6 million, or 0.75% of total loans, as of September 30, 2023, compared to $3.3 million, or 0.69% of total loans, as of June 30, 2023.

Capital and Liquidity

As of September 30, 2023, William Penn's stockholders' equity to assets totaled 16.43% and tangible capital to tangible assets(2) totaled 15.89%. The Bank's capital position remains strong relative to current regulatory requirements. The Bank has elected to follow the community bank leverage ratio framework and, as of September 30, 2023, the Bank had a community leverage ratio of 16.64% and is considered well-capitalized under the prompt corrective action framework.

The Bank continues to have substantial liquidity that has been retained in cash or invested in high quality government-backed securities. In addition, at September 30, 2023, we had the ability to borrow up to $290.2 million from the FHLB of Pittsburgh, $10.0 million with the Atlantic Community Bankers Bank ("ACBB") and $3.8 million with the Federal Reserve Bank.

About William Penn Bancorporation and William Penn Bank

William Penn Bancorporation, headquartered in Bristol, Pennsylvania, is the holding company for William Penn Bank, which is a community bank that serves the Delaware Valley area through twelve full-service branch offices in Bucks County and Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, and Burlington, Camden and Mercer Counties in New Jersey. The Company's executive offices are located at 10 Canal Street, Suite 104, Bristol, Pennsylvania 19007. William Penn Bank's deposits are insured up to the legal maximum (generally $250,000 per depositor) by the Federal Deposit Insurance Corporation (FDIC). The primary federal regulator for William Penn Bank is the FDIC. For more information about the Bank and William Penn, please visit www.williampenn.bank.

Forward Looking Statements

This news release may contain forward-looking statements, which can be identified by the use of words such as "believes," "expects," "anticipates," "estimates" or similar expressions. Such forward-looking statements and all other statements that are not historic facts are subject to risks and uncertainties which could cause actual results to differ materially from those currently anticipated due to a number of factors. These factors include, but are not limited to, general economic conditions (including higher inflation and its impact on national and local economic conditions), the effect of the COVID-19 pandemic (including its impact on our business operations and credit quality, on our customers and their ability to repay their loan obligations and on general economic and financial market conditions), changes in the interest rate environment, legislative or regulatory changes that may adversely affect our business, changes in accounting policies and practices, changes in competition and demand for financial services, changes to consumer and business confidence, investor sentiment, or consumer spending of savings behavior, adverse changes in the securities markets, changes in deposit flows, changes in the quality or composition of our loan or investment portfolios and our ability to successfully integrate the business operations of acquired businesses into our business operations, the ability to attract, develop and retain qualified employees, our ability to maintain the security of our data processing and information technology systems, and that the Company may not be successful in the implementation of its business strategy. Additionally, other risks and uncertainties may be described in William Penn's Annual Report on Form 10- K for the year ended June 30, 2023, which is available through the SEC's EDGAR website located at www.sec.gov. Should one or more of these risks materialize, actual results may vary from those anticipated, estimated or projected. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date of this press release. Except as may be required by applicable law or regulation, William Penn assumes no obligation to update any forward-looking statements.

WILLIAM PENN BANCORPORATION AND SUBSIDIARIES Unaudited Consolidated Statements of Financial Condition (Dollars in thousands, except share amounts)

