  Homepage
  Equities
  United States
  Nyse
  Williams Companies
  News
  Summary
    WMB   US9694571004

WILLIAMS COMPANIES

(WMB)
  Report
Delayed Nyse  -  04:00:01 2023-02-17 pm EST
31.26 USD   -2.59%
02/20Williams : 4Q‘22 WMB Earnings Presentation
PU
02/20Williams : 4Q'22 WMB Earnings Release
PU
02/20Williams Continues Track Record of Financial Stability and Growth With Higher Fourth Quarter and Full-Year 2022 Results; Analyst Day Set for Feb. 21
BU
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Williams : 2023 Analyst Day Presentation

02/21/2023 | 03:20am EST
Analyst Day

2023

February 21, 2023

Welcome & Introductions

Danilo Juvane, Vice President Investor Relations and ESG

CEO Perspective

Alan Armstrong, President & Chief Executive Officer

Operations & Execution

Micheal Dunn, Executive Vice President & Chief Operating Officer

Financial Outlook

John Porter, Senior Vice President and Chief Financial Officer

Corporate Strategy

Chad Zamarin, Executive Vice President, Corporate Strategic Development

15-minute Break

Panel Q&A

Executive Officer Team

CEO Closing Remarks

Alan Armstrong, President & Chief Executive Officer

Williams

Analyst

Day 2023

WILLIAMS© 2023 The Williams Companies, Inc. All rights reserved

NYSE: WMB I 2023 Analyst Day I February 21, 2023 I www.williams.com

2

Natural gas will continue to be a tool to reduce emissions

Electrification and

renewables

buildout requires

natural gas

infrastructure expansion

The U.S. has

abundant

natural gas

resources but requires more infrastructure

Williams is built for longevity and growth

WILLIAMS© 2023 The Williams Companies, Inc. All rights reserved

NYSE: WMB I 2023 Analyst Day I February 21, 2023 I www.williams.com

4

Disclaimer

The Williams Companies Inc. published this content on 20 February 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 21 February 2023 08:19:05 UTC.


© Publicnow 2023
Analyst Recommendations on WILLIAMS COMPANIES
Financials (USD)
Sales 2022 11 077 M - -
Net income 2022 1 978 M - -
Net Debt 2022 22 775 M - -
P/E ratio 2022 19,2x
Yield 2022 5,46%
Capitalization 38 085 M 38 085 M -
EV / Sales 2022 5,49x
EV / Sales 2023 5,25x
Nbr of Employees 4 783
Free-Float 96,9%
Chart WILLIAMS COMPANIES
Duration : Period :
Williams Companies Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends WILLIAMS COMPANIES
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 22
Last Close Price 31,26 $
Average target price 37,41 $
Spread / Average Target 19,7%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Alan S. Armstrong Vice President-Retail Energy Services
John D. Porter Chief Financial Officer & Senior Vice President
Stephen W. Bergstrom Chairman
Michael G. Dunn Chief Operating Officer & Executive Vice President
Robyn L. Ewing Chief Administrative Officer & Senior VP
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
WILLIAMS COMPANIES-4.98%38 085
ENBRIDGE INC.-1.02%78 557
ENTERPRISE PRODUCTS PARTNERS L.P.9.37%57 392
TC ENERGY CORPORATION5.30%42 856
KINDER MORGAN, INC.-1.94%39 857
MPLX LP6.30%34 945