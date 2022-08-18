WILLIAM PENN BANCORPORATION : ANNOUNCES THIRD STOCK REPURCHASE PROGRAM - Form 8-K

WILLIAM PENN BANCORPORATION ANNOUNCES

THIRD STOCK REPURCHASE PROGRAM

BRISTOL, PENNSYLVANIA, August 18, 2022 - William Penn Bancorporation ("William Penn" or the "Company") (NASDAQ CM: WMPN), the parent company of William Penn Bank (the "Bank"), today announced that the Company's Board of Directors has authorized a new stock repurchase program to acquire up to 739,385 shares, or approximately 5.0%, of the Company's currently issued and outstanding common stock, commencing upon the completion of the Company's existing stock repurchase program. The new stock repurchase program was adopted following the Company's consultation with the Federal Reserve Bank of Philadelphia.

On June 9, 2022, the Company announced its second stock repurchase program, which became effective upon the completion of the Company's first stock repurchase program and authorized the purchase of up to 771,445 shares. Under this previously announced program, 117,293 shares of common stock have been repurchased at a cost of $1,353,323, or $11.54 per share. As of August 17, 2022, there are 654,152 shares remaining to be repurchased under this existing program.

On March 11, 2022, the Company announced its first stock repurchase program, which became effective on March 25, 2022 and authorized the purchase of up to 758,528 shares. Under this previously announced program, 758,528 shares of common stock have been repurchased at a cost of $8,981,445, or $11.84 per share. The Company completed this repurchase program during the quarter ended June 30, 2022.

Repurchases will be conducted through open market purchases, which may include purchases under a trading plan adopted pursuant to Securities and Exchange Commission Rule 10b5-1, or through privately negotiated transactions. Repurchases will be made from time to time depending on market conditions and other factors.

The repurchase program does not obligate the Company to purchase any particular number of shares, and the timing and actual number of shares repurchased will depend on a variety of factors including price, corporate and regulatory requirements, market conditions, and other corporate liquidity requirements and priorities. There is no guarantee as to the exact number of shares to be repurchased by William Penn.

About William Penn Bancorporation

William Penn Bancorporation, headquartered in Bristol, Pennsylvania, is the holding company for William Penn Bank, which serves the Delaware Valley area through thirteen full-service branch offices in Bucks County and Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, and Burlington, Camden and Mercer Counties in New Jersey. The Company's executive offices are located at 10 Canal Street, Suite 104, Bristol, Pennsylvania 19007. William Penn Bank's deposits are insured up to the legal maximum (generally $250,000 per depositor) by the Federal Deposit Insurance Corporation (FDIC). The primary federal regulator for William Penn Bank is the FDIC. For more information about the Bank and William Penn, please visit www.williampenn.bank.