September 30,

June 30,

September 30,

2023

2023

2022

ASSETS

Cash and due from banks

$

7,236

$

7,652

$

9,082

Interest bearing deposits with other banks

10,492

11,561

10,041

Federal funds sold

239

1,580

-

Total cash and cash equivalents

17,967

20,793

19,123

Interest-bearing time deposits

100

600

600

Securities available-for-sale

156,097

165,127

170,860

Securities held-to-maturity, net of allowance for credit losses of $0

97,544

99,690

104,376

Equity securities

1,702

1,629

1,985

Loans receivable, net of allowance for credit losses of $3,587, $3,313, and

$3,333, respectively

472,052

477,543

472,499

Premises and equipment, net

7,668

9,054

11,553

Regulatory stock, at cost

3,286

2,577

3,379

Deferred income taxes

11,104

9,485

9,434

Bank-owned life insurance

40,869

40,575

39,443

Goodwill

4,858

4,858

4,858

Intangible assets

478

519

664

Operating lease right-of-use assets

8,775

8,931

6,716

Accrued interest receivable and other assets

7,487

6,198

6,005

TOTAL ASSETS

$

829,987

$

847,579

$

851,495

LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY

LIABILITIES

Deposits

$

626,507

$

635,260

$

600,174

Advances from Federal Home Loan Bank

51,000

34,000

55,000

Advances from borrowers for taxes and insurance

1,707

3,227

2,001

Operating lease liabilities

8,972

9,107

6,833

Accrued interest payable and other liabilities

5,407

5,240

6,293

TOTAL LIABILITIES

693,593

686,834

670,301

STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY

Preferred stock, $0.01 par value

-

-

-

Common stock, $0.01 par value

108

125

145

Additional paid-in capital

114,934

134,387

155,458

Unearned common stock held by employee stock ownership plan

(9,093)

(9,194)

(9,497)

Retained earnings

58,410

58,805

58,195

Accumulated other comprehensive loss

(27,965)

(23,378)

(23,107)

TOTAL STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY

136,394

160,745

181,194

TOTAL LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY

$

829,987

$

847,579

$

851,495

WILLIAM PENN BANCORPORATION AND SUBSIDIARIES Unaudited Consolidated Statements of Income

(Dollars in thousands, except per share amounts)

For the Quarter Ended

September 30,

June 30,

September 30,

2023

2023

2022

INTEREST INCOME

Loans receivable, including fees

$

6,139

$

6,254

$

5,297

Securities

1,711

1,702

1,657

Other

161

179

129

Total interest income

8,011

8,135

7,083

INTEREST EXPENSE

Deposits

2,730

2,350

509

Borrowings

537

524

333

Total interest expense

3,267

2,874

842

Net interest income

4,744

5,261

6,241

Provision for credit losses

5

-

-

NET INTEREST INCOME AFTER PROVISION FOR CREDIT

LOSSES

4,739

5,261

6,241

OTHER INCOME

Service fees

215

226

211

Earnings on bank-owned life insurance

294

283

273

Net gain (loss) on disposition of premises and equipment

-

2

(1)

Unrealized gain (loss) on equity securities

73

25

(273)

Other

68

56

72

Total other income

650

592

282

OTHER EXPENSES

Salaries and employee benefits

2,935

3,105

3,241

Occupancy and equipment

760

753

788

Data processing

494

453

431

Professional fees

210

177

263

Amortization of intangible assets

41

48

48

Other

785

691

792

Total other expense

5,225

5,227

5,563

Income before income taxes

164

626

960

Income tax (benefit) expense

(15)

95

(67)

NET INCOME

$

179

$

531

$

1,027

Basic and diluted earnings per share

$

0.02

$

0.05

$

0.08

Basic average common shares outstanding

10,600,522

11,571,321

13,435,273

Diluted average common shares outstanding

10,620,603

11,571,321

13,452,902

WILLIAM PENN BANCORPORATION AND SUBSIDIARIES Unaudited Selected Consolidated Financial and Other Data (Dollars in thousands)

The following tables present information regarding average balances of assets and liabilities, the total dollar amounts of interest income and dividends from average interest-earning assets, the total dollar amounts of interest expense on average interest- bearing liabilities, and the resulting annualized average yields and costs. The yields and costs for the periods indicated are derived by dividing income or expense by the average daily balances of assets or liabilities, respectively, for the periods presented. Loan fees, including prepayment fees, are included in interest income on loans and are not material. Non-accrual loans are included in the average balances only. Any adjustments necessary to present yields on a tax equivalent basis are insignificant.

