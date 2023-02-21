Williams : 2023 Analyst Day Presentation
Welcome & Introductions
Danilo Juvane, Vice President Investor Relations and ESG
CEO Perspective
Alan Armstrong, President & Chief Executive Officer
Operations & Execution
Micheal Dunn, Executive Vice President & Chief Operating Officer
Financial Outlook
John Porter, Senior Vice President and Chief Financial Officer
Corporate Strategy
Chad Zamarin, Executive Vice President, Corporate Strategic Development
15-minute Break
Panel Q&A
Executive Officer Team
CEO Closing Remarks
Alan Armstrong, President & Chief Executive Officer
Natural gas will continue to be a tool to reduce emissions
Electrification and
renewables
buildout requires
natural gas
infrastructure expansion
The U.S. has
abundant
natural gas
resources but requires more infrastructure
Williams is built for longevity and growth
4