For the Quarter Ended

September 30, 2023

September 30, 2022

Average

Interest and

Yield/

Average

Interest and

Yield/

Balance

Dividends

Cost

Balance

Dividends

Cost

Interest-earning assets:

Loans(1)

$

478,966

$

6,139

5.13 %

$

477,396

$

5,297

4.44 %

Investment securities(2)

263,624

1,711

2.60

287,696

1,657

2.30

Other interest-earning assets

11,387

161

5.66

17,736

129

2.91

Total interest-earning assets

753,977

8,011

4.25

782,828

7,083

3.62

Non-interest-earning assets

82,117

81,924

Total assets

$

836,094

$

864,752

Interest-bearing liabilities:

Interest-bearing checking accounts

$

120,997

304

1.00 %

$

130,261

65

0.20 %

Money market deposit accounts

200,726

1,426

2.84

172,948

216

0.50

Savings, including club deposits

87,842

19

0.09

104,450

21

0.08

Certificates of deposit

161,825

981

2.42

129,583

207

0.64

Total interest-bearing deposits

571,390

2,730

1.91

537,242

509

0.38

FHLB advances and other borrowings

37,826

537

5.68

54,723

333

2.43

Total interest-bearing liabilities

609,216

3,267

2.15

591,965

842

0.57

Non-interest-bearing liabilities:

Non-interest-bearing deposits

57,049

65,149

Other non-interest-bearing liabilities

17,855

15,352

Total liabilities

684,120

672,466

Total equity

151,974

192,286

Total liabilities and equity

$

836,094

$

864,752

Net interest income

$

4,744

$

6,241

Interest rate spread(3)

2.10%

3.05%

Net interest-earning assets(4)

$

144,761

$

190,863

Net interest margin(5)

2.52%

3.19%

Ratio of interest-earning assets to interest-bearing

123.76%

132.24%

liabilities

  1. Includes nonaccrual loan balances and interest, if any, recognized on such loans.
  2. Includes securities available for sale and securities held to maturity.
  3. Net interest rate spread represents the difference between the yield on average interest-earning assets and the cost of average interest-bearing liabilities.
  4. Net interest-earning assets represents total interest-earning assets less total interest-bearing liabilities.
  5. Net interest margin represents net interest income divided by average total interest-earning assets.

Asset Quality Indicators (unaudited)

(Dollars in thousands)

September 30,

June 30,

September 30,

2023

2023

2022

Non-performing assets:

Non-accruing loans

$

3,556

$

4,033

$

4,798

Accruing loans past due 90 days or more

-

-

-

Total non-performing loans

$

3,556

$

4,033

$

4,798

Real estate owned

141

141

-

Total non-performing assets

$

3,697

$

4,174

$

4,798

Non-performing loans to total loans

0.75%

0.84%

1.01%

Non-performing assets to total assets

0.45%

0.49%

0.56%

ACL to total loans and leases

0.75%

0.69%

0.70%

ACL to non-performing loans

100.87%

82.15%

69.47%

Key performance ratios for the quarter ended (unaudited)

For the Quarter Ended

September 30,

June 30,

September 30,

2023

2023

2022

PERFORMANCE RATIOS:

(annualized for the quarter ended)

Return on average assets

0.09%

0.25%

0.48%

Core return on average assets(4)

0.06%

0.24%

0.48%

Return on average equity

0.47%

1.30%

2.14%

Core return on average equity(4)

0.32%

1.25%

2.14%

Net interest margin

2.52%

2.73%

3.19%

Net charge-off ratio

(0.02)%

0.02%

0.06%

Efficiency ratio

96.87%

89.30%

85.28%

Core efficiency ratio(4)

98.20%

89.72%

81.84%

Tangible common equity(5)

15.89%

18.45%

20.77%

  1. As used in this press release, core return on average assets, core return on average equity, and core efficiency ratio are non-GAAP financial measures. These non-GAAP financial measures excludes certain pre-tax adjustments and the tax impact of such adjustments, and income tax benefit adjustments. For a reconciliation of these and other non-GAAP financial measures to their comparable GAAP measures, see "Non-GAAP Reconciliation" at the end of the press release.
  2. As used in this press release, tangible common equity is a non-GAAP financial measure. This non-GAAP financial measure excludes goodwill and other intangible assets. For a reconciliation of this and other non-GAAP financial measures to their comparable GAAP measures, see "Non-GAAP Reconciliation" at the end of the press release.

Non-GAAP Reconciliation (unaudited)

In this press release, we present the non-GAAP financial measures included in the tables below, which are used to evaluate our performance and exclude the effects of certain transactions and one-time events that we believe are unrelated to our core business and not necessarily indicative of our current performance or financial position. Management believes excluding these items facilitates greater visibility into our core businesses and underlying trends that may, to some extent, be obscured by inclusion of such items. The following tables include a reconciliation of the non-GAAP financial measures used in this press release to their comparable GAAP measures.

William Penn Bancorporation and Subsidiaries Non-GAAP Reconciliation

(Dollars in thousands, except share and per share data)

September 30,

June 30,

2023

2023

Calculation of tangible capital to tangible assets:

Total assets (GAAP)

$

829,987

$

847,579

Less: Goodwill and other intangible assets

5,336

5,377

Tangible assets (non-GAAP)

$

824,651

$

842,202

Total stockholders' equity (GAAP)

$

136,394

$

160,745

Less: Goodwill and other intangible assets

5,336

5,377

Total tangible equity (non-GAAP)

$

131,058

$

155,368

Stockholders' equity to assets (GAAP)

16.43%

18.97%

Tangible capital to tangible assets (non-GAAP)

15.89%

18.45%

Calculation of tangible book value per share:

Total stockholders' equity (GAAP)

$

136,394

$

160,745

Less: Goodwill and other intangible assets

5,336

5,377

Total tangible equity (non-GAAP)

$

131,058

$

155,368

Total common shares outstanding

10,828,903

12,452,921

Book value per share (GAAP)

$

12.60

$

12.91

Tangible book value per share (non-GAAP)

$

12.10

$

12.48

For the Quarter Ended

September 30,

June 30,

September 30,

2023

2023

2022

Calculation of core net income:

Net income (GAAP)

$

179

$

531

$

1,027

Less pre-tax adjustments:

Net (gain) loss on disposition of premises and equipment

-

(2)

1

Unrealized (gain) loss on equity securities

(73)

(25)

273

Tax impact of pre-tax adjustments

17

6

(63)

Income tax benefit adjustment

-

-

(211)

Core net income (non-GAAP)

$

123

$

510

$

1,027

Calculation of core earnings per share:

Earnings per share (GAAP)

$

0.02

$

0.05

$

0.08

Less pre-tax adjustments:

Net (gain) loss on disposition of premises and equipment

-

-

-

Unrealized (gain) loss on equity securities

(0.01)

(0.01)

0.02

Tax impact of pre-tax adjustments

-

-

-

Income tax benefit adjustment

-

-

(0.02)

Core earnings per share (non-GAAP)

$

0.01

$

0.04

$

0.08

Calculation of core return on average assets:

Return on average assets (GAAP)

0.09%

0.25%

0.48%

Less pre-tax adjustments:

Net (gain) loss on disposition of premises and equipment

-

-

-

Unrealized (gain) loss on equity securities

(0.04)%

(0.01)%

0.13%

Tax impact of pre-tax adjustments

0.01%

-

(0.03)%

Income tax benefit adjustment

-

-

(0.10)%

Core return on average assets (non-GAAP)

0.06%

0.24%

0.48%

Average assets

$

836,094

$

852,895

$

864,752

Calculation of core return on average equity:

Return on average equity (GAAP)

0.47%

1.30%

2.14%

Less pre-tax adjustments:

Net (gain) loss on disposition of premises and equipment

-

-

-

Unrealized (gain) loss on equity securities

(0.19)%

(0.06)%

0.57%

Tax impact of pre-tax adjustments

0.04%

0.01%

(0.13)%

Income tax benefit adjustment

-

-

(0.44)%

Core return on average equity (non-GAAP)

0.32%

1.25%

2.14%

Average equity

$

151,974

$

163,629

$

192,286

Calculation of core efficiency ratio:

Non-interest expense (GAAP)

$

5,225

$

5,227

$

5,563

Less adjustments:

Core non-interest expense (non-GAAP)

$

5,225

$

5,227

$

5,563

Net interest income

$

4,744

$

5,261

$

6,241

Non-interest income (GAAP)

$

650

$

592

$

282

Less adjustments:

Net (gain) loss on disposition of premises and equipment

-

(2)

1

Unrealized (gain) loss on equity securities

(73)

(25)

273

Core non-interest income (non-GAAP)

$

577

$

565

$

556

Efficiency ratio (GAAP)

96.87%

89.30%

85.28%

Core efficiency ratio (non-GAAP)

98.20%

89.72%

81.84%